Roger Gilbertson
6h

Dear Cory,

Thank you for all that you do.

My wife and I have been rental property investors since 1990, when we purchased our first property. This investment allowed my wife to reduce her working hours, although at times it still required over 40 hours a week. We've since expanded our portfolio to seven properties, and as we approach retirement, we currently maintain four.

For many years, Colorado was an excellent place to invest. When tenants failed to pay rent, we could resolve the issue through the legal system within about a month, with a one-month security deposit ensuring we remained financially stable. However, the state has increasingly shifted towards being pro-tenant, leading us to sometimes require a two-month deposit.

Regarding your question on crowd-sourcing: We previously subscribed to Tschetter Sulzer Muccio P.C. (https://tsm.law/), which handles evictions and provides landlords with legislative updates. However, we found the constant influx of new laws overwhelming and unsubscribed as it became too time-consuming. Tracking new legislation became our second largest time commitment after accounting, even more so than maintenance. TSM hosted 2-3 hour seminars weekly to keep landlords informed.

Although we were never members, the Colorado Apartment Owner Association (https://www.caahq.org/) is another valuable resource.

Best regards,

Roger Gilbertson

Pixel Chi
3h

"...The counterargument, at least my two cents worth anyway, is that I don’t want to give my money to a union because not only do I think there’s no value in what they’d give me, but also because I don’t want to be compelled to pay money to someone that will use it for political purposes I don’t agree with..."

Using your argument, I feel the same way with public schools being on the property tax roll. Why should anyone who doesn't have children, doesn't want children, can't have children, etc., who struggles to own real estate be forced to pay into a public school system that fails to properly educate children and is governed by a political faction promoting political ideology I don't believe in nor has value.

No attack on you Cory, just borrowing your reasoning for another concern of mine.

