Influencers in politics





I recently saw something about the Colorado Neighborhood Network. The pitch was appealing: make money talking to friends about politics.



I took the training, did some research and wrote about the experience in the op ed linked below.



First it was Amway. Then it was people shilling for cosmetics or similar through social media.



Now it's politics, and, as is fitting for blue Colorado, it's lefty dark money.



https://completecolorado.com/2026/09/09/progressive-dark-money-colorado-community-mobilizer/

Related:





The Denver 7 article linked below came out at about the same time as I sent my draft of the op ed linked above.



Yet another example of paid influencers in politics.





https://www.denver7.com/news/local-news/two-colorado-agencies-are-paying-local-social-media-influencers-to-help-spread-their-message

Worried about Prop NN and/or Amendment 87?





Both of these measures are bad ideas. They drastically and almost-permanently rewrite a lot of our state's fiscal policy. Prop NN completes what has been a years-long effort by the government to shred any remaining vestiges of the voice and protections you enjoy under TABOR while Amendment 87 shreds one of the few remaining things that makes Colorado economically attractive: our flat income tax.



If you want more context on that, see their voter guide blurbs for both measures attached in the two screenshots.



If you are worried about these measures and asking what you can do to work against them, I have one thing you can do. Donate to Independence Institute. They are one of the few groups I'm aware of mounting a concerted effort against these ballot measures.**



A link to their donation page is first below.



I have another idea. Take a page from the group that was hiring influencers to do politics I mention in the first post today, and do like I'm doing. Do your own (unpaid) version of being a political influencer.



Make a goal to contact one friend in Colorado a day or a week to just talk about Prop NN or Amendment 87. Put the word out on your social media. If you have trouble finding the words, and they have a sense of humor, share the video linked second below with them. It makes the point pretty clearly on Prop NN via some biting satire.



Do something to work against these measures because, while you may not miss it now, I assure you that the fiscal restraint put into state law and the Colorado Constitution in the past will be missed when they're gone.



If you know of any other groups working against these measures that need help and/or money, please add to the comments for the benefit of all.



**I got a mailer the other day (with a bumper sticker which you see as the image heading this post) from them where they laid this out.



https://i2i.org/ways-to-give/





CPW announces new regulations on beavers.

These include those taking the animals needing to report and show their catch to CPW. See more detail in the link below.

What struck me as most notable was what they wrote near the end:

“The regulatory changes are part of a broader effort to ensure Colorado’s beaver harvest remains sustainable while providing wildlife managers with more information to guide future decisions.”

If the CPW commissioners continue their habit of ignoring recommendations by agency staff, what is the point of more data gathering?

It’s just so many reports for the activists Jared Polis appointed to ignore.

https://cpw.state.co.us/news/09232026/new-beaver-regulations-and-harvest-data-will-support-colorados-statewide-management?fbclid=IwY2xjawUjgu9leHRuA2FlbQIxMQBwZG9mAXNydGMGYXBwX2lkEDIyMjAzOTE3ODgyMDA4OTIAAR4ZAMhZShnGSKyX4TBSkWFrPOtyDNfg9ZVM7XY0i9lHnQHrONSqgIzzKBCN5g_aem_b9ezfmKhF0g-2TLRlsWlGA