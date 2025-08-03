Logan county residents: get ready for a missile changeout!

I feel some small sense of shame at being a Cold War/Nuclear history buff AND completely missing the fact that the Minuteman III silos near me will soon be converted to a brand new missile system: the sentinel.

Nonetheless, I did miss it and hope that with the Sterling Journal Advocate story you see linked below, you won't share my shame (unless, of course, you already knew).

The Air Force will be, in the near future, going silo by silo to change out the missiles as well as (from the rumors I'm hearing) the infrastructure to launch them. It's an update of the whole system from command center out to silo from what I understand.

Security will be, as you might imagine, tight. Any time nuclear weapons move around, there is no playing around. Keep your eyes and ears open. You don't want to get in trouble with the Air Force,** and if you see something suspicious, report it.

As I read the article below, I had to smile a little because there are some fears of increased danger to residents out here as the nukes are moved around. E.g. some bad actor may want to make a play and this threatens not only the missile but anyone in the area.

I smiled because this because it's nothing new at all. One of the common themes in our nuclear history is that far-flung rural areas have long borne the brunt of danger from nuclear weapons. With a few exceptions such as one installation briefly placed in the state of New York, the nuclear installations have been always been out in the country.

There are reasons for this, but reasons notwithstanding, the presence of nuclear infrastructure makes rural areas prime targets for nuclear weapon strikes. I guess we got the economic boost from the construction and staffing, though, so it kinda balances out.

One last niblet of trivia. I have a follow up on this story that I'm currently researching. It relates to archeological surveys prior to construction as required by Federal law and how that process works.

**I remember a story from an acquaintance who told me how he followed a convoy with a missile in tow. When he accidentally got too close, he saw the machine gun on one of the security vehicles lower to start pointing at him. He backed off.

https://www.journal-advocate.com/2025/06/25/federal-missile-project-raises-concerns-over-logan-countys-wind-solar-sites/

Do not leave Polis any excuses





I have shared the Rural Reckoning series articles with you in the past. There is a new one below. I will leave it to you to read the article if you'd like; this installment is about wolf re-introdution, and, tangentially Polis' appointments to various boards.



The part I want to focus on here relates to the quote below from the article.



"Polis said his administration has worked to ensure rural Colorado is represented — that 23% of boards are comprised of rural members. 'Again, we always try to have a geographic spread,' he said. 'I also have a lot fewer Democrats and Republicans on our boards. A lot of them are unaffiliated.' Additionally, for the makeup of boards to change, residents need to start volunteering for them, he said."



Yes. He's lying. I know it, you know it. He's also playing fast and loose about appointing independents. One of the people on the judicial recommendation committee changed his party affiliation more often than his socks to finally get on the board.



That isn't the focus here either.



The focus is this. Do your part. Do exactly what Polis says he wants.



Apply for these boards. Volunteer.



Leave Jared Polis absolutely no excuse.



https://www.coloradopolitics.com/news/wolves-jared-polis-colorado-ranchers/article_8b78a046-5b8b-4f81-80f9-3db5deb1765b.html

Logan county joins the fight against landfill methane rules

Thought a quick update for Logan County residents (and/or anyone else following the story).

Per the article linked below, LoganCo has now joined the fight against CDPHE's proposed landfill methane emission rules.

Good for them. I am glad to live in a county where common sense and fiscal responsibility trumps environmental catastrophism.

https://www.journal-advocate.com/2025/07/16/logan-county-joins-fight-against-proposed-landfill-methane-rules/