Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EDMOND's avatar
EDMOND
3h

Of course polis supports SB26 065, he has made it well known that he dislikes farmer and ranchers. He claims the state has no need for agriculture. The truth is farmers and ranchers don't vote for his woke agenda so any hardship he can impose on them warms his cold heart.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cory Gaines · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture