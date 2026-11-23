Join me in signing up for updates and holding CD4’s new representative accountable.

When I shared my thoughts on the recent election (at the time it wasn’t clear Laubacher was going to win), I said that if the Democrats wanted power, let’s make them earn every bit of it.

Well, per the CPR article linked at bottom, we in CD4 now have a chance to do just that. It’s official: Laubacher has won. Lauren Boebert lost a seat that was solidly Republican for years. The last time (see the second link below) this district had a Democrat representative was in 2008. From what I have seen, Boebert will not be trying again now that she’s lost. I wish her luck and look forward to stronger Republican representation going forward.

Back to what we do now. We do exactly what I said. If Democrats want power, make them earn it. I’m open to your ideas, but the below is what that phrase means to me.

I invite you to join me in attending her in-person events and asking tough questions.

I invite you to send her your tough questions via email and phone calls to her office.

I will share what I get (or the fact I didn’t get anything). I invite you to do the same with me so I can put it up.

I invite you to let me know if you have problems getting into her town halls or if she’s not holding them. I will share my experiences too.

Oh, and please send your experiences and questions to the media too. There’s no way to control what they do, but at least that way they can’t say they weren’t aware.

In short, I invite you to share making her accountable in a public way for her votes and for campaign promises/statements.

p.s. I would extend this to any other district now run by a Democrat. CD8 (see “Related” below), now run by Manny Rutinel is another that is ripe for some accountability. Watch, in particular, his votes that affect agriculture and energy policy and attend his town halls to question them. Share your experiences with me and the media.

https://www.cpr.org/2026/11/13/colorado-election-results-cd-4-laubacher-wins-boebert-out/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colorado%27s_4th_congressional_district

Related:

As I was writing up the above, I noticed that Gabe Evans (nee of the CD8 after a loss to Manny Rutinel) is now announcing a run in CD4.

An update on how you can get involved with monitoring Sterling’s new road sales tax.

Sterling, Colorado’s Measure 2A, the new sales tax for roads narrowly passed earlier this month, narrow meaning by about a couple hundred votes.

I was in support of the measure and voted yes, but that vote came with the caveat that if it passes, we should be watching the city like a hawk so that we can make the proper decision in 5 years when this tax is up for review.

As part of that, I recently spoke to John Sheldon and Dana Davison, City Manager and Director of Public works for Sterling (respectively).

This is a story I’ll be following and will have periodic updates. I wanted to update quickly now because there is a chance for you to get involved immediately. I’ll touch on that before relaying what I was told by Sheldon and Davison about the initial plans for the roads.

The City is going to update their website around the first of the year and has decided at that point to put in a dedicated page for updates on street repairs.

The form this page will take is still being decided. This is where you have a chance to weigh in. If you have ideas for how the city can be transparent about its process and spending, the best way to do so is to contact City Manager Sheldon with your thoughts. His city webpage (with contact info) is linked below.

When I spoke with them, I shared my ideas about having a ticker that shows sales tax collected, money spent, and also a ticker showing how much the city is chipping in from its budget (or some other way to know how much skin they have in the game).

We’ll see. I have a reminder to check in on the new site mid to late January 2027. I’ll update.

In the meantime, I’ll relay what we discussed regarding the first steps. Putting aside the official election legalities, in broad strokes I was told the following about the direction street repairs will take with the new funding.

The first step will be planning. The city needs to do a drainage survey along with a street condition survey.

With regard to repairs, it’s important to remember that this measure just passed and there will therefore money needs to build up over time. The city isn’t starting with millions in an account. Any decisions made need to reckon with this fact.

Balancing this, however, is the desire that both Mr. Sheldon and Ms. Davison have to start as soon as possible.** This plus the lack of a huge fund in the beginning is driving them to start with the low-hanging fruit. That means maintenance and smaller jobs initially.

It’s fair to remember this as you watch the beginnings of road work. As opposed to big repairs on the trashiest streets, you’ll likely see things like chip sealing, etc. on streets in relatively good condition. This isn’t favoritism, it’s a focus on keeping streets that are in decent shape, in decent shape for longer. It’s pre-emptive spending. Big picture, cleaning out the account to fix 100 yards of horrible road surface now while 8000 yards goes from decent to horrible, doesn’t make good sense. As more money accumulates, the city will also look for places where they can do repair without worry about drainage or utilities. Keep both of these things in mind if the decision on spending look baffling.

Mr. Sheldon and/or Ms. Davis have also volunteered to field questions about the work flow and plans if you have them. See, again, the contact info linked below.

As I mentioned above, this is something I’ll be updating on as the money piles up and the work progresses. I encourage you to do the same. It’s our money and we should be watchful that we get something in return for it.

**This is my own personal impression and not based on any particular evidence or thing they said, but in speaking with both, I get the sense that they (and likely others in city government) are eager to demonstrate that the money will be put to good use.

https://www.sterlingcolo.com/government/city_manager/index.php