KUNC’s (CPR’s?) media malpractice

I think the term media malpractice more often than I use it; it’s strong medicine, and, by and large, most media reporting is more tilted than outright wrong in an unfair way.

The article below was one I first encountered on CPR, though in the process of trying to contact her and CPR about a problem in her article, I found that the reporter Rae Solomon doesn’t have a CPR email address. Nor did I find a staff profile for her at CPR.

Further searching showed me that she does have an employee profile at KUNC, where she is listed as a reporter handling rural and small communities. Trying to identify who owns this piece, who edited it, who is responsible for what is in it, was a challenge. I did find, later, another version of this article on KUNC’s page (see the second link below).

Looking at time and date stamps as well as the heading to the article, makes its history a little clearer. It seems to have run first in CPR then a day later in KUNC as a “Colorado Capitol News Alliance” shared article. There was no mention of it being shared content in the original CPR piece.**

The reason for wanting to know who is responsible for this article is more than just trivial bickering. There is a serious, fundamental flaw in this article that raises it to the level of misinformation and not journalism.

If the outlets like KUNC and CPR want to brag about how they are trusted news sources (see screenshot 1 for one of many examples where they make this claim), whoever is responsible for this article needs to own and account for it when their reporting is this inaccurate and incomplete. Mistakes happen. When a flaw of this size does, and it’s not acknowledged or corrected, it rises above the level of mere error.

In order to prevent a stealth edit** of what I’m about to show you, I took a screenshot of the flawed part of the article. This is screenshot 2 and the problem hides behind the hyper link I highlight there.

Solomon’s claim is that “The federal data shows work site inspections dropped 20% in the first six months after President Trump took office.”

Following that link back you arrive at the third link below. It’s a press release summary of a letter Senator Elizabeth Warren and other Democratic Senators sent to the Trump administration.

Clicking on the link embedded there takes you to a full PDF text of the letter. Screenshot 3 is from that letter and shows the claim Warren et. al. make alongside the footnote (#21) which sources the claim.

I’m sorry, “The federal data shows ...”?

This is not federal data. This is an anonymous claim passed to a political opponent of Trump. This is not (REPEAT NOT) data.

In order to offer them a chance to respond and to clear up some things about this article, I wrote to the Capitol News Alliance editor at KUNC, as well as the top two news editors at CPR (and, of course, to Solomon herself). After outlining what I just showed you in the article and Senator Warren’s letter, I asked the questions you see attached as screenshot 4.

As of this writing, despite a follow up, I have no response from any recipients. If that changes, I will update.

In order to provide a more solid look at OSHA enforcement, one informed by actual data from the agency itself and not one of Trump’s political opponents, i.e. to do what Solomon, CPR, and/or KUNC should have done, I offer you the fourth link below. It’s to OSHA’s own enforcement summary.

As you can see on the site, there is no data for the beginning of 2026, the closest you can get is fiscal year 2024, which ran August 2023 to August 2024. To compare Trump and Biden then, and excluding any blips from COVID, you would look to the years I circle in screenshot 5.

There were fewer inspections under Trump then, but the drop was about 3.6% going from FY 2019 to the biggest year for Biden, FY 2024.

As I said in my email to Solomon et. al., this doesn’t exclude the possibility that the Trump administration has done fewer inspections in the first half of his new presidential term, but the claim they made was of a 20% drop and that is not based on any actual OSHA data. From the data we do have, it seems Trump is roughly in line with his successor.

As someone who watches media frequently in Colorado, it’s rare to see outright falsehoods reported as true. The bias I see frequently comes more in shading of stories, an imbalance of topics, or differential treatment of two opposing sides of an issue.

With regard to things that are not true, news outlets often, to their credit, fix things that are not true when they’re made aware. CPR, KUNC both ran a story where they were made amply aware of a patently false statement.

Neither outlet has responded to questions about it. Neither outlet has made any attempt to fix the article (not even via a stealth edit). Yet both outlets have no self consciousness in climbing up on the “trusted news” pedestal.

Neither has rightful claim to that label given this.

*See “Related” below.

**Stealth edits being something I’ve noted more than once, prompting my new habit of screenshots PRIOR to emails to the outlets.

https://www.cpr.org/2026/05/11/colorado-lawmakers-worker-safety-bills-osha/

https://www.kunc.org/politics/2026-05-12/colorado-lawmakers-consider-worker-safety-amid-rollback-of-federal-protections

https://www.warren.senate.gov/newsroom/press-releases/warren-senators-launch-investigation-into-trump-labor-department-slashing-worker-protections-putting-american-workers-at-risk

https://www.osha.gov/enforcement/current-enforcement-summary

Related:





One of the themes in the above is the question of who own shoddy reporting when it's shared news content? Who is ultimately responsible for it?



Never did get an answer on Solomon's horrible article above, but it brought to mind concerns I've had over just this issue.



Below is an earlier op ed on the topic.



https://completecolorado.com/2024/08/20/gaines-questions-accountability-shared-news-content/

The benefits cliff: SNAP, disability, and permanent rentership





The article linked first below ran in the Colorado Sun, but it's actually written by one of the Sun's former supporters, the Colorado Trust.



There are some of the same kinds of media shenanigans from the Trust I've written about in the past at play here (see the second link below for an earlier op ed about the Trust and the articles the Sun shares), but that is not the main thrust of this post.



The main point here is to highlight something called the Benefits Cliff. The definition is straightforward enough and I'm betting you can get it from the contet provided in the following quote:



"[Cinthya] Garcia, who works as a certified nursing assistant and runs her own language interpretation business, lost that support after receiving a pay raise. The income boost disqualified her from SNAP because she now made about $100 per month too much."



I am against hard cutoffs on government benefits for those that need them. I don't like how it disincentivizes behavior we want, and I think in the end softer limits would be cheaper for us all.



I know someone who had a brain aneurysm that burst and left them with lifelong physical disabilities. This person, however, wanted to work. Life didn't have meaning for them without the ability to get out and be active and involved.



The problem was (and is) that if they worked up to the amount they wanted and were able to, they would have no benefits. The benefits cliff for them proved to be what it likely is for many: it's a great way to keep someone at home when they could be productive.



It's not always health, disability, or SNAP benefits either.



I had a reader mention something a few weeks back which has stuck with me. They mentioned how "affordable housing" is yet another example of a benefits cliff. Imagine that you get into an income-qualified home. As such, your rent is below market rate.



If you start to make more, if you want to make more, you might have a problem. Depending on how far below market rate your rent is vs. your income, your pay increase might boot you out of your "affordable housing" unit into a real estate market you can't afford to rent in. It might mean you throttle your income and don't ever save, meaning you can't save up for a security deposit or a down payment on that first home, the first rung on the ladder.



Small wonder the reader equated this sort of housing with "permanent rentership". I agree.



We get what we incentivize. Intended or not, whether its income, medical care, or housing, if you want dependence on the government you incentivize it. If you want people to have some measure of self-agency, you incentivize that.



There will always be people who cheat the system. There will always be people who prefer to live their lives as passive observers. No system or rules will change that.



For those on the fence, shouldn't our policy incentivize independence and self-worth?



https://coloradosun.com/2026/05/08/nearly-half-of-coloradans-experiencing-food-insecurity-dont-qualify-for-snap/



https://completecolorado.com/2024/10/04/gaines-left-leaning-colorado-trust-influencing-colorado-journalism/

Well, if nothing else, I can at least avoid making the same mistakes.

That time of the week again. This will be the last post til Tuesday due to the holiday, and thus it’s time for something interesting. Something for fun that has no (intentional) relation to politics.

I have a cold frame that I put over one of my raised beds. Really handy to overwinter the rosemary I have as well as safe, extra storage for seedlings come spring (with the added benefit of letting me harden them off).

I wrote last spring about how the seedlings I planted out in the dirt after taking the cold frame top off struggled. The soil was dry and dead after having been hot and without precipitation all winter. Look no further for evidence of this than the picture heading this post as well as picture 1. Dry, powdery, lifeless.

As such, I’d resolved to try something different this year. After I yanked the cover, took rosemary out (along with the water filled milk jugs which act as thermal ballast), I covered the soil with about an inch of compost. Picture 2 shows the soil right prior to turning the compost in.

The thinking here is to introduce some nutrients and food for any dormant bugs in the soil, but also to put in objects that tend to hold water. Organics do that. If I can get bits of organic matter in the soil and then saturate it, the bits will capture water and hold it to help moisten the soil generally.

After turning in the compost, I saturated the soil thoroughly with water. A good, deep soaking. I then topped it with leaves, figuring that they would prevent the soil from evaporating too much water. I figured on turning in the leaves and soaking again after a bit. This is picture 3.

By a stroke of luck, it turns out we got a lengthy, slow rain that night (about 1/2” or so), so I decided to go ahead and turn in the leaves. Doing so, I noticed the damnedest thing. The soil from the cold frame was STILL dry about 8” down! That’s picture 4.

Hard to believe. Compost, a soaking, 1/2” of rain and still dry.

This made me reflect on the Winter we just emerged from. I’m not sure about yours, but it was an absolutely bone dry winter for us on the Plains. Almost no precipitation for months stacked on unseasonably warm days.

This was the natural case of what I create every single year in my cold frame: outside of a slight difference in temperature, neither bit of ground got any substantial amount of water and both were unusually warm.

There is a concept in soil science called moisture deficit. There’s a more thorough look in the first link below, but in brief it’s pretty simple. If your soil lost more water through evaporation than it gained in precipitation, a debt of water builds up and the depth at which it’s moist falls lower and lower.

Anything planted in dry soil like that will struggle to find water. Any existing plants will too, unless they are the kind adapted to soils that are regularly dry (like deep-rooted xeric perennials).

Even if we get a ton of water this Spring and Summer, we (at least we out here on the Plains) will be paying that back for quite a while. If you have plants and/or a lawn, and haven’t yet, figure out ways to get water in there and figure that it’s going to take more than just a good rain to catch up.

If my artificial drought in the cold frame is any indication, a couple absolute soaks on top of amendments will still leave it dry!

I thought I’d end with a quick update. I mentioned getting some yucca seeds last summer on a trip to AZ. I started them mid winter and have tended them. I also brought in a mini-agave pup that I’d potted up and had been tending him too.

They were all three big enough to get a home of their own and that’s what you see in picture 5. It’s the mini agave pup and two of the yuccas started from seed. I’m quite excited because these yucca have a wonderful red/pink flower.

Comes at a cost though: the yucca are not able to live outside in a normal Colorado winter. Thus the container. I will either bring them in come winter or perhaps give rosemary some company in the cold frame.

That’s it for today. Enjoy the rest of your Friday and the holiday. I will see you back at it on Tuesday!

https://farmwest.com/climate/calculator-information/et/moisture-deficit/

Related:





An upswing in growth means not just plants, but animals too.



We are again host to at least one toad. I don't know how to tell them apart, so this could be either a Mr. or a Mrs. Toad.



I have, in the past, made a little house to encourage a toad to take up residence near my strawberries, but they seem to love this particular corner of my garden. Near the grain bed at the tail end next to the wildflowers. Maybe I should move the little house over.



See if you can spot him or her in the photo!



Want to make one of your own? See the link below for some ideas. Mine is the simple unadorned clay pot with a chunk out.



Glad to have the toad back. It's the joy of being surrounded by abundant life I suppose.



https://houstonarboretum.org/diy-toad-abode/#:~:text=How%20to%20make%20a%20toad%20abode%20with%20a%20clay%20pot&text=Half%20bury%20the%20clay%20pot,take%20a%20minute%20or%20two.&text=Put%20the%20clay%20pot%20upside,rocks%20to%20make%20an%20entryway.