Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
Oct 6

Just read through the rest, why is sexual orientation, eg, same gender different gender, needed for fifth graders? I'm sorry, I read this as the introduction of normalization of sexual experimentation at much too young of an age.

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1 reply by Cory Gaines
John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
Oct 6

Whoops. I don't think that this appropriate programming for my K or first grade granddaughters. I can see some benefit in the touching exercises about appropriate vs inappropriate, but I don't see the benefit of introducing the other material at this point in their young lives. Umm, what is BBK? (build BBK for trust). Here's leading question - are you aware of the other districts that are using this curricula?

Frankly, if I were a parent, I would be wanting to be observing class whenever the curriculum is being used!

Lastly, why do our young ones need sex education in elementary school, especially in kindergarten??

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