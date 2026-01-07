Is AG Weiser’s taxpayer-funded Trump Resistance (TM) campaign not as successful as he’d like you to think?

Progressive Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has gobbled up lots of our money to fund his Trump Resistance (TM) campaign. Gotta make sure to show those bona fides to his progressive Democratic base.

Makes one wonder what his pivot will look like if he wins the primary. Hell, I wonder if he’ll even bother. I remember thinking that surely Jena Griswold would lose to Pam Anderson last Secretary of State election, but Griswold’s handy win clearly demonstrates that Satan himself could be elected to statewide office as long as he were running as a Democrat.

Nonetheless, Weiser has more than once touted how successful he is at “defending” Colorado. This has been accompanied by a great deal of lefty, Front Range press coverage purporting to show the same; lists abound, just Google it.

I wanted to share the High Country Advocate piece below as counterpoint to those claims. Because, if nothing else, some context is needed on the claims.

The article delves into the numbers on what settlements have been reached in some of the legal battles Weiser has signed us onto (not initiated), some of the numbers for the ones he did initiate, and the numbers on how many times Weiser has gotten some punches in during round 1 and called it a knockout.

Worth a read.

https://www.highcountryadvocate.com/articles/news/colorado-ag-weiser-claims-victory-while-state-loses-787-million/?sender_campaign=e5mz3K&sender_ctype=email&sender_customer=NYjqv6K&utm_campaign=ICYMI%20Weiser%20calls%20losing%20winning&utm_medium=email&utm_source=newsletter

The Democrats’ bargain with environmentalists

Democrats, in their takeover of all the levers of power in Colorado, needed solidarity among any and all people inclined to vote for them.

It has sometimes been a raucous coalition (if you want to see examples, punch something like “environmental groups protest polis” into Google and see the results that pop up which go back years), but for the most part the Democratic political machine in Colorado has managed to appease environmentalists and keep them in the fold.

This is a tribute both to their political skill (Jared Polis, I’m looking in your direction), and to the favors they’ve gotten; perhaps its as much a mark of my political orientation as anything, but when I looked at the examples I mention above, I don’t see what environmentalists in Colorado have to complain about.

But there is no choice without consequence.

One of the consequences of making sure to give an ear to environmentalists in this state has been that some of those groups may feel like they have permission to keep on keeping on. That is, the Democrats gave them an inch, and now they’re wanting that mile.

I gave you a couple recent examples below. The first is a Sun piece on how environmental groups are suing the state to make sure that environmental permits for the Cargill meat packing plant in Fort Morgan get updated (the state is late in getting to that). The second is about the state’s new recycling fee program coming online, yet another of the Democrats’ gimmes to environmentalists in this state.

I’m sure there are some people in this state who, whether they were aware of policy changes in this state or of the way the Democrats cater to them, support every bit of what you see below. They want more.

I’m also sure that there are some Democratic and Unaffiliated voters who have simply automatically voted in Democrats without too much thought. They hate Trump, and figure that the Democrats align (mostly) with what they want.

What that latter group may not have realized is that the Democrats have made all kinds of deals with environmentalists, deals which are going to raise prices in this state and make it less affordable. I know plenty of left-leaning people who have complained (justly) about the cost of living in this state, but who don’t seem to mention state level policy moves that have contributed.

Obviously there are many things driving costs up here, but surely state moves like inviting in rabid environmentalists has been a part. Whether it’s hectoring businesses while producing little in the way of increased safety or environmental cleanliness, or in raising prices,** the very people complaining are often the ones that have voted in the problem they bemoan.

I don’t say this by way of belittling the folks who voted for this by being on autopilot. I’ve voted in people who did things I didn’t want too.

I mention this to you because of an opportunity. This is an opportunity for you to engage with people who you think might be convinced to take a new tack in this state. There will always be fanatics who won’t change their mind. There will always be people who don’t care about the cost as much as they care about the environmental policy. Don’t bother with them, but do bother with left- but-close-to-center people and educate yourself on policy so you can show the connections between state policy and prices.

When you hear someone talk about the cost of living, that’s your opening.

**I had to laugh at the following quote from the Sun piece on the recycling program: “If a waste hauler applies for reimbursement to run a local [recycling] program and receives it, they then must eliminate any costs for consumers.”

I’d bet my lunch this is a talking point and has been since the law’s passage. The naivete evinced by this gormless bit of text is startling. You won’t pay to recycle, you’ll just pay more upfront when companies pass through the cost to set up the recycling program to you as a consumer.

https://coloradosun.com/2025/12/15/colorado-late-permit-cargill-air-pollution-meatpacking/

https://coloradosun.com/2025/12/18/colorado-recycling-packaging-fee-expansion/