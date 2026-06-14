Know your judges



I got another old story that got bumped as I got busy, but I didn’t want to let it go due to its importance.



Per the article linked first below, Gov Polis back in early May appointed a new judge in the Mesa County Judicial District. Quoting with link intact:



“Effective on July 1, 2026, Courtney L. Dinnel will serve as a Mesa County Court Judge. The appointment was made to fill a new judgeship created by SB25-024, which increased the number of judges in certain county courts, including Mesa County’s, by one.”

Interestingly, this judge moved all the way from Adams County to Mesa County. Given the way judges are appointed in this state and given Polis’/Democrats’ hold on judicial appointment boards, I find this an interesting choice.

Were there no suitable folks in Mesa County to be a judge in ... Mesa County?

I don’t know if you were aware, but you can look up judges’ performance evaluations online. You needn’t wait for the blue book.

I found the most recent evaluation for Judge Dinnel and link to it second below. I wasn’t expecting anything too illuminating given the quick once-over judge’s get in this state, but I include it so you can have a little more background on Judge Dinnel.

Learn about and know the people that make decisions big and small in this state.

https://www.westernslopenow.com/top-stories/governor-polis-appoints-new-judge-to-the-mesa-county-court/



https://judicialperformance.colorado.gov/dinnel-courtney-l-2024-evaluation

Shake hands with the Office of New Americans

The Colorado Office of New Americans (ONA-their site is linked first below) was, at least conceptually, initially conceived by the nonprofit Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition. I link to the Coalition’s site second below.**

Governor Polis, in response created the “New American Integration Initiative” in 2019 as an executive agency, to be housed in the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

ONA only became ONA later with the passage of HB21-1150, a bill charging the organization with implementing (quoting from the bill’s fiscal note found in the fourth link below):

“... a statewide strategy to facilitate economic stability and promote successful economic, social, linguistic, and cultural integration by investing in the success of immigrants in Colorado.”

There is a whole lot of material and sites you can poke around in if you want to learn about ONA. I think the fastest route to getting acquainted is to look at their fiscal year 2025 annual report (the most recently available at the time of this writing). I link to that report fifth below.

I will leave it to you to read through the report and/or any sites related to ONA, but there are a few things I thought worth highlighting.

The first is the simple fact that, while much mention is made of refugees in the reports and on the ONA’s page, they don’t exist to help only refugees. I.e. if you have the picture of ONA helping someone fleeing here to safety from a civil war in Africa, you’re not wrong, you’re just not complete

In fact, as you might imagine given other parts of Colorado’s stance toward immigrants, not all the people they are set up to help are here legally. This isn’t some secret I’m sharing. It’s right there in their reports, albeit perhaps not in bold red font and papered over with euphemistic language.

Screenshot 1 from the report makes this plain. To help you understand what you’re seeing, CRSP stands for the Colorado Refugee Services Program. This was a program initially created to help refugees and is funded largely by federal money. Funded by federal money which has stipulations.

In 2023, a bill was run to move the refugee services in with ONA. That bill is linked sixth below. Knowing that CRSP is run on federal money, you’ll probably not be surprised to read the great ONA takes to remind us all that Federal dollars are NOT used to help illegal immigrants. ONA helps them alright, just not by using CRSP’s federal money. A fine line if you ask me, especially if you note often in law in kind contributions (say, sharing employee time) are not really seen as different than direct monetary contributions.

Second, and I’ll return to this when I wrap up at the end, I want to mention now the large-scale public-private interaction (with the same scale in terms of money of course) involved in ONA’s programs. Screenshots 2a and 2b show a couple examples. Private money, nonprofit money, and involvement have been with ONA since before it was ONA; it’s in the DNA.

Lastly, I thought I would call to your attention a couple of programs that I either forgot about or that I was unaware of. The descriptions are copied over from the report as screenshot 3.

The upper one, BRF or Benefit Recovery Fund is glossed over, but when you visit their site (linked 7th below), what you find is that it’s essentially unemployment insurance for illegal immigrants.

The lower one, WRI or Welcome, Reception, and Integration Program was created by HB24-1280 (and later amended by a 2025 bill to allow more people to benefit from the money) which I link to 8th below. In short, it creates a taxpayer funded grant program giving money out to nonprofits to help, quoting the fiscal note, “... migrants within one year [now three years per the 2025 bill] of arrival in the United States.”

Both, again, not screaming in bold red font, but there as yet more state programs and taxpayer money to support illegal immigrants, this last one, WRI, almost surely for the waves of immigrants flooding the country at that time.

As a quick side note, this is a good example of something I’ve mentioned before--subgrants. Revisit the #3 and you’ll see how WRI money went to one group which then doled it out to various subgrantees.

What a complex and interconnected thing ONA is. Regardless of where you fall on how and where money ought to be spent on those new to this country (legally or otherwise), try to put that to the side and focus on the organization itself. Focus on the nuts and bolts of how things get done in Colorado.

Nonprofits setting up government offices, later enshrined by law.

Said government offices taking in and sending out a mix of private and public money to help implement what the nonprofits (along with their supporters who work in the government) want.

The government then spinning off money as grants to, you guessed it, other nonprofits. Said nonprofits then doing subgrants.

If I were to replace the word “nonprofit” above with “corporate”, but left the dollar amounts intact (yes, many of the nonprofits involved here have budgets as large or larger than some national corporations), would Colorado Democrats be so sanguine about the whole thing? Would the media be as uninterested as they are now? I can already imagine the yells and complaints about oligarchs and kings ginning up.

I guess monied influence and government partnerships with same are just different if it’s a nonprofit. At least it seems that way in Blue Colorado.

**The Coalition has a spiderweb of connections to the various nonprofits and NGO’s in our state’s vibrant nonprofit/NGO ecosystem. They were born in a meeting of the Colorado Statewide Parents Coalition meeting, get gobs of money from nonprofit heavies like Rose Community Foundation, The Colorado Health Foundation, and then spread around this money among various nonprofits and their political action arm. Yet another big, monied group no one elected taking and spending more money than you’ll ever see in your lifetime while working to shape policy in this state. More in the third link below.

https://ona.colorado.gov/

https://coloradoimmigrant.org/

https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/colorado-immigrant-rights-coalition/#membership

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/HB21-1150

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1c9rNocM2d76WZzr6aldDSXuL4pfu3J1y/view

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb23-1283

https://ona.colorado.gov/immigrant-services/benefit-recovery-fund

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb24-1280

Related:





As I wrote and researched the above, I found that the Benefit Recovery Fund (unemployment for illegal immigrants) contracts out their benefits administration to AidKit, which is linked below.



This seems to be an all-purpose government contractor now running all kinds of different government aid programs, as well as nonprofit benefit programs.



Any time there is a concentrated source of energy to be capitalized upon, you will find some form of life.



Any time there is a concentrated source of money to be capitalized upon, you will find a business.









https://www.aidkit.com/