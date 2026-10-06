Is there a distinction between out of state hedge funds and deep pocket nonprofits? The Colorado Sun sure thinks so.





The Colorado Sun was recently bragging (and begging) about expanding their coverage to the far-flung reaches of Colorado. That's the first link below.



This isn't a new effort. In fact, it's been partially funded by a grant from an out of state nonprofit and has been for some time. The newsletter linked second below is from late July detailing the grant from much earlier in the year.



Let's put aside how this expansion is a spread of liberal hegemony. Let's put aside how the efforts have focused (at least in the case of the NE plains) on hiring a local voices which are rabid leftists. Local voices having only ire for those that disagree with them politically.



No focus in on a quote from the end of the Sun's announcement, right below where they solicit money:



"This is not parachute journalism. Or news paid for by out-of-state hedge fund investors."



Turn with me now to the third link below. While the Sun is right about not being funded by an out-of-state hedge fund, let's see who does fund them. The list is lengthy, but I want to look at three different "Major Supporters" because a comparison with those three and any sort of hedge fund is noteworthy.



Screenshot 1 is from that page and shows the 3 I mean: Colorado Media Project, Colorado Trust, and the Wend Collective.



To help you get a sense of who these groups are, I put a link to the Influence Watch page for them. Note: the Colorado Media Project has no page of its own, but they are funded by nonprofit giants like the Rose Community Foundation and the Democracy Fund. The fourth and fifth links are to those groups on behalf of the Colorado Media Project. The sixth and seventh are for Colorado Trust and Wend Collective respectively.



All of these groups are big (BIG) money nonprofits. Revenues in the 10s of millions of dollars aren't uncommon to them. Some get their revenue from donations (the Wend collective was labeled as a philanthropic investment vehicle by one of its founders). Some from grants. Some from income off their endowments.



If a hedge fund is a pooled fund of investor money (some just as large as the above), in what ways are they effectively different than a pooled fund of money held by a nonprofit? Is it the out-of-state part? Some of the nonprofits above operate outside Colorado.



Is it the profit part? Maybe that's it. Hedge funds want money from the things they buy. They're investments. But then you read about the nonprofits above backing the Sun and I think it's quite reasonable to say they're expecting a return too, albeit perhaps not dollars and cents. They want to pay money to news outlets who they know have (and will push) the same sorts of values they believe in. That is their return.



The more I look, the more the Sun's boast feels like a distinction without a difference. Slapping the "nonprofit" on something doesn't make it values free. It doesn't make it above the fray of incentive structures.



It just means some other big money entity foots the bills.



https://coloradosun.com/colorado-sun-expansion-case-for-support/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/liberal-hegemony-in-the-guise-of?utm_source=publication-search



https://coloradosun.com/how-the-sun-is-funded/



https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/rose-community-foundation/



https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/democracy-fund/



https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/colorado-trust/



https://www.influencewatch.org/for-profit/wend-collective/

Roaring Fork School District Sex Ed Curriculum





I read an article--the first link below--about a national nonprofit group sending a letter to the Roaring Fork School District (think Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin counties) about their sex ed curriculum.



Quoting the article with links intact:



“The Roaring Fork Schools Board of Education and Superintendent Anna Cole received a letter Tuesday from the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) urging the district to discontinue its comprehensive human sexuality curriculum. The letter comes after months of debate over the district’s use of the Rights, Respect, Responsibility curriculum, known as the 3Rs. While the curriculum has received community support, a group of concerned parents has continued to raise concerns about lessons they describe as ‘sexually explicit.’ Parents have also alleged the school district used a ‘discreet rollout’ that made it difficult for them to opt their children out of the lessons.”

Those are some pretty big claims. My purpose with this post is not to convince you either way about the curriculum Roaring Fork is using. It’s mainly to remind you of a couple of things.

First and foremost, when you see big claims, especially ones that are fraught and/or that have an emotional pull for you, you should take the time to go back to primary sources so you can make up your own mind. In this case, that means looking at the curriculum itself, not just an article. It’s too easy to fall into the trap of believing those that agree with you.

Second, I want to remind you that if you have children in school, you should be checking on what they learn. Get in contact with your teachers, ask what books they’re reading, ask what curricula they use.

In all my writing and in my personal experience as a parent of a child in RE-1 Valley, I’ve not come across a district or school that’s tried to hide the ball regarding curriculum materials. I doubt you will either (and if you do, that’s a concern to take to the principal, then superintendent, then school board). Knowing what your children are learning is part of your job as a parent.

I’ll take my own advice and lead you through a look at the Roaring Fork 3R’s curriculum, offering some tips on what to look for in your own along the way.

Screenshot 1 is from the second link below which is the Roaring Fork Valley Sex ed curriculum page. This shows you where to find the 3R’s curriculum alluded to in the article, but let me offer you a tip.



The third link below is much more informative, and is a shortcut. It takes you to the 3R’s Curriculum scope and sequence. Scope and sequence is part of the teacherese you get when you learn how to be a teacher; it’s shorthand for what is taught and when. This, more than the philosophy/overview/etc is where the rubber meets the road. When you read up on curriculum, look for that.



Screenshot 2 is from that link, and I highlighted where you want to look (”Required Lessons” by grade). Interestingly, there’s some added text in there (also highlighted) that must’ve come in response to the issues mentioned in the quote above.



I pulled the lessons out of the links in the table and started reading. The kindergarten lesson (as written) is mainly about helping kids identify the rudiments of personal space and boundaries. The first grade lesson (as written) is about reproduction, but only in the sense of noting which organisms have babies and which don’t without any details of the process. Grade 2, still a sensitive age, is when I begin to have issues because this is where genitals and discussion of same comes into play. I’d have more concerns and want to delve more deeply into the curriculum for this lesson. Point being, none of what I read here is what I’d categorize as sexually explicit.



You may have a different opinion, however. When you read about the labels used in the 2nd grade lesson, that may strike you as indeed sexually explicit, and something you would hold off on til your child was older. Neither one of us is right or wrong, we just see it differently.



In addition to checking curriculum, you should also be in regular contact with your child about what they’re learning and also his or her teacher. Ask pointed questions about what they are actually DOING in class. If you read the sample lessons, you’ll note lots of blue italic text that are what I would term “teacher notes”; they’re to help the teacher. Their presence suggests what you could figure if you stopped and thought for a second.



Teachers are humans, not robots, and they don’t just automatically churn out canned fare. There is ample opportunity (as it should be) for the teacher to alter, change, adapt based on their class and style. The flipside of this flexibility is the opportunity for a teacher to stray. Check the curriculum yes, but check the teacher (and your young one) too.



One last thing I’d recommend checking: who developed the curriculum, which company?



Way down in the corner of each lesson plan (see screenshot 3 as an example) you’ll see a stamp for the Advocates For Youth company along with a website address. I put a link to that site fourth below so that you can go see them and what they value.



Wherever you land on your school’s curriculum materials, make your decisions informed ones by referring back to the materials themselves.



And one final thought. Whatever the school does, remember that you as a parent have a role to play in shaping your child’s education. Education isn’t something you have to (or should) completely hand over to a school. You as a parent can supplement and add to what your child does. In fact, you should.



If you think something’s missing or done with values you don’t like, understandable. Fix that by being a teacher at home too.





https://www.postindependent.com/news/roaring-fork-schools-receives-letter-from-national-nonprofit-to-immediately-discontinue-using-the-3rs-curriculum/



https://www.rfschools.com/en-US?orgId=41df21e9-f46a-42e6-ba5d-bc8f96e0b153



https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Sojzfh5Xh3pkpEALbmmTPb7aYNj9xqTR7kZB59WIhsw/edit?tab=t.0





https://www.advocatesforyouth.org/