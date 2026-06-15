Not content with putting down Lakewood’s rezoning, LCA is pushing to make the city council more transparent





I wanted to share a recent Lakewood Informer piece with you. It's linked first below.



Whether you live in Lakewood or not, I hope that it inspires and encourages you because the larger issues are not just relevant to those in Lakewood.



Quoting from the piece with embedded link intact:



"The Lakewood Citizens Alliance (LCA) announced that the City Clerk has officially approved an initiative for a Charter Amendment aimed at improving public communication, transparency, and community engagement surrounding future large-scale rezoning and legislative land use changes. Centered around the principle of 'Transparency Before Transformation,' the proposed amendment is designed to establish clear procedural guardrails for future citywide zoning actions while protecting the character and stability of existing single-family neighborhoods."



Whether it be about zoning in Lakewood (or Littleton), government mortgaging the city to help a private developer in Greeley, or our own state legislature exempting themselves from Colorado Open Meetings Law, the idea that the government owes its citizens transparency before transformation is universal to all living in a representative government.



Valid policy is the product of open and public deliberation. This includes not only the final decision, but, I believe, also all the (sometimes nasty) details from the sausage making.



When it isn't done this way, it breeds distrust and anger among those forced to live with it, exactly what you saw in Lakewood, in Littleton, in Greeley, and with the group backing the Right to Know amendment in our state constitution.



Be thankful that we live in a state where groups like Lakewood Citizens Alliance et. al. have the power to stand up and say NO when confronted with a government which seems to have no issue handing down edicts without the requisite transparency.



Stand up for this principle in the ways you can. What you don't defend gets taken from you or lost.





All aboard to be CoCo Conductors ....





I got a really interesting email the other day. I couldn't find it as a webpage, so it's shown as screenshots 1 and 2 attached.





I've stuck pretty close to the Front Range Passenger Rail saga (the most recent update linked first below) because, as it's developed, it's given a window into some of the ugliness involved in public projects.



You've seen how FRPR is roving around, looking for money, hitting up their friends (RTD) for loans til payday.



You've seen how they're gerrymandering their taxing district so as to better their chances of their tax passing.



You've seen the winky-winky way in which they don't (absolutely do not, friends) use public money for ballot measures.



The email I share with you today is of a piece with this kind of nonsense. This has consultants written all over it.



First we "humanize" the train so people can feel a relationship to it with a contest to name the train. Now we'll form up a group of influencers to be CoCo Conductors.



How else but via an engineered campaign on social media can we show that the train has "...real, passionate support behind it"?



I shot an email on over to the FRPR press address to ask the following:





How much money in total is FRPR devoting to this? What is the source of this money?



What specifically are you offering? Hats? T-shirts?



Is there a pay schedule? I.e. this many posts (or this long doing the work) earns a hat, this much a shirt?



As of this writing, I've not heard back. If that changes I'll follow up.



Meantime, if you see a reporter or social media person in a CoCo hat getting a train ride with the FRPR General Manager, be sure to ask if they're a CoCo Conductor!



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/gov-polis-signs-sb26-150-rtd-loans

Somehow Colorado became a testing ground for all kinds of wacky policy.





Pot, funky mushrooms, elephants as people, and now a lawsuit about not circumcising.



Quoting from the link below with link ... intact:





“Intact Global has set its sights on stopping circumcision for years, and now the ‘intactivists’ are ready to make the final cut in Colorado by banning it entirely. Intact Global, a legal nonprofit in California that is dedicated to protecting children from “non-religious genital mutilation,” worked with local plaintiffs Tristan Huff and Adam Schwartz to file a lawsuit against the State of Colorado in Denver District Court on June 9. The complaint claims that the state’s ban on female genital mutilation and the lack of a ban on male circumcisions equates to sex discrimination.”

God almighty. Colorado’s courts, the benches of which have been stuffed by Democrats for years, must look mighty appealing now. I look forward with anticipation to what other kinds of weird legal maneuvers come via weirdos judge-shopping like these folks.

https://www.westword.com/news/lawsuit-wants-male-circumcisions-outlawed-in-colorado-40897996/