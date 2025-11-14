Logan County and Sterling Public Notice Roundup





The City of Sterling is accepting applications for volunteers to serve on the Planning Commission. Applications will be accepted until filled. The Planning Commission requires City residency. The Planning Commission meets monthly or more frequently as the Commission deems advisable. Powers and duties of the Planning Commission are: To make recommendations to the City Council regarding the comprehensive master plan for the districting of the city into different districts or zones, the preparation of zoning maps, and all other matters pertaining to zoning. The zoning ordinance shall remain in effect until changed by the City Council upon recommendation of the Planning Commission. The Commission shall be responsible for zoning plans for the control of the height, area, bulk, location and use of buildings and premises. Applications are available in the City Manager’s office at City Hall, 421 North 4th Street or call 522-9700 and an application will be mailed. Interested applicants may also go online at www.sterlingcolo.com for an application. Published: South Platte Sentinel November 13, 20, 2025-2143227





NOTICE OF BUDGET AND ROUTE CHANGE DISCUSSION (Pursuant to 29-1-106, C.R.S.) Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the South Platte Valley Regional Transportation Authority for the ensuing year of 2026. A copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the Logan County Commissioners, Logan County Courthouse, 315 Main Street, Sterling, Colorado, and the City of Sterling Centennial Square, 421 4th Street, Sterling, Colorado, where the same is open to public inspection. Such proposed budget, along with proposed route changes to Prairie Express transportation services, will be considered at a regular meeting of the South Platte Valley Regional Transportation Authority, to be held at the Logan County Courthouse in Sterling, Colorado, at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, November 21st, 2025. Any interested citizens are invited to attend the meeting and provide comments regarding the proposed budget or route changes. Published: South Platte Sentinel November 13. 20. 2025-2142529







NOTICE AS TO PROPOSED BUDGET Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Logan County Commissioners for Logan County for the ensuing fiscal year 2026. That a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the Office of the County Commissioners where same is open for public inspection. The proposed budget is also available on the Logan County website:

https://logancounty.colorado.gov.

That such proposed budget will be considered at a regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners to be held at the Logan County Courthouse 315 Main Street, Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Any person within Logan County may at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget, file or register his objections thereto at the office of the Logan County Commissioners. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS LOGAN COUNTY, COLORADO Published: South Platte Sentinel November 13, 2025-2142224

NOTICE AS TO PROPOSED BUDGET LOGAN COUNTY PEST DISTRICT Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Logan County Commissioners for the Logan County Pest Control District for the ensuing fiscal year 2026. That a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the Office of the County Commissioners where same is open for public inspection. The proposed budget is also available on the Logan County website:

https://logancounty.colorado.gov.

That such proposed budget will be considered at a regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners to be held at the Logan County Courthouse 315 Main Street, Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Any person within Logan County may at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget, file or register his objections thereto at the office of the Logan County Commissioners. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS LOGAN COUNTY, COLORADO Published: South Platte Sentinel November 13, 2025-2142236



NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF REGULAR ELECTION FOR THE LOGAN IRRIGATION DISTRICT BY THE DESIGNATED ELECTION OFFICIAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Logan Irrigation District, Logan County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the twenty-ninth day before the election there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on December 2, 2025 is hereby cancelled pursuant to 1-5-208, C.R.S. The following candidate is declared elected for a 3 year term commencing January 1, 2026: Bob Lingreen Director Division No. 3 Jeremy Fisher Designated Election Official The Logan Irrigation District Published: South Platte Sentinel November 13, 2025-2142876

Re. the Logan County budget for 2026, I reached out to the media person at LoganCo and asked if a draft was public. I got a draft along with some other info. Quoting the email with link intact:



“The proposed 2026 Logan County budget is available to review online here, and there is a desk copy in the commissioners’ office in the courthouse. The proposed budget hearing will be held November 18, during the commissioners’ business meeting starting at 9:30am.”

Polis takes his ball and goes home rather than talking about his budget proposal in front of the press.





Let’s round out a brief burst of Polis and budget related posts with one more. The link below is a great demonstration of Gov Polis’ commitment to transparency.



When he found out that Marianne Goodland of Colorado Politics had gone to a budget meeting that should have been public to report on it, he picked up his ball and went home.



Quoting the article:



“With four of the six members of the legislature’s budget panel waiting in the Capitol for the 9 a.m. meeting, the governor abruptly cancelled it at 8:55 a.m. The reason? According to a text between JBC Chair Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village, and Rep. Rick Taggart, R-Grand Junction, it’s because a member invited the media.”



A couple days back I mentioned how Polis gets pissy when facing a genuine challenge. I can’t help but think this is the exact same behavior, albeit in a different context than that of earlier.



The meeting Polis abruptly canceled was about the budget. This is a topic that (see yesterday’s posts) Polis has obviously had no problem discussing. Perhaps the difference here is that he couldn’t control the narrative around his budget as tightly as he can in a press conference.



The budget is also a topic that, if there was no other, deserves public scrutiny. This is our money. What he and others decide to do with it is one of the most fundamental and important duties of our government. Why on earth would you any reticence to be open?



The governor then had impromptu, not-announced-to-the-public meetings with some lawmakers about his budget proposal, said meetings of course happening out of the public eye and sans snooping reporter.



Par for the course for our governor, but what’s disappointing here is how his buddies in the legislature helped him. Senator Jeff Bridges, as the nominal head of this meeting should have followed Colorado Open Meetings Law and given this meeting its proper notice. That didn’t happen and from an email to Marianne Goodland, he never did answer as to why or comment about it publicly in any way.



We deserve better than this.



This is our money.



These people are, even if they don’t see it, supposed to be working for us and accountable to us.



https://www.coloradopolitics.com/2025/10/31/gov-jared-polis-abruptly-cancels-unpublicized-meeting-with-joint-budget-committee/

Putting rosemary to bed for the winter

That time of the week again. This will be the last post til Sunday, thus it’s time for something fun which is not related to politics.

One recent mild day, ahead of our first deep-freeze, I cut down the parsley (the last of the plants still going in the bed), turned the dirt, and got rosemary ready for her winter house.

Last year I built a cold frame and overwintered my rosemary plant in the bed the frame was built to sit on. With one minor detail (keep reading), it was successful, so I have no changes planned.

Picture one shows how I buried the pot the rosemary sits in. The cold frame is not tall enough to accept the pot sitting on the soil, but that’s not a flaw, it’s the design. I want those roots staying nice and insulated!

Picture two shows the thermal ballast I add. Late summer/early fall I start collecting milk jugs, etc. They make handy little houses for cacti, but they also work great to hold water which soaks up solar energy and releases it through the night. I bury some, especially around the rosemary where its close to the edge of the raised bed. As winter deepens, I also often toss a few in on top of the soil.

Picture three shows the cold frame on top of the bed. Note the extension cord I snake out under the edge. I put a string of Xmas lights in the frame for those truly cold nights.

A cold frame made with double-walled greenhouse panels, with few gaps for wind, a blanket to put on at night (might is that foil/mylar bubble wrap insulation) won’t need much supplemental heat; mine will coast along just fine even below zero with a string of incandescent Xmas bulbs.

None of this is new compared to Winter 2024. What is new this year will be how I handle unpacking the cold frame in Spring. Last year I wrote about how I think the dry and hot conditions under the cold frame, conditions which lasted for months, “cooked” the soil.

It took a lot of doing to get that soil back to growing shape for plants in Spring 2025. Hell, it took a lot just to get the soil moist again! My transplants really struggled at the start.

This coming Spring, I plan to thoroughly amend the soil in spring with lots of organics that can soak up and hold water. When it’s warm enough, I’ll pop the frame off, take rosemary out, and turn in some compost and straw, soak it thoroughly, and let that sit for a couple, three weeks to get the soil back to fighting trim.

There ought to be plenty of time for it: experience has shown me that anything that flowers doesn’t do well in this bed, so it’ll just be lettuce and greens. There’s lots of flexibility on sowing or transplanting those.

A couple last notes. If you revisit picture three, you’ll see a plant I highlighted in blue that shares the bed with the cold frame. I couldn’t resist adding another honeyberry, and this is where it ended up. I put it here because honeyberries actually need shade in high summer and this part of bed gets plenty of that after the trees to the South of this bed get all their leaves.

I’ll be curious to see how it goes. Right now, its a tiny little thing, but when they get established, they grow vigorously. So if it likes it’s new home it won’t stay small long.

The other thing I thought I might quickly share is the winter provisions for the agave. As you can see in the picture of the agave bed, I am doing thermal ballast here too. For a cover to help keep heat in and water out, I bought a cheapy Styrofoam cooler which I’ll cover them up with when it gets truly cold (uncovering every so often).

I am a little worried about them not getting enough light, but I can pull the cooler off as needed. I guess we’ll see. I have killed more agave than I count by now, so I guess a few more ain’t going to hurt.

That’s it for today. Hope the rest of your Friday goes well and see you back at it on Sunday!



