Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
11h

Sugar Commons sounds like a sweet tax deal for someone. Whenever I see cattle grazing on large plots of land in Douglas County, I know a sweet deal is likely in the works. Always keep in mind that the sweet sounding term "affordable housing" once its mask is off is public housing in drag.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cory Gaines · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture