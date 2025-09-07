LoganCo and Sterling twofer





If you are voting a ballot in both Logan County and the City of Sterling, you'll now have one more item to vote on.



Per the Journal Advocate article linked first below, the City Council just approved a new ballot measure to add a 1% tax increase to be used to repair roads in the city.



This is on top of the also-approved measure by the Logan County Commissioners which will be on the ballot to extend an existing county sales tax (to be used for building maintenance, etc.).



Neither article had the exact info I was wanting on these ballot measures, but I knew the deadline to finish the ballot language was Friday 9/5, so I went looking around then for the exact ballot language.



I was able to find the county sales tax extension ballot language since it was given final approval by the county commissioners at their 9/2 meeting. The minutes from that meeting are in third link below and I took a screenshot of the ballot title and attached it as screenshot 1. This is the official ballot proposal.



I have to be honest, I'm leaning to a yes here. The reasons why (and this will likely be close to what I put in my grey book commentary on this ballot issue) are threefold: the tax itself is reasonably small** (1 cent on $2), the tax is time-limited, and the money is earmarked for a specific purpose (and a purpose I support). The only gripe I would have here is that the time to sunset this tax seems long, but this is a minor one.



As regards the City of Sterling initiative, I do not yet have access to finalized ballot language for it to check if it meets my usual criteria: the city was not ready as of this writing and I wanted to get this info out sooner rather than later. I should (and so should you if you've a mind to) be able to get the language Monday 9/8 by calling the City of Sterling City Clerk.



Off the top of my head, I'm inclined to lean no on the city's 1% tax. Believe me when I say that the roads need to be fixed, but the city sales taxes are way high compared to the county's. I will make the final decision (and my commentary for the grey book) after seeing the specific language, however.



If you would like to prepare a pro/con statement for either ballot measure, here is what you do:



--Remember that your comment needs to be submitted by September 19th. Seems a long time, but it's not. Don't dally.



--For the comment about Logan County's tax ask, your statement can be handed over in one of three ways. You can drop at it off in person at the Logan County Clerk and Recorder Office (marked c/o Allen Samber). You can mail it to Allen Samber315 Main St.Sterling, CO80751. You can also email it to asamber@logancountyco.gov.



--The comment about the City of Sterling tax needs to go to the city. I believe that is the City Clerk and/or city attorney. I wasn't able to ascertain which as of this writing, so you should call the city to confirm where.



**If you would like a comparison, check out screenshot 2 attached.





This is from a recent phone bill. As you can see, due to the taxes from a variety of agencies, I have to pay $40 to put $35 on my phone. Every month. The LoganCo contribution here is dwarfed by the city.





https://www.journal-advocate.com/2025/08/29/penny-tax-for-roads-to-be-on-sterling-ballots-this-fall/



https://www.journal-advocate.com/2025/09/03/ballot-language-finalized-for-county-sales-tax-extension/





https://logancounty.colorado.gov/sites/logancounty/files/September%202%2C%202025.pdf

I am not sure how this will or may change due to the special session work (when Colorado is needing to balance its budget one of the things lawmakers allowed was a suspension of Prop 123 money for housing), but the county commissioners recently okayed seeking Prop 123 grant money.

More in the article below.

https://www.journal-advocate.com/2025/08/27/logan-county-will-opt-into-prop-123-for-affordable-housing/

Truth be told, local media can be just as biased as national.





Journalism professor Corey Hutchins' media newsletter has been abuzz the last couple weeks with updates about a coming documentary (they'll be showing it on 9News!) about the media titled "Truth Be Told".



The latest update is the trailer, linked first below, which just dropped.



I did watch the trailer, but will pass on the documentary. The trailer was enough: I can tell by what I see there that this film is mainly going to be to confirm the righteousness of their news source for liberal viewers and help those in the media feel better about themselves.



There's lots to see in the trailer, the link is below and feel free to watch if you've a mind to. One thing worth special mention relates to what 9News' Marshall Zelinger mentions at about the 0:33 mark in the video.



I won't transcribe what he says, but it's a variant of something I've heard many times in reading about media: the notion that news consumers confuse/conflate local coverage with national, coming away with the mistaken notion that somehow local news is just as biased and sensationalist as national.



I understand the desire among those in the media to deflect criticism, but the logic is wanting here. There is nothing special or different in local media, as compared to national media that prevents them from being just as biased, just as thirsty for website views. I have, over the years provided countless examples.



Further, they've shown themselves to be more than willing to join their national peers in covering national stories with just as much bias as any national outlet. I link to two earlier op eds second and third below on this topic if you're wanting examples (one of the op eds uses Zelinger's own work as an example).



Don't be taken in by local media trying to somehow sidestep allegations of bias by differentiating themselves from the national media ecosystem. They are different, but they're just as susceptible to letting their perspective leak into their stories--glossy, feel-good documentaries notwithstanding.









https://completecolorado.com/2024/07/22/gaines-9news-paints-trump-with-guilt-by-association-brush/



https://completecolorado.com/2025/02/21/colorad-progressive-press-take-sides-national-coverage/