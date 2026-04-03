Lakewood’s City Council and outside groups want density, but what about what the people want?





I wanted to offer some interesting updates on Lakewood's zoning fight. I would also say that if this issue is near to your heart, and you've not yet, you might consider subscribing to the Lakewood Informer--an outlet that's done incredible work covering this issue.



In broad terms, as of the last update, a group of citizens pushing back on Lakewood City Council's zoning mandates had successfully gotten enough signatures to put zoning on the ballot so residents of Lakewood could have a say on the issue.*



Interestingly, per the second link below a blog entry for the Kim Monson radio show, the measure has drawn quite a bit of monied and big-name opposition, including that from out of state!



Quoting from that link with embedded links intact:



"Action Now Initiative’s $75,000 accounts for more than a third of the pro-rezoning war chest. Other major contributors include Boulder-based Conscience Bay at $50,000, Gary Community Ventures at $25,000, and Cardel Homes at $10,000. Make Lakewood Livable [the group opposing a change to the current policy, i.e. opposing the citizen petition] also has the backing of Housing Forward Colorado, Metro West Housing Solutions, Jefferson County commissioners, U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen, and former U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter."



I debated running this post yesterday alongside the CPW Commissioner nod to a petition run by an out of state advocacy group. I say that because at heart, both topics are fundamentally linked, if not topically linked.



Both of them involve our state being used as a lab or playground for wealthy liberal groups to push their policy, even if that policy doesn't fit with the wishes and values of those living here. They try to overwhelm the people's desires with floods of cash; this is a dynamic that, I believe, we can trace back to The Blue Print.**



I think the outsiders see a (were involved in electing a?) group of city councilors who would play ball on the kind policy they want. The kind of policy that, per the third and fourth links below--both Lakewood Informer pieces, dovetails neatly with what state-level Democrats want.



Then along comes a pesky group of voters to wreck the plan.



In addition to being thematically related to what happened with CPW, this is just as wrong. Whatever happens in Lakewood, it ought to be up to the people stuck living with it. It ought to be up to the voters. Not Texas foundations, not Colorado foundations, not affordable/multi-unit housing developers, the people.



*The most current, widest-angle survey of it I could find is a Complete Colorado article which I link to first below. If you are unfamiliar with this issue, this is a good primer for reading this post.



**If you've not read the book, you should.



https://completecolorado.com/2026/03/24/lakewood-voters-final-say-high-density-zoning/



https://kimmonson.com/news/houston-dark-money-lakewood-upzoning-vote/



https://lakewoodinformer.com/lakewood-representatives-using-position-to-advance-democrat-agenda-without-benefit-to-lakewood/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email



https://lakewoodinformer.com/inability-to-rebuild-single-family/

Related:





Polis recently signed more legislation that removes local control over housing.



More in the article below:



https://www.cpr.org/2026/03/26/polis-bill-schools-bypass-zoning-rules/

You didn’t really want to elect RTD board members did you?





I had a reader give me a heads up about SB26-150. I'm glad they did. The bill is linked first below.



Love them or hate them, what you cannot deny about RTD is that they are one of the few remaining boards of consequence that you can elect. It's also one of the larger boards, meaning that the ratio of people to elected is smaller; your voice is less diluted.



SB26-150 does a number of things, but the most important to me is the restructuring of the RTD board. Restructuring away from one you control, to one where you have less control and the powerful in this state get more of a say.



The relevant parts of the bill summary are attached as screenshots 1a - 1c with highlights for the things that caught my eye.





The board size decreases, so now your voice is washed out.



The board goes from all elected to just under 50% elected, the remaining members appointed by the governor (and approved by the Senate). I know that it mentions appointees from the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG), but if you read on further you will see that the process for those appointees is similar to that for our judiciary: the governor gets a list to pick from. The governor picks all 4.



As you might expect, the sponsors made sure their union paymasters get a seat.



The reader that called my attention to this bill made mention of how doing something like this has long been a wish of Governor Polis. To see an example, check out the second link below about a 2024 effort.



The reader then (rhetorically) asked why Polis would care if he's almost out of office, saying that clearly it isn't just Polis that wants to rewire this board.



I have to say I agree. Looking at the timing in the bill, this is not just a Polis priority.



State level Democrats want this board to better align with their political machine and that's not as easy when you have representatives closer to the people and independently elected. This is clear by the numbers.



This is also reflected in the manner by which the people are appointed and by the criteria the sponsors think important. DRCOG might at first blush seem to spread out the appointing, to remove state level decisions, but I've seen way to much of DRCOG's recent policy to believe that the people they'd appoint would do anything other than fall in line with state, and not local, priorities.



Shortly after the introduction of this bill I was pawing through some articles on it. I gather from this plus an email I received from RTD board member Kathleen Chandler that the board is opposed.



If you want more on that, see the Colorado Politics article linked third below or see Ms. Chandler's statement attached as screenshot 2.



Ms. Chandler also told me that the board had a meeting to discuss this bill. By the time you read this, that meeting will likely be posted on their YouTube channel (see the fourth link below).



In the meantime, if you want to speak up on it, time is short. It'll be up for its first committee hearing on the 8th. I will be unable to testify at the hearing, but my state senator B Pelton is on the committee and I have texted with him to let him know my thoughts.



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/SB26-150



https://www.cpr.org/2024/04/15/colorado-governor-jared-polis-plan-to-fix-rtd-would-change-november-election/



https://www.coloradopolitics.com/2026/03/31/colorado-lawmakers-push-legislation-to-shrink-rtd-board-increase-pay-as-ridership-struggles-continue/



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtukVmdAxGjEUKgJ6EzJA-g

Can you spot the graft?

That time of the week again. This will be the last post til Monday due to the Easter holiday. Thus it’s time for something for fun, something not related to politics.

I thought a fun and quick little game might be a good intro to this garden update. The picture heading this post is of my apricot tree which has a 2 or 3 year old plum graft. Take a look. Can you spot the graft?

In an earlier garden post, I’d mentioned how both the apricot and plum were breaking dormancy about the same time. Well it turns out the apricot flowered right before a hard (HARD) freeze and lost those blooms. Then a couple days later, a second round of apricot flowers opened and then a few days after that the plum graft went all out with a profusion of white, wonderfully sweet smelling blooms.

Word must spread quickly in the insect community because it wasn’t long before that thing was a swarm of insect activity. Clearly the higher temps aren’t just driving early plant activity. They’re pushing insects out too.

In that same earlier post (the one about the apricot) I mentioned how the cacti are also starting to show signs of activity. I’d said the cholla showed some signs that “the sap was rising”.

Yep. That process has continued. The cholla went from “mildly intrigued” earlier to “fully interested” as you can see in picture 1. This is a different variety from my other cholla. I hope (with some pruning on the hackberry tree nearby) that it’ll do well and get enough sun to bloom this summer.

My other cacti are plumping up too. Picture 2 shows a couple others. With some of my cacti now three or more years old, I’m starting to see them branch into colonies. This is visible in the older cactus on the left (they’re both the same variety). Smaller versions of what you originally planted start to pop out at the base and spread/grow. I’m really looking forward to seeing a couple patches at full size in bloom. It ought to be quite a profusion of beautiful red cactus flowers.

Picture 3 is yet more evidence of sap flow as the plants wake up. My grape vine was tearing up the other day, getting all weepy from last year’s pruning.

I circled one of the “tears” in the picture. If you look down a little from that you’ll also note some dried crusties around a different cut stem. As the crown of the plant pushes sugars/water/etc. up to the vines, sometimes they leak where you’d pruned.

I was tempted, but didn’t try tasting it. Were this a maple, maybe, but not a grape vine and not til I hear whether it’s okay to drink!

The last picture (picture 4) is my double gold raspberries from last year. They are called double not because of an extra deep gold color, they’re called double because you can get up to two crops from a single plant.

Double gold, like many of my berries, is a primocane-fruiting variety, meaning that it fruits on this year’s wood. This would be in contrast with floricane-fruiting varieties where year 1’s canes make fruit in year 2. I have a new rule after a few years of struggle: only plant primocane berries because of the trouble I’ve had in overwintering canes out here on the Plains.

Funny thing is, many primocane berries (double gold being one) are able to produce a crop on one year old canes too. In milder climates, this often leads to double crops (where as in ours you only get one because you cut the canes down to the ground every winter).

Last fall I decided to not cut a couple of the new canes that grew in the fall off. Thought I’d roll the dice and try one more time on heeling over the first year’s canes.

As you can see in the picture, the one-year old canes are coming back! I’m excited because it means I should get a crop this June AND a second crop this fall (the second crop coming on the green new growth just sprouting).

I’m not sure if this is due to our extremely mild winter or my technique in winter prep, but I’ll take it and I’ll be trying again next fall.

That’s it for today. I’ll update some more when I have some more fun garden stuff to share.

Back at it Monday! Enjoy the rest of your Friday!

Related:

Hyacinth’s are up and in their full glory with tulips not far behind.