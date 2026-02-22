KUNC/CPR’s laziness lets Natural Resources Defense Council co-opt their reporting on coated seeds.





CPR recently did an article on the bill to require farmers to get (and pay for) a government permission slip to use coated seeds. Their story is linked first below. The reporter Rae Solomon (also working for KUNC perhaps but not credited that way here), wrote the following. Quoting:



"In response to the science, state lawmakers are now considering a proposal that would severely restrict the use of neonicotinoid insecticides."



These are a class of insect poisons that are often applied to seeds as a coating. If the bill in question were to become law, farmers would have to pay a government-approved contractor to come out, assess their need for neonic insecticide coated seeds, and then approve or deny their request to use them. Every year.



What I want to look at in this post is not the bill itself (see my Feb 15th newsletter for the post on the bill proper). I want to delve into what happens when a reporter tells us what "the science", says. Definite article "the" science.



What Solomon offers would be more aptly titled research, and the things she shares turn out to be far from a comprehensive look at the topic. The things she shares also put up some red flags. I'll illustrate with some non-contiguous quotes from her story show what I mean (copied here with links intact):



"Neonics are safer than many other pesticides in the sense that they are less lethal to mammals, but that doesn’t make them safe. A growing body of research points to developmental, neurological and reproductive problems in animals and people as the chemicals move up the food chain."



"Neonicotinoids have been found in alarmingly high levels in aquatic ecosystems and wild vegetation. Scientists have also linked them to mass pollinator die-offs."



"Studies show they provide little to no economic benefit to farmers, because any modest value gained from a yield boost is offset by the cost of the chemicals."



A quick note just to make sure it's clear and emphasized, the quotes above are plain text, written by Solomon in the article. This is not something where she quotes an advocate. These are her words, her contentions.



That's important because when you start looking through the studies you might first notice that those same studies appear often as links in things written by environmental advocates Natural Resources Defense Defense Council (NRDC).



Examples of use and reuse of these studies by NRDC abound. In the NRDC piece linked second below, you will see mention of and a link to teh study Solomon puts under her linked text "little" out of the third quote. You will also find the same study about water contamination which Solomon links under word "high levels" in the second block of quote.



As a matter of fact, NRDC leans quite heavily on that "high levels" aquatic study. They wrote an entire piece around it which I link to third below.



The fourth link below is to another narrative and study that NRDC leans on. This is the travails of a Canadian farmer and advocate who has sworn off neonic coated seeds. His story is almost always accompanied by a Canadian study. That Canadian study shows up in Solomon's CPR story under the linked words "economic benefit" in the third block.



I'm going to step out there and speculate a little. Out of fairness, let me first note something. I wrote to Solomon to ask her where she got the studies she labeled as "the science" on neonics (as well as asking if she did any basic sort of checking on the studies such as noting who wrote them, etc.) I didn't get a reply as of this writing. If that changes I will update.



My speculation is this: I would bet my lunch that Solomon took the easy and lazy route, merely sharing the links that were presented her by NRDC--a group that is quoted liberally in her article. Copied them in, linked to the studies, and moved on with her day.



If that's what happened, that's journalistic malpractice. It means that she and her editor allowed CPR to be captured, co-opted, by advocates. That turns news to propaganda.



The other problem, regardless of how it happened, is that what Solomon tosses in and labels "the science" (connoting that it's somehow definitive) is shaky and full of questions under even minorly skeptical attention.



One of the things you should check when assessing scientific studies is to make sure that what they're testing is similar to what claims are made. For example, you might see a study that seems to say that eating peanuts causes brain tumors. Concerned, you read the study and note that the study population was a group of 80 year old Croatian men. If you happen to be an 80 year old Croatian man, be worried and perhaps you should do more research before eating peanuts. If you are not, I'm not saying there's no danger, but I am saying that you should DEFINITELY do more research before abstaining from peanuts. What happens to 80 year old Croatian with peanuts may not generalize.



If you read the studies, the ones on how neonics show little to no benefit, you will note that one is a specific crop study out of NY state, the other about soybeans and corn seeds in Quebec Canada. That doesn't invalidate their results, but, again, different crops in different places have different threats, different needs, different lives. It's dishonest to claim (without further discussion) that what happens there has to apply here.



You will also note that the study on water contamination, while done in Colorado, lists a scant few sites tested, and the vast majority of those sampled sites are urban/suburban not agricultural (see p 12). Oh, there's also the fact that the study author's bio (see the fifth link below) lists himself as the sole proprietor of a consulting firm that assesses "...the environmental risk of pesticides". Not something that automatically invalidates his claims, but something important to note. He has a dog in the fight.

There's one more thing that sends up a red flag here, but it's not related to quotes and studies. Solomon repeatedly quotes from University of Wisconsin-Madison agronomist Shawn Conley. I reached out to him for some background on his role in the article. As of this writing, I've not heard back. If that changes, I'll update.



The notable thing is not his job. It's a good thing to ask an agronomist and/or soil scientist about this topic. They'd have a valuable perspective.



The notable thing is his location. Why did Solomon not ask an agronomist or soil scientist here in Colorado? There are plenty. I work with a couple. Do they not have thoughts on neonic coated seeds? Did none answer the phone?



Red flags abound in "the science" that Solomon presents us here in the article by way of, I suppose, trying to inform us about neonics and agriculture. Were the studies shown in her article inside quotes attributed to NRDC, this would be perhaps easier to shrug off.



What else do rabid advocates do but selectively share and spin information to convince you of what they're saying? Dogs bark, cats meow, and NRDC gives partial information to persuade you they're right.



Someone presenting themselves and their product as news, however, ought not to do this. The purpose of news, at least as CPR likes to characterize what they're doing, is to give you information to help you understand your world and make informed decisions. If they give you shoddy, thoughtless research which just so happens to neatly coincide with one advocate's viewpoint, they're not doing that.



They're letting advocates into their business like opening the henhouse door to a fox.



https://www.cpr.org/2026/02/19/farmers-react-proposed-pesticide-ban/



https://www.nrdc.org/bio/allison-johnson/its-time-colorado-fix-its-neonic-pesticide-problem



https://www.nrdc.org/media/neonic-pesticides-contaminate-colorado-water



https://www.nationalobserver.com/2025/01/31/news/quebec-fight-neonics-bee-killing-pesticides



https://carleton.ca/biology/people/pierre-mineau/

I wanted to offer you a comparator for the CPR article above.



In keeping with what I've written about studying media, it's helpful in assessing bias and perspective to read the same story across multiple outlets.



You will notice (further bolstering my contention that CPR's reporter let NRDC "capture" their reporting) the difference in what gets linked, who gets the microphone (and who doesn't), etc.



https://www.coloradopolitics.com/2026/02/09/a-fight-over-seeds-and-bees-colorado-democrats-target-neonicotinoid-pesticides/

Colorado for sale





I’ve written before about how Colorado seems to be a playground for all kinds of monied people and interest groups to play in. For example, consider the out of state money flowing in for wolves, funky mushrooms, pot, physician assisted suicide.



Politics and congressional seats are, of course, no exception; I have posted in the past with some great work the High Country Advocate paper has done on Federal campaign finance.



I’m back with more. The link at bottom is to a recent High Country Advocate update on fundraising for Federal races.



Both parties indulge in sending in out of state money for what ought to be local races, but, probably as was the case with all those wacky policies above,** Democrats are taking it to a whole new level.



Some quotes (with any links left intact) from the article illustrate:





“Geographic data shows who’s buying Colorado’s representation. Jessica Killin (CD-5): 91.5% out-of-state—New York $173,000, DC $158,000, California $125,000. Manny Rutinel (CD-8): 88% out-of-state, 96.7% ActBlue dependency. Brittany Pettersen (CD-7 incumbent): 85% out-of-state—weakest Colorado base among all incumbents.”



“John Hickenlooper leads all candidates with $7.6 million raised, 75.2% from outside Colorado. Julie Gonzales shows 66.6% out-of-state—but Massachusetts alone provided 62.7% of all her itemized contributions through ActBlue processing. Amie Baca-Oehlert (CD-8): 73.8% out-of-state, with Massachusetts providing 57.6% through ActBlue. Jason Crow (CD-6 incumbent): 66% out-of-state.”



“Republicans show stronger Colorado bases where data exists. Jeff Crank (CD-5) received 71.3% from Colorado—strongest Republican base in competitive races. Hope Scheppelman (CD-3) shows 85.5% Colorado funding.”



“Republicans cannot field competitive candidates. CD-1, CD-2, CD-6, and CD-7 have no Republican challengers. Where Republicans compete, fundraising gaps prove massive: CD-8’s Gabe Evans raised $3.05 million but faces Democrats who collectively raised $4.8 million. CD-5’s Jeff Crank raised $1.4 million against five Democrats totaling $2 million. CD-3’s Jeff Hurd raised $2.4 million—strongest Republican House candidate—but faces Alex Kelloff who raised $855,000, 71.7% from outside Colorado”





Interestingly, there is some commonality when it comes to donations from the ActBlue and WinRed platforms. Quoting again:





“Both platforms channel large donors, contradicting grassroots narratives. ActBlue processed $9.18 million with most candidates showing 70-99% from contributions over $200. WinRed processed $708,000 with 86.4% from contributions over $200. Julie Gonzales shows the most extreme pattern: 99.5% of ActBlue contributions came from donors giving $200 or more—only 14 small-dollar donations out of 356 total. Jason Crow’s 4,866 ActBlue transactions show 85.4% from large donors. Brittany Pettersen’s 1,972 transactions show 83.1% from large donors. Republicans match this pattern: Evans 96.2% large donors, Crank 97.6%, Hurd 99.3%. Lauren Boebert stands alone. Her 3,226 WinRed transactions show 80.4% from small donors under $200. ActBlue remains under investigation by multiple state attorneys general for alleged straw donor schemes and identity theft.”

It’s not something for us to be proud of, but it is reality that money wins elections and drives politics.

And (by a 3.5 to 1 advantage, per the article) it’s flowing like wine in to Colorado Democrats, though mostly not from in state.

This is important to note. It ought to be something you’re sharing with friends and neighbors, especially those that might be on the other side of the aisle politically. They might like the policy, but they ought to know the dollars, and sometimes the candidates, are not coming from here.

Colorado is all too often not at the helm.



**I don’t think you’d call me unreasonable to say that Democrats/liberal policy groups see Colorado as ripe, as a good investment and Republicans are not going to waste too much time or money on Blue Colorado.



https://highcountryadvocate.org/colorado-for-sale-38-million-raised-3-5-to-1-democratic-advantage/

Per the Sun article linked at bottom, a Democrat (with sponsors running the gamut from progressive to more plain liberal) would require (quoting the article) "...caucuses, committees, clubs and other groups of lawmakers to file monthly reports with nonpartisan legislative staff detailing all money they received, accepted or spent. The reports would then be posted online."



More, including a bill link, in the article.



https://coloradosun.com/2026/02/13/colorado-caucuses-donors-spending-disclosures-democratic-unity-bill/