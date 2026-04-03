Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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The 4th Doctor
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Pairing the Lakewood story with RTD was quite appropos. What jumps out to me in SB-150 is the curious and blatant intent to select RTD Board members (a policy making board) with "expertise" in "land use" and "transit programs" for "impacted communities". That tells me Democrats want more control over both high density developments and transit related social programs. They plan to use RTD to give them the funding AND the authority. This is the next big grift. Imagine the Denver Head Tax being applied to all RTD counties and indexed to inflation. That's not even considering potential ballot initiatives giving them other funding streams. RTD could become a gigantic end-run around TABOR.

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