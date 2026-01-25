Volker Housing, Part 1

During one of my public notice crawls for Logan County/Sterling, there was a notice about a developer applying for a grant from the state to turn an empty parcel of land into an affordable housing development. That notice in full can be found in the first link below, but the pertinent bit is quoted here:

“Volker Housing Partners, LLC will submit an application to the Colorado Division of Housing (DOH). The purpose of this application is to request up to $2,000,000 in funding to develop 54 rental homes at 777 N 4th Street in Sterling, CO. “

A reader sent me an email and suggested that I look in on this company a little, and I agreed. If they’re pulling down $2 million, what fund is that coming from, who is this company, what other things are they doing in Colorado?

I have some answers to share, along with some resources for further study if you’re interested. I split what I found into two rough parts. Part 1 will be mostly an overview of Volker and how our government finances affordable housing. Part 2 will delve into a little more specifics on same.

Let’s start with Volker. Their website is linked second below. You’ll note that while the public notice from earlier lists their local office as being in Boulder, the company itself is nationwide. The headquarters are in Wisconsin and they have developed properties all over the country. By looking at the “Portfolio” tab and searching for affordable housing in the state of Colorado, I see three properties that they built and/or manage. There is a 60 unit building in Colorado Springs, a 50 unit building in Greeley, and a 68 unit neighborhood in Evans. Of the three, it seems the one in Evans is the only one offering detached or semi-detached housing.

If you look up “Development” under the site’s “What We Do” tab, you’ll note the following (quoting):

“Völker is your trusted partner in reshaping communities through affordable housing solutions. Based in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, our team has been partnering with communities for over 20 years.”

Listed under the “Mission” tab is the following:

“We focus on the development and long-term ownership of affordable housing communities. We build lasting relationships and partner with municipalities to ensure that we provide solutions to address their long-term goals and objectives.”

This, plus other similar language on their site pretty well lays out in broad strokes what Volker is and what they do. Using the language of an earlier newsletter (linked third below), Volker seems to be a government “camp follower”.

Quoting from that newsletter:

“I want to wrap today’s series by touching on NGO’s (non-governmental organizations) and how they are the modern equivalent of camp followers: NGO’s make their living by following behind governmental agencies providing services in exchange for benefits handed down. ... NGO’s can also help forward the state’s policy goals by taking grant money to do the state’s bidding.”

I won’t say it with 100% certainty, but I do wonder whether Volker does any development outside of low-income housing where government money plays a part. They occupy the economic niche where you capture low-income tax (and philanthropic) funding to build and manage housing. As I’ve said before, money’s kind of like a source of energy for life. If there’s concentrated energy that can be capitalized upon, you’ll find an organism there. If there’s concentrated money that can be capitalized upon, you’ll find a company there, whether it’s private or government.

The State of Colorado for its part, especially post-COVID, has poured fourth a lot of money for just such contractors. On top of that, you have the efforts in the current legislative session, such as those highlighted in the third post today.

Small wonder, then, that Volker is attracted here and wanting to expand their portfolio. Small wonder that they headquartered their Colorado operations in the center of Democratic power, Boulder. If you need to hobnob with the people that will hand over the money, being in physical proximity is a good way to do it.

To give a sense of the kinds and amounts of money laid out which draw NGO’s like Volker, I point you to the fourth link below. It’s the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Division of Housing website--in particular their link titled “I Build Affordable Housing”.

This page would be the one that a local government and/or developer would use. It corrals all the various resources either would need: there are toolkits for local government officials, specialists to help officials and developers to navigate the various programs and help, and also a list of various funding opportunities available.

Screenshots 1 and 2 show the programs from the page that would relate to what a developer would seek.

The Affordable Housing Investment Fund is linked fifth below and it was an entity tracing its origins to the Feds raining down buckets of money on Colorado. This was money which had to be spent on COVID relief efforts. Somehow, this got tied up with stable housing programs, the theory being I suppose that we couldn’t have people without homes in which to shelter and/or we didn’t want people wandering trying to find housing.

Whatever the justification and rationale, the money had to be put somewhere, so policymakers put it into low-income housing and a new draw on state money was formed. This program was later continued and altered by a 2022 bill which created a revolving loan fund. This fund takes the program’s seed money, loans it out, and then uses the returns of those loans to finance other loans for low-income housing.

The other big player here is the money coming from Prop 123. Some of the money that would have normally gone to you as a TABOR refund was re-directed by voters in 2022 to help establish funds that, in part, go to help finance affordable housing. 60% of that money goes into a pot managed by the Office of Economic Development and International Trade, with the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority managing the contracts and grants made using that money. More information on Prop 123 funds and programs can be found at the 6th link below.

The Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) will figure largely in the next post. They not only manage the Prop 123 contracts, they also manage Federal and State tax credits for developers building low-income housing. In addition to their application for $2 million to the Division of Housing, Volker has already applied for and received tax credits from CHFA.

One last thing to mention. I think it’s fair to generalize what I lay out here. That is, Volker is one of many NGO’s and others operating in the affordable housing market. Screenshot 3 shows the list of Colorado Housing and Finance Authority’s 2025 Round Two tax credit awards. They show who got Federal and/or State tax credits for building affordable housing.

Looking at the “Sponsors” of the various developments (the ones that got the state money to build) and put the names in Google, you’ll see lots of developers whose websites look like Volkers and who, by an informal survey, seem to build lots of high density housing.

Yet more companies whose business focus is taking government grants and building/managing low-income housing, often high-density, multi-unit building.

Volker Housing, Part 2

In this second part of a two part look at Volker and a tiny corner of the government-bolstered affordable housing market in Colorado, I want to look in more specific detail at the money going to Volker and some of the swampy connections between them and state money.

At the end of part 1, I mentioned how Prop 123, a measure passed by Colorado voters in 2022 which took part of your TABOR refunds and shunted it into “affordable housing” created (among other things) a pot of money which could be used to help fund low-income housing, said grants being managed by the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA). I also outlined how CHFA is responsible for handing out Federal and State tax credits for housing. CHFA’s website is linked first below.

CHFA’s been around a while and has done a lot of work prior to Prop 123, so there’s a lot on their site. I got the following in an email from their spokesman as to what they do.

“CHFA’s mission is to strengthen Colorado by investing in affordable housing and economic development. CHFA was created by the Colorado General Assembly in 1973 to fulfill our mission, but CHFA is not a state agency and does not receive direct appropriations from either the state or federal government. CHFA raises funds for its programs and operations in the capital markets. As part of our role, CHFA serves as the allocator of state and federal Housing Tax Credits. I’ve attached a fact sheet about Housing Tax Credits for reference [I’ll have it linked and will mention it further down]. In addition, because of our mission and track record as a statewide investor, CHFA is often asked to administer programs on behalf of the state or foundations.”

What’s relevant to this post is the tax credits CHFA has given out to Volker. As such, I want to focus on the second link below, their landing page for their applicant and award reports.

Before we talk awards, let’s back up quickly and talk about what these tax credits are. The third link below is the fact sheet the CHFA spokesman referenced above. I will leave it to you to read up on the topic in full--including the history of CHFA with the credits as well as their current priorities for handing out same--but I can give you the broad strokes here.

A Federal or State tax credit for housing is what the name suggests: it’s a dollar for dollar reduction in the taxes you owe. If you owed $100 in state taxes and were entitled to a $10 tax credit, you would only owe $90 in taxes (this is in contrast to a deduction where less of your income is taxable).

What makes housing tax credits unique is that they’re transferrable. That is, in fact what makes them useful. Let’s say that you wanted to build some affordable housing which would cost $1000 to build. You get $100 in tax credits from the government to help you do this.

When you approach me to ask for financing for this development, I agree to give you the $1000 (as a loan) to build your housing and you in turn give me the $100 in tax credits to effectively get instant equity in your property. I, in turn, can pay less taxes.

At this point, you may be asking yourself who in the end pays for these credits. There is no magic and no tree on which money grows after all.

The answer is you. You subsidize this with your money. It may not be a direct government transfer where they take from you to give to another, but if someone else pays $100 less taxes and the government for damn sure ain’t gonna cut its budget by $100, someone will make up the lost revenue. That someone is you.

Returning to what CHFA has given Volker, if you look on CHFA’s awards page, you’ll note that there are two rounds of tax credit awards from CHFA per year. You saw in part 1 the 2025 awards for round two of that year. In a quick look at CHFA’s other awards going back to 2022, I only found another tax credit award from CHFA for Volker in 2025’s round one. It was for a development in Westminster. That list is attached as screenshot 1.

I also didn’t find any round 1 letter of intent to ask for a tax credit for Volker for 2026. I did find, however, several other developers similar to Volker lining up for tax credits in the coming new year. Nothing like special-interest tax breaks.

I wanted to get Volker’s side on this, so I reached out to the employee at Volker who handles Colorado (as well as Arizona). Her name is Lauren Schevets, and her Volker bio page is linked fourth below.

There are a couple things noteworthy about the bio before looking at questions and answers. The first is to note that she worked in housing for the City of Westminster and the City of Boulder. This was prior to her getting moved into the private sector at Volker. Small wonder there. If you were a government contractor, it would make sense that you’d hire former government officials, they have the experience and connections to help you navigate bureaucracy and get contracts.

The other part I will quote: “Lauren currently serves on the Tax Credit Advisory Board for the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority.” This struck me as quite a connection and I mention it here because it’s something I specifically asked her about.

The questions I asked Ms. Schevets are attached as screenshot 2a. Her responses are screenshots 2b - 2d.

The attachment she references, the presentation to the City Council of Sterling, is linked fifth below. I wondered at who exactly the stakeholders were, the ones that told Ms. Schevets that there was a “...meaningful need for additional workforce housing and community support for new development.”

I put that as a follow up and was told (over two emails) that it was city staff, housing authority board members, local residents, the developer of the adjacent senior housing site called Deer Run, and the consultant that did the housing needs assessment for the City a few years ago.

Just so that it’s emphasized, I want to also make a point of noting her response re. her role at CHFA. That is in screenshot 2d. I am not, and it appears unwarranted to do so, alleging any sort of frank corruption here.

It’s swampy in the usual way that NGOs/nonprofits and government contracts are (the government employees moving to the private sector, the connections on boards, etc.), but it’s not illegal.

You can layer whatever meaning you’d like onto the policy for affordable housing (both at the Federal and State level). That is, you an agree with it or not, you can put motive to it beyond housing if you choose.

What can’t be disputed is the idea that our government is stepping into what was a free market in a BIG way. This intrusion has created a market of its own which has incentives that are sometimes wholly separate from the usual ones you might think of when it comes to housing.

When a regular developer builds houses, they court you as a customer. Think of how the incentive structure is different here: these companies are courting government as a customer as much as they’re courting you.

The intrusion of the government into housing creates other, novel markets on the side. Volker not only sells houses, they sell their tax credits so as to “gain equity” in the properties. This helps Volker, in the same way that conservation easements get greenhouse gas credits which can be sold to help finance things like the Southern Plains Land Trust, but it also creates a secondary market where government tax credits are a commodity.

Besides even that, however, there’s something else. This intrusion dramatically reduces who gets to do the deciding. If the market is a giant decision engine where individual choices are aggregated to drive things, the government created and operated affordable housing market is not. I refer you back to the answer regarding which stakeholders drew Volker to Sterling. It was decidedly not an uprising of the people of Sterling who cried out for this project. The need may have been meaningful to Volker, but they got that impression from a few individuals up here.

Toward that end I want to show you one last thing before wrapping up. You can use it as a tool to explore who CHFA gave (or is giving) tax credits to, but I will use it to help illustrate my point above.

The sixth link below is to an interactive map CHFA put out which shows all the housing developments which they’ve given tax credits to. Going up to Logan County, you’ll see three developments in Sterling (the Volker one isn’t here yet).

One of those developments is Deer Run, one of the stakeholders who felt more tax credit housing was needed up here.

Right next door to his building, in fact.

Why need it be nonprofits?

This last post today is related to this year’s legislative efforts to get affordable housing in Colorado.

As a quick side note, I want to ask: is “affordable housing” becoming, at least in Colorado, synonymous with “government subsidized”? That sure seems to be the direction the Democrats are heading in.

The Sum and Substance article below details some housing bills which, per the language of the article, have Polis’ support (thus stand a good chance of passing).

Screenshot 1 attached is from the article with a brief description of each bill. The red faced type is a link, so for convenience I link to the bills below the article in the same order as the picture.

I won’t go bill by bill, you’re welcome (and should if this issue is a concern or a passion) to read each bill singly, but I will highlight some important aspects.

Note how many times the word “nonprofit” comes up in the summaries of the bills. Long time readers of this page (and other things about Colorado politics) will note that this is just another extension of a familiar idea for Colorado Democrats. Put yet more things into the nonprofit/NGO ecosystem in this state. Further strengthen those swampy connections between governments and the organizations that take their money and often (as you saw in the earlier post) their former employees.

Note, too, more tax credits. Tax credits are great ways for our government to eat up budget surpluses. Meaning it’s another euphemism hiding the fact that more of your money goes to someone else. It may not be direct (see post two today), but it’s how it ends up working.

Note this is yet another case of the state government encroaching on local decisions. At some point Polis et. al. decided you and the elected officials closest to you know best.

It may be spun by Polis and others differently--quoting the article “a matter of statewide concern”--do not lose sight of the fact that it’s a power grab because others are not doing things they way the state level Democrats think they ought to be done.

It’s the state government’s version of what I’d tell my child or my students, the rough equivalent of a paternal “keep doing what you’d like, but when I’m concerned I’m going to step in”.

And their moves here sit about as well as you’d imagine another adult treating me as their child would.

I’ll be watching and writing more on housing as we go because I think the state is planning a rewrite for a whole lot of that aspect of daily life, using “affordability” as their reason to step in.

Stay tuned.

