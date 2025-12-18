Email the PUC about their natural gas rule this December.





I wanted to share with you another way you can speak up to the PUC re. their Clean Heat Rulemaking. In addition to speaking up at their January 14th meeting, you can also send in an email prior to their finalizing their Clean Heat Plan December 22nd.



I received the below from a reader recently. Quoted here with links intact:



“Per the Commission’s usual process, any individual, stakeholder or organization may request that the Commission reconsider its decision on these rules. Such requests are due by Dec. 22. The Commission will consider these requests and publicly deliberate at a January weekly meeting. Any one wishing to make public comment or request reconsideration of the decision, may do so at this time by emailing and include the Proceeding No. 25R-0309G in the subject line. More information on how to submit public comment can be found on the PUC website: How to Participate in a Proceeding | Public Utilities Commission(opens in new window).”



This link was also in the email:



https://puc.colorado.gov/press-release/fact-sheet-2035-clean-heat-plan-target-rulemaking-proceeding-no-25r-0309g



If you can you should send an email to dora_puc_comments@state.co.us with “Proceeding No. 25R-0309G” in the subject line prior to 12/22.



If you are not able to send in an email by the 22nd, don’t worry. You can still send them your thoughts after that, and you can still attend their Jan 14th virtual meeting. If you’d like to go to the meeting and offer comments then, you’ll find info on that in my earlier newsletter linked here.



I think that I am going to try for both. I wrote an email which I sent to the email address above, and I think I will also sign up to give comment at their January meeting.



To aid you, I attached as screenshot 1 a picture of what this rulemaking would do (from the PUC site linked above) as well as an open email I sent to the commissioners.





If you find any part of my email below to be helpful to you in your own advocacy, please feel free to use it. See also “Related” content below for another letter you might find useful.



**Email Follows**





An open email to the PUC commissioners re. their Clean Heat Plan rulemaking, Proceeding No. 25R-0309G



To Commissioners Blank, Gilman, and Plant,



My name is Cory Gaines. I am a resident of Sterling, Colorado and a captive customer of Xcel Energy for my natural gas and my electricity.



I’m writing today about your recent Clean Heat Plan rulemaking, Proceeding No. 25R-0309G. You need to reconsider this ill-advised move.



I’d like to call everyone’s attention to something. This momentous decision, one which will affect millions in this state was made by three political appointees of the same governor. Three politically well-connected individuals, two of whom have roots in Boulder, a third who lives on the I-70 ski corridor just down the way from Vail. To my knowledge, none of these three has darkened a doorstep out where I and thousands of other captive customers of Xcel live out on the Eastern Plains. Likely this is the case for many places in this state.



I ask a simple question, is this how our Founders envisioned this Republic working: that three unaccountable individuals representing a narrow band of viewpoints would have this much power?



Watching your meetings on YouTube further cements the extent to which this fault of governing has gone. I have never seen such blithe discussion of saddling ratepayers with your choices before. You do understand you’re not talking so many numbers, but rather the lives and money of families around this state don’t you?



The Commissioners’ plan will raise rates on everyone in this state. They can dress it up in whatever words they like. They can use as many euphemisms as they like. There is no way to hit the targets they set without costly electrification.



The simple truth is exemplified by something Commissioner Plant said during a 11/5/25 meeting when discussing financing electrification via utility bills: paraphrasing, Plant essentially said that buying a heat pump is like buying a car.



Indeed. And when people don’t have the money to buy this device, and when we cannot hit the Commissioners’ arbitrary mandate without lots of people buying them, it doesn’t take a PhD to figure out how this story will end. Ordinary ratepayers like you and I will be subsidizing them with higher utility rates.



The same can be said for commercial properties, businesses, and multifamily dwellings. If ratepayers don’t subsidize their electrification via utility costs, we will via higher prices.



I will say it again. Commissioners Blank, Gilman, and Plant, reconsider your ill-advised rulemaking. While you do so, reconsider your participation in a system that is contrary to the basic tenets of how this country should work.



C

Related:





House Republicans sent a letter to the PUC recently about this same issue. Linked below as yet another aid in your advocacy.



https://www.coloradohouserepublicans.com/news/house-republicans-deliver-letter-opposing-costly-puc-heating-mandate?brid=lpMxTG3Xa2yZRje5zhNeeg

Updates on Colorado’s proposed progressive tax





I wanted to give a quick update on the ballot initiative to put a progressive income tax in Colorado.



The Complete Colorado article at bottom details how a changed proposal recently (after making some changes which stymied it before) cleared the Colorado Title Board.



The new measure has a title set (see the second link below and/or screenshot 1 attached for the official wording), and narrows the scope of the original down to just the income tax rate.





Changes or no, this is still a bad idea. Quoting analyst Nash Herman (whose earlier op ed on changing to a progressive tax system in this state I link to third below) from the Complete article:



“The Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights remains popular in Colorado because it constitutionally protects the consent of the governed,’ he said. ‘Initiative 181 would likely shift Colorado’s constitutional tax structure into statute, meaning that future tax changes could be made without voter approval. That should be deeply concerning to Coloradans who value having a direct say in decisions about taxation.’”



Even if you’re a fan of a more progressive system (or if you know someone who is), what Nash mentions above ought to give you pause.



TABOR has broad support indeed, and for the reason Nash says. Not only would the newly-minted Initiative 181 change our state’s income tax system dramatically, it would be a backdoor attempt at neutering TABOR disguised as fairness.



I’ll update as I hear more. In the meantime, tell anyone you know that values their Constitutional rights, the ability to have a say in what the government does with taxes, and/or economic common sense to not sign it if they see a petition.





https://completecolorado.com/2025/12/09/progressive-tax-hike-clears-big-hurdle-on-way-to-colorado-ballot/



https://www.coloradosos.gov/pubs/elections/Initiatives/titleBoard/results/2025-2026/181Results.html



https://completecolorado.com/2025/11/25/progressive-income-tax-means-volatile-colorado-budget/

Wanna be a citizen journalist? I’ve got an idea for you.





I watched the Free State Colorado video linked below and it gave me an idea.



Have you thought about devoting some of your free time to citizen journalism? What the man in the video below suggests strikes me as a ripe area for exploration.



I’ll leave it to you to watch the video, but in essence the interviewee Rich Guggenheim makes the allegation that the Colorado Department of Agriculture is retaliating against him for blowing the whistle on the use of Federal grant money for the now-prohibited use of DEI trainings.**



The main point I wanted to make with this post was not so much about his allegations as it is about a way for you to get involved as a citizen journalist.



Mr. Guggenheim mentions that using Federal money for DEI programs is rampant in our state government, and that our state government is thumbing its nose at the new Federal rules.



The use of this money ought to be public record. The kinds of training undertaken by people doing the actual work for the federal grants ought to be public record.



All that’s missing is someone with time and interest enough to ask.



If you don’t know how to do CORA requests or where to start, message me. I’m not an expert but I’m pretty experienced and I’m offering what help I can give.



If you do start and find something, share. I can help you turn what you find into something you can put up under your own name or I can put it up on your behalf.



Message me here or email me through my newsletter if you have questions.



**I have an email in to the Department of Ag’s media people to ask about this and their policies. As of this writing, I’ve not heard. I’ll update when and if that changes.



