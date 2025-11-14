Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Pixel Chi
1h

Plastic milk gallon jugs make great mini green houses for small plants just past germination and just poking up above the ground. Also, keeps the insects and rabbits away. Take a pair of shears and cut that portion of the plastic milk jug all the way around, dividing the rounded body of the jug from the upper curved neck leading to the pour spout. Don't throw away the curved portion that has the threaded end. It can serve as a "funnel" for pouring nasty chemicals. If you can find cobble along the banks of the Platte, gather them up and use under your cold frames. The rocks will absorb the warmth of the sun and radiate that heat into your cold frames at night. Look for hard granite or dense igneous cobble. You may not find much cobble that far out into northeast Colorado but if you do the plants will thank you.

