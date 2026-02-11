Left-of-center nonprofit embeds “fellows” in Colorado legislature

I recently did a series on the Legislative Fellows and this, their inaugural session. I promised at the end of the series to do an op ed that would be a summary of the whole series.

That op ed is linked below. If you missed some or all of the earlier series, you’ll find links embedded in the op ed to follow.

I will be updating this periodically because I think it’s an important story to follow that hasn’t gotten anywhere near the scrutiny it deserves in traditional media. After all, it’s not every day that a left of center nonprofit gets to pay for and insert employees into the state legislature.

https://completecolorado.com/2026/01/21/progressive-nonprofit-fellows-colorado-legislature/

In the previous post today I linked to an earlier op ed I wrote. It was about how a left-leaning nonprofit paid for and embedded analysts into the state legislature.



Quoting from that op ed (with link intact):



"Not to put intentions on anyone, and it’s worth noting that both the LCS and the Institute participated in the hiring process for the Fellows, but even without The Institute seeking to import their values into what should be nonpartisan counsel, you can still have trouble."



I flesh this out more in the op ed, but I thought that in the second post today, I'd offer another example, unrelated to the state legislature, unrelated to the inborn dynamic nature of science, and unrelated to anyone's intentions (save for the authors of the paper or journal I suppose).



The first link below is to a Times UK article about the startling number of times that academic journals retract papers, not because of new scientific findings (this is a natural part of science) but because of what the article's authors referred to as "red flags" being raised.**



Quoting the article at length (with the Queen's English spelling left intact):



"All around us, we’re hearing of cases where scientific findings are collapsing, not because of new research overturning old ideas, but because investigations into accuracy or truthfulness have turned up red flags. Traditionally, science relied on pre-publication peer review by two or three experts per submitted manuscript. They were supposed to identify early problems such as data that don’t add up, or incorrect conclusions. But peer review has never been as good a filter as many would like to think. It relies on volunteer labour by people who are incentivised by the academic reward system to write papers, not review them. Journal editors seek appropriate reviewers, but inevitably some don’t have the right expertise, or the time, to dig into details and source material. And AI has made it easy to create and submit slop that is somewhere between made up and useless, and some researchers — in search of jobs, promotions, and raises — use it as a shortcut."



It is common in journalism to cite academic papers to either provide context or to bolster the journalist's contentions. As the authors of the Times piece have it, with peer reviewed studies being the gold standard. Incidentally, peer review was tossed around multiple times in researching about the legislative fellows too.



Mistakes happen, and no journalist or legislative fellow could know ahead of time that this or that article is bunk, but I would wonder how many times they go back and revisit those studies. This applies doubly if they're using the same study multiple times across different articles or papers.



It should be part of the routine.



If you wanted to check on things yourself, I put a link to a retraction watch database third below.



Maintain a healthy skepticism about what you see and read. I don't care if the source is a peer reviewed journal or expert in the field. If something sounds fishy or too good to be true (look especially for things like "groundbreaking" in an article or results that overturn years of results), run it through the checker above. Do some sideways reading.



Being in a published, peer-reviewed journal is not a gold stamp guarantee.



**In case you wondered or in case it'd be helpful, I linked to a Wikipedia explainer on the topic of retraction in academia second below. It's the source of the image heading this post.



https://www.thetimes.com/uk/science/article/science-journals-retract-500-papers-a-month-this-is-why-it-matters-8ckm8lfw9?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Retraction_in_academic_publishing



https://retractiondatabase.org/RetractionSearch.aspx?