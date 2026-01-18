We’ll just wait for the next governor.

The Sun article linked first below came out before the start of the 2026 legislative session and details how some Dems in the legislature will try again to break Colorado’s Labor Peace Act.

This is the law that requires only a simple majority to start a union at a workplace, but which requires 75% majority to get to the point where anyone working at that shop is required to pay union “representation fees”. These fees are the money you are required to pay whether you are in the union or not for all that great and helpful representation you get from the union. These fees are in contrast to union dues which you pay if you choose to become a member of the union.

This high hurdle to clear obviously makes it harder to start a union with any real teeth in it, which is why unions are leaning on their Democrat supporters to grease the skids for union formation in Colorado.

The counterargument, at least my two cents worth anyway, is that I don’t want to give my money to a union because not only do I think there’s no value in what they’d give me, but also because I don’t want to be compelled to pay money to someone that will use it for political purposes I don’t agree with.

You won’t see so much of this in the Sun article linked below, but when this measure was debated last year, Sun reporter Jesse Aaron Paul and CPR’s Bente Birkeland took great pains to remind us that unions can’t use representation fees for political activity--both of them seeming to forget that this is reality where money is fungible, where rules are sometimes not followed. If you’d like to see more about how representation fees are put to political uses and how no one really monitors that, check out the second and third links below to prior newsletters.

Polis has vowed to veto another attempt to break the Labor Peace Act. He did last year’s. I think he’ll make good on this year’s threat, that is unless they do another Polis special where he can sign it and tell us all how he saved us from the REALLY bad version.

2027 will see a new governor and, barring some incredible series of circumstances, it will be a Democrat. All the folks pushing this agenda need to do is wait til a friendlier governor sits in the chair.

I have the sinking feeling that we have yet to hit true rock bottom in this state, the point at which regular Democrats get so fed up that they start looking for some alternative and when a viable one exists.

I can only shudder thinking what kinds of damage progressives will do to this state before we hit it, and damage it will be. While they celebrate passing laws which they say protect us from greedy capitalists, what they’ll be doing is shrinking our economy and making sure opportunity passes over this state.

https://coloradosun.com/2026/01/09/labor-peact-act-bill-colorado-2026/

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/what-the-suns-paul-and-cprs-birkeland?utm_source=publication-search

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/didnt-the-lefty-press-repeatedly?utm_source=publication-search

Putting this out there for some crowd-sourced journalism





I have an acquintance in commercial real estate who said his commercial storage units weren't moving and that he's heard from other investors that investment properties in general are in a slump right now.



That got my attention because the health of the investment property market ought to be a pretty decent proxy for how landlords in this state are feeling. I.e. if the investment market in Colorado is slow it telling us something about how confident property owners are in making money here.



I have reached out to some trade organizations for specifics on investor-owned properties without any luck.



Searches online return mainly glossy, PR-style things like links 1 and 2 below. The first doesn't really focus on investment properties. The second seems to be more rental oriented, but I am loathe to lean on it too much given that this group is obviously selling consultations.



So, I'm going to see if I can get any help by crowd-sourcing this. Does anyone here have a good resource to talk to? Does anyone here know of any solid data (with sourcing) on investment property sales in Colorado?



Message me here or add to the comments.



https://coloradorealtors.com/2025/12/10/colorado-housing-market-shows-seasonal-slowdown-growing-balance-across-regions/



https://www.rentgrace.com/blog/denver-rental-market-updated---november

Legislative Guide for Education





Is education and issues around same a passion for you?



The Chalkbeat article below offers a pretty thoroughgoing guide to education bills at the state capitol.



If you're not already familiar with teh nuts and bolts of education policy and how it moves through the legislature, it's a good one to look over.



https://www.chalkbeat.org/colorado/2026/01/12/how-to-follow-education-during-2026-colorado-general-assembly/