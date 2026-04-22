Just like with hunting and fishing, oil and gas exploration funds some things you may not be aware of.





I am on some obscure mailing lists by this point, and sometimes I get things I think you might be interested to know (based on learning them myself).



The press release below (copied here with links left intact) is from Western Energy Alliance, an oil and gas trade/advocacy group.



I’ll leave it to you to read the release in full. The part that I was unaware of and wanted to share was something hidden in a 2020 Federal Bill. That bill uses taxes generated from oil and gas exploration on public lands to fund needed repairs for the National Park Service.



This reminded me of state surcharge taxes on oil and gas that help fund public schools as well as the hunting and fishing license fees that help fund wildlife conservation in this state.



These sorts of funding mechanisms are all too often glossed over and ignored when the discussion turns to oil and gas (and hunting/trapping/fishing too).



Whether you like or agree with these activities or not, you need to remember the tax revenue. The reason is that if they go away, you’re on the hook to make up the shortfall.



A question worth asking anytime a politician or advocate asks about ending them.



Press release follows.







Western Energy Alliance Applauds Trump Budget Proposal

to Renew Conservation Fund



DENVER –





Western Energy Alliance this week welcomed President Trump’s Fiscal Year 2027 budget proposal calling on Congress to reauthorize the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund (LRF), a critical conservation program funded by energy revenues that has invested $8.2 billion since 2021. The LRF expired in October 2025 due to inaction by Congress.



Under the Department of the Interior’s section, the president’s budget proposal announced this week states, “The Budget proposes to reauthorize the Legacy Restoration Fund, which funds deferred maintenance on Federal lands, at $1.9 billion per year for five years.”



“The Legacy Restoration Fund is a success because it balances energy development on multiple-use public lands with maintaining our most iconic and historic landscapes. We estimate 95 percent of the funds available for LRF conservation come from oil and natural gas production,” said Melissa Simpson, president of the Alliance. “Over the past five years, 1,824 projects have been funded across national parks, forests, and wetlands. The public today is benefiting from improved visitor centers, campgrounds, trails, and habitat restoration, in addition to record energy development. We’re pleased President Trump is prioritizing the LRF by urging Congress to renew the historic, bipartisan program and for the recognition of our industry’s incredible contributions to conservation.”



Background



Authorized in 2020 as part of the Great American Outdoors Act, the LRF was designed to address the National Park Service’s and other federal land agencies’ multibillion-dollar maintenance backlogs, which today stands at $40 billion. The program directs up to $1.9 billion annually in revenues from energy development on federal lands and waters into repairing aging roads, trails, campgrounds, docks, and visitor centers, ensuring that existing public land infrastructure remains safe and open to the public.



# # #



About Western Energy Alliance

Working with a vibrant membership base of independent oil and natural gas companies for over 50 years, Western Energy Alliance stands as a credible leader, advocate, and champion of industry in the West. Our expert staff, active committees, and committed board members form a collaborative and welcoming community of professionals dedicated to abundant, affordable energy and a high quality of life for all. Learn more at www.westernenergyalliance.org.

Eagle County is spending of residents’ money to sue over oil-trains



Per the Vail Daily article linked at bottom, Eagle County has been spending like a drunken sailor to stop the oil-trains from Uinta Basin. Oh, and after losing 8 - 0 at the US Supreme Court (to the tune of a total of $1,179,694), they're wanting to put yet more taxpayer money on the table.



A couple non-contiguous quotes flesh this out.



"'Since February, 2021, the county has paid a total of $1,179,694 in attorney’s fees and costs in connection with the Uinta Basin Railway litigation,' Eagle County Strategic Director of Communications Justin Patrick wrote in an email Tuesday. 'Of that amount, $921,003 has been paid to Kaplan Kirsch (a Denver law firm), and $258,691 to the firm of Goodwin Proctor LLP in Washington, D.C., for specialized litigation services associated with representation of the county before the U.S. Supreme Court,' Patrick added. 'There are no further costs [for the lost suit] anticipated at this time.'”



and later in the piece (copied here with link intact):



"Last week, Eagle County filed a second lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for using so-called 'Alternative Arrangements' under President Donald Trump’s 'energy emergency' executive order to expedite the expansion and conversion of an old coal-loading facility on BLM land in Utah to accommodate Uinta Basin oil. The agencies did so by ignoring multiple federal laws and the public-input process, the county argues."



My goodness. Having spent $1.2 million on a losing effort, the county is ready to once again spend public money on a related effort, though in this new suit the good folks at Kaplan Kirsch were kind enough to cap their fees at $225K.



If you live in Eagle County or know someone who does, I want you to put this one in your pocket. When the county complains about money and/or doesn't provide the services they're supposed to, take that complaint and the Vail Daily article below and go to a county commissioner meeting to remind them of how spendthrift they were on fighting oil trains.



If you don't live in Eagle County, this is a reminder to keep your eyes on what your local government is spending on. Keep a list. Take your list to city or county meetings to tick off when they complain about a lack of money.



Nothing quite like spending other peoples' money to make your priorities get out of whack.



https://www.vaildaily.com/news/eagle-countys-oil-train-lawsuit-tab-came-in-over-1-million-but-second-suit-capped-at-225000/

Related:





Spending and spending to pursue a lost cause like oil-trains above put me in mind of a similar example from close to home.



The Lower South Platte Water Conservation District (which I live in and pay property taxes to) fought and fought and fought (all the way to the Colorado Supreme Court) about their breach of TABOR.



A wrap up in the piece below.



https://www.ntu.org/foundation/detail/tabor-wins-colorado-supreme-court-declines-to-review-taxpayer-victory-against-water-conservancy-district