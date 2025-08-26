Littleton voters get a say because they wouldn't have it any other way.





The City of Littleton tried to stuff a Polis-inspired density mandate down the throats of their residents late last year.



Residents did exactly what they should have: they went to the city council meeting in numbers and told them their thoughts on the measure.



The city council wisely decided to postpone the measure pending a group of residents putting gathering signatures and putting it up on the November ballot.



There is more detail in the Complete article linked at bottom, but the part I want to focus on here is the Littleton voters and what their actions mean for you (and not just with regard to density).



Pay attention to what your local government is doing. Speak up either in support or against it.



And if your local leaders don't listen (or you think they might not), be ready to take it to the ballot.



There are no guarantees in this save for one: if you do nothing, nothing will change. If you want to be heard you have to speak up.



https://completecolorado.com/2025/08/06/littleton-voters-to-get-final-say-in-housing-density-debate/

What would you want for a teacher for your kids?

Reading the article below made me think of something I heard a fellow teacher say. She said "I would stand on my head and spit wooden nickels if it would help my students learn."

This is relevant but might be a minute getting there. Bear with me.

The article below is about a parental rights group that wrote a letter to Denver Public Schools highlighting concerns over DPS's use of DEI in hiring and in teacher training as shown in the new contract with the teacher's union. I'll leave it to you to read up on the details and the response by both DPS and the union.

What I want to highlight relates to what my friend said.

I like many parents (and teachers -- I am both) really care mostly about the kids learning what they need. I care that they have effective teachers who teach them the skills they need and who teach them how to think. To the extent that the teachers are not indoctrinating kids, I really don't care what race they are, what their personal beliefs are, etc.

As such, I would prefer that DPS and the union focus on the quality of teaching and education that their charges receive. I would prefer they do this over and above the DEI stuff.

I don't read minds, but I would bet my lunch that there is a certain percentage of people (parents and teachers too) who would sincerely argue that good teaching and good learning require the DEI stuff; a common refrain I've read goes something like "students learn best from teachers that look like them."

I.e. take care of the diversity and the education will follow.**

I don't buy this viewpoint. My experience has shown that teaching effectiveness doesn't require the teacher to have the same race as the student. Disparities in outcome do not equate to discrimination. Implicit bias tests and training are worthless (and frankly insulting).

To the extent that I'd be dealing with someone who sincerely believes that DEI makes for good educational outcomes, I have to remind myself that my disagreement is one of approach. I can disagree while still trying to honor the motives of those who see DEI as being their route to good teaching/education.

What I would hope for out of this letter, this disagreement between the parental rights group and DPS/teachers union is that both sides can keep the focus where it ought to be.

**As a side note, you will commonly see this argument made with regard to news as well. Kyle Clark is, as one example, a big proponent that a diverse reporting staff is one that is secure against bias. I share the same skepticism about this as I do about education.

https://www.thecentersquare.com/colorado/article_bc0e683a-37a2-4123-becc-60c7d945ed22.html