Judicial activism in the fight against SB25-003

The conservative majority in the US Supreme Court brought with it the hope that the decades-long effort to render the Second Amendment meaningless would end. So far, with some blips, that hope has been largely realized, at least with regard to the court’s rulings.

Since ours is a common-law tradition, and all other appellate/district courts are subordinate to the jurisprudence handed down by the US Supreme Court, many in places where more liberal judges hold sway initially felt the optimism engendered by the top court’s rulings only to have those hopes dashed.

The way they’ve been dashed has tended to follow what I once heard an NPR reporter glibly describe as the lower courts “misunderstanding” the rulings from above.

Horseshit

What has happened has been lower courts being what my mom used to (rightly) accuse me of being: those lower courts who would like things to continue as they were have merely chosen to wrongly apply the framework they were given by their bosses so that they could arrive at the decisions they believe best.

It’s no misunderstanding about the highest court’s dictates. It’s twisting words around til you get them in the shape you want them to be.

The recent ruling by Obama appointee Judge William Martinez in the case against SB25-003 is a great example.

The lawsuit against SB25-003 is being brought by a person with the last name Del Toro (among others, though Del Toro precedes the “et. al.”) against the state and the plaintiffs had sought a preliminary injunction. They wanted the court to put a hold on enforcement of the bill while the matter went to trial. The ruling by Judge Martinez denying that injunction is linked first below.**

I won’t go through the whole ruling. There are several things wrong here, but I’ll confine myself to Judge Martinez’s faults of law while skipping his faults of logic (along with the obvious partisan delay in his ruling). This should give you a sense of what I was driving at above. It should give you a sense of how Second Amendment judicial activism is alive and well as practiced in today’s lower courts.

In order to do that, I have to give a quick summary of how the US Supreme Court intends lower courts to analyze gun rights cases. This is necessary for you to know so that you can see how intentionally blinkered Judge Martinez is being. If you want to go deeper into some of the history and recent gun rights jurisprudence, I offer some legal resources as we go, beginning with the second link below, a blog post about the history of modern Second Amendment cases up to now.

Schematically, here is what we’ll be looking at:

Among other things, the US Supreme Court’s Heller decision put some guardrails around the kinds of weapons that you have a right to own and ones you don’t. In broad strokes, you have a legal right to firearms “in common use” today.

The later Bruen ruling also changed how to assess government encroachment on the Second Amendment. Bruen rejected the old approach of a “means-ends” balancing test in favor of a two-step framework. The first step is to ask whether any particular law restricts conduct related to the Second Amendment. If so, the burden shifts to the government to justify that restriction by pointing to similar regulations dating back to the country’s founding. If they do, the regulation is constitutional, if they can’t it isn’t.

For more detail on both, see the third and fourth links below.

Let’s now return to what we’re here for: the denial of a preliminary injunction by Judge Martinez.

Screenshot 1 attached spans pp 10 and 11 in his ruling. It is Judge Martinez’s acknowledgement of the Bruen ruling, binding precedent in this country.

It didn’t take Judge Martinez long to start to inject his own activism in, however. Look at the part I highlight. The judge doesn’t get points for originality here. It’s common for judges to “misunderstand” the highest court’s ruling in precisely this manner--the insertion of “in common use for self defense”.

Returning to one of our references--the second link below--I copied why this is inaccurate. Screenshot 2 shows the phrasing from the actual ruling. Self defense is not the only criterion. It’s one among many. This isn’t the only time the good judge does this either; he repeats this fault later in his analysis which begins on p 15 of the ruling.

Screenshot 3 spans a few pages in the ruling, starting on p 16. This is where Judge Martinez really hits his stride. It’s where the idea of following law starts to come off the rails.

Yes, you read what he wrote correctly. Judge Martinez found that the guns that SB25-003 regulates aren’t “arms” in the meaning of the Second Amendment. Let that dwell a minute. Besides the absurdity in this reasoning, by doing so Judge Martinez saves himself some work. You see, by relabeling, Martinez doesn’t have to contend with following Bruen. He can sidestep it and not have to face that awkward moment of either following binding precedent or doing what he feels is best.

I would highly recommend reading his reasoning in full because (to be fair to the good judge) there are some subtleties in there worth knowing to be fully informed. It won’t change the absurdity of his ruling, but it will be giving Judge Martinez no room to say that he was taken out of context.

Now turn with me to screenshot 4. This is two blocks of text, one from the bottom of p 18 and the other from the bottom of p 20.

In this screenshot, you will note the repetition of the false claim that “common use” from Heller means “common use for self defense”, but there’s more. Judge Martinez goes beyond that and stretches the common use reasoning to mean common use at the time the Second Amendment was ratified. This too is wrongheaded and done intentionally to skirt precedent. The common use test from Heller is for commonly-used weapons for lawful purposes we find in use TODAY. I refer you again to the third link.

Now look at the block of text on the right in the fourth screenshot. This too fits a pattern I have seen from other judges trying to skirt the law. It’s an attempt to return to what they feel is the best way to adjudicate Second Amendment cases, the previous interest balancing approach.

Let’s end where Judge Martinez ended his faulty Bruen analysis. Screenshot 5 shows his wrap up on the analysis.

It doesn’t come any clearer than this. Judge Martinez, in order to avoid a ruling he doesn’t like even if it’s one required by law, he takes the same tack I used to as a child: intentionally twisting and misrepresenting simple words. If the guns covered by SB25-003 aren’t guns in the legal sense, if they are not covered by the Second Amendment, then there’s no need to offer them protection. Next case!

Imagine the consequences of Judge Martinez’s ruling if it were settled law. By his reasoning, the government would get to pick your guns for you (whether unelected judges or electeds) and you’d have your choice among a group of muzzle loading, single shot rifles of the kind dating back to the revolution. Nothing else is an “arm” in the legal sense.

Nevermind that this flies in the face of Supreme Court precedent both old and new; this is what Judge Martinez has decreed is law.

By way of closing, I want to give you a hint of where Judge Martinez heads after this. It's right there in the fifth screenshot.



If you're thinking that a correct application of Bruen would stop Judge Martinez, you're wrong. As you can read if you continue, he's happy to throw another roadblock in the way.



A excerpt from the fifth screenshot shows what I mean:



"Even if Plaintiffs make a successful showing that the SSFs contemplated by Section Two were entitled to Second Amendment Protection, Plaintiffs would still need to overcome the presumption of constitutionality for 'shall-issue' licensing regimes."



This is precisely what judicial activism looks like. It's not quite legislating from the bench, but it is making up case law as you go to arrive at what you want.



I have been getting email updates and the lawyers for Del Toro et. al. (Colorado Shooting Sports Association lawyers basically) are mulling their next steps. I hope that includes an appeal.



If ever a judge deserved to have his ruling wadded up and thrown back at him, it's Judge William Martinez.



**The winning of a preliminary injunction is a strong signal of how the case will likely go when it goes to trial. The denial of one plus the absolutely horrible opinion here by Martinez signals that Del Toro will almost certainly go to appeal.



https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/district-courts/colorado/codce/1:2025cv02725/246985/99/



https://www.scotusblog.com/2026/06/the-supreme-court-and-the-right-to-bear-arms-an-explainer/



https://journals.law.harvard.edu/jlpp/what-part-of-in-common-use-dont-you-understand-how-courts-have-defied-heller-in-arms-ban-cases-again-mark-w-smith/



https://www.scotusblog.com/2026/09/how-courts-keep-getting-bruen-wrong/

Related:





Want a video discussion about the judge's ruling on the preliminary injunction against SB25-003?



See the video below.





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