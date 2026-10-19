Just once I'd like to see a politician run to ground



I watched some of the only public appearance with both Victor Marx and Phil Weiser, when they sat down together with Ed Sealover for the Colorado Chamber of Commerce's gubernatorial forum. That video is linked first below.



The forum as a whole was pretty unremarkable. I didn't find anything about it particularly illuminating; I've watched both a little here and there so their responses weren't a surprise to me.



There was one notable thing at about the 46:46 mark. Marx mentions something Weiser had said at a previous event (where Weiser was solo) and said he and his wife were owed an apology. Weiser, for his part, when allowed to respond by Sealover, stood by what he'd said, essentially accusing Marx of saying that women who suffer domestic violence should just learn to accept it.



Marx interrupts telling Weiser to finish the quote that Weiser took out of context and is held back by Sealover.



In the interest of fairness, I found Marx's response to Weiser on Twitter. It's linked second below so you can see what Marx meant by "finish it" to Weiser.



I am not a fan of Marx. I did not vote for him. Fair is fair, however. Weiser is lying by intentionally omitting the full context of Marx's remarks, whether he (Weiser) bravely chooses to stand by them or not.



And that, more than this particular fuss between Marx and Weiser is the point. Just once, I'd love to see a politician run to ground on their claims. I mean all the way too. Things stop until the claim is fully explored.



Too many times in the media we just get soundbites (and, apparently, it's left as an exercise to the interested reader to follow up and check the veracity of these things). Savvy politicians know this and bend the truth til it's almost to breaking, confident they'll never get checked.



We as media consumers have settled into a comfortable pattern with media producers. As time has gone on, we've walked side by side with them into this situation.



Imagine a different way of doing things, however. Imagine fully considering things and pinning people down. It would necessarily mean less broad coverage, but, just as I'd rather do fewer things and do them well, I'd rather know fewer things and know them fully.











An interesting take on Boulder's lawsuit before the US Supreme Court





The US Supreme Court recently heard Boulder's climate lawsuit, part of a larger effort nationwide to hold oil and gas companies responsible for climate change.**



I don't want to spend a huge amount of time on this topic, especially this far ahead of any verdict, but I did want to share the Complete Colorado op ed on the topic because I think it's an interesting take on the effort and the court hearing.



I'll leave it to you to read the whole thing, but a quote from the ending of the Complete piece provides some much-needed counterpoint to reporting by outlets like CPR (which spent a substantial amount of time lovingly profiling protestors from Colorado who were out in front of the Supreme Court building--see the second link below).



Quoting with links intact:



"Meanwhile, the Rockefeller-funded activist group Center for Climate Integrity and Fossil Free Media hosted a lightly-attended rally on the steps of the Supreme Court. Despite an August brief from Democratic members of Congress from around the country, none of them showed up to the rally in support of Boulder, perhaps realizing the entire litigation campaign conflicts with their energy affordability messaging. Likewise, at a similar small, activist-led rally in Boulder, no state or federal elected officials in Colorado showed up to speak, yet again underscoring the lack of support for the case across the state. Boulder’s case is one piece of a nationally coordinated campaign seeking to bankrupt the American energy industry. It arrived at the Supreme Court insisting its lawsuit is merely a local deception case. But when the justices tested what it actually does, the distinction between tort litigation and energy regulation became much harder to maintain."



I'll be curious to see what the Supreme Court comes up with. I have to admit to a little bit of worry over any portion of this effort succeeding. As anyone who lives in Colorado can attest to, there are environmentalists with money and zeal enough to ignore reality in pursuit of their dreams of zero fossil fuels. Can't really say how they'll replace every. single. thing. that uses them. They just know that they want them gone and have enough money to spend for that.



Any verdict that leaves a tiny gap for them will only serve to let them continue.



I'll update as I hear more.



**More than once I have heard this effort characterized as analogous to the effort to hold cigarette companies liable for nicotine, etc. This was also, I believe, directly brought up by either litigants or amici or both during the oral arguments.



https://completecolorado.com/2026/10/06/boulder-climate-lawfare-wall-of-precedent-scotus/



https://www.cpr.org/2026/10/05/scotust-hears-boulder-suncor-climate-case/