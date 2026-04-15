Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
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Back in the Paleozoic Era (1968) I remember the high school nerd kids who trained as machinists, tool makers, welders, etc., were laughed at by we college prep soon to be graduatesi. We laughed until we saw "4 eyes" start work at General Motors at union wages the Monday morning after throwing our caps in the air. What the hell happened?

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