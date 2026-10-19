Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Green Leap Forward's avatar
Green Leap Forward
7d

CO Supreme Court Justice Hood III is up for retention, IIRC, he voted in support of Boulder in the climate lawsuit.

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Trauma Whisper's avatar
Trauma Whisper
7d

This is what voting for the lesser of two evils got this round.

Birkeland, B. (2026, July 24). Victor Marx dinged for campaign finance violations. Colorado Sun.

Birkeland, B. (2026, October 2). Victor Marx's campaign receives one of the largest fines in state history. Colorado Sun.

Woodruff, C. (2026, October 3). Republican Victor Marx fined $58K for campaign finance violations. Colorado Newsline.

When you are not excited by either person who wants to exploit you in the upcoming season what would happen if people did not vote as many seem to not want to...

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