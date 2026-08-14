Industrial Scale Heat Pumps

As part of researching for where your tax dollars go for heat pumps in Colorado, the result of which is linked first below, I mentioned that there were both residential heat pumps for home as well as industrial heat pumps to electrify industry.

I want to touch on the latter in a two-parter today. In part 1, a sketch of what industrial heat pumps look like. In part 2 a look at where your money has gone (and an aborted effort) in helping to subsidize industrial electrification.

Heat pumps are related to air conditioners, but when I discuss refrigeration with my students I always feel like the words “heat pump” should have come before “air conditioner”, because it’s more apt.

Energy conservation means that energy cannot ever be created or destroyed, heat is a form of energy, and therefore all a heat pump or air conditioner or refrigerator ever does is move heat around like a water pump moves water.

In a house this is pretty straightforward. Move heat out in summer, move it in during winter. Industrial uses can vary greatly from this. There are larger pumps that do climate control for larger buildings, but they don’t differ greatly from residential, so I’ll not cover those.

I want to focus on process electrification where the goal is not climate control, but generating heat for a particular process. You might, for example (see post 2), need steam, and you might need it year round.

The old school way of doing this was to use a boiler. Skipping a lot of technical detail (and believe me there is plenty--don’t discount the details thinking of your stovetop tea kettle), you use a natural gas flame to turn water into steam then increase its temperature and pressure greatly.*

In broad strokes a heat pump really doesn’t differ that greatly. You use heat to turn water into high pressure steam. The main difference is that it does it using a combination of electric power, atmospheric heat, and waste heat.

Let’s talk the first two first.

Steam-generating heat pumps (the examples I could find) often are two-stage. I’m not a mechanical engineer, but from what little I know, boosting directly in one refrigeration cycle from ambient air to industrial steam temps would probably require compressor technology not yet invented.

The image heading this post comes from a relatively approachable, if perhaps too gee whiz a tone, article which I link to second below. They included the kind of heat pump that is used in a Colorado brewery.

Screenshot 1 attached shows stage one of the process, using that same graphic. The pump pulls heat from the air, boosts it with some electrical input, then sends it to a heat exchanger.

Screenshot 2 is stage 2. The second loop takes higher-temperature energy from stage 1, adds more electrical energy via the compressor and is then able to boost it enough to make industrial steam.

Why isn’t this just simply replacing natural gas flame heat input with electrical heat input? In some ways it’s not far off. You do have to have some energy from the grid to make this work. The difference, the way that proponents sell it as more efficient and as a savings (in money and energy), is the fact that the energy you start with, the kernel at the center, comes out of the atmosphere.

It’s notable that there’s likely not much energy to be had when it’s cold outside, but it is still there. You pay for all the natural gas used to heat water in a gas-fired boiler. You only pay part (depending on the season) of the energy used in a heat pump steam boiler.

There are other ways to get your “seed heat” for a heat pump, however. One is to capitalize on an industrial process’ waste heat. This could be something like, say, low-temperature steam that comes out the back end of your machines.

That would replace the heat from the atmosphere in the first picture. It might also, depending on the temperature of the waste heat, be sufficiently high to replace stage 1 entirely.**

There’s one last way to do industrial heat pumps that I want to share: an absorption heat pump. It is a heat pump like any other in that heat from some source gets boosted by an input and forwarded along to feed an industrial process. The differences here come about in two ways. The absorption heat pumps can take lower input temps and give a higher output, and this is a completely different refrigeration cycle than the usual.

Interestingly, if you have a camper whose refrigerator runs on propane in addition to electricity, you have a device that is similar to one of these absorption heat pumps (though it only functions to cool).

The cycles for this type of heat pump are a lot more complex than a traditional heat pump, so I will confine what I say about them to some quick detail (more in the Wikipedia explainer linked third below).

A normal heat pump runs off of the heat gathered and released during a phase change (something going liquid to gas or vice versa). An absorption heat pump operates to a large extent on gas pressures changing, in addition to a working fluid going into and out of solution. As an example, a common operating system has ammonia vapor and water. The ammonia will be, at various points, dissolved into water or bubble out, and, at others, going from higher to lower pressures as a free gas.

As suggested by the quick aside above about refrigerators in campers that run on burning propane, this type of heat pump runs without a need for electricity (except for a relatively small amount needed to move fluids around--a pale shadow of the amount needed to compress a gas).

It would defeat the purpose of electrification to have a heat pump run off of natural gas of course, but in my reading, there was a lot of mention of alternative energy inputs such as solar heating and geothermal heating. My intuition tells me that we’re quite a ways from that working on an industrial scale.

Consider this quote from the Wikipedia explainer:

“HPs’ [an absorption heat pump’s] applications are restricted to those cases when electricity is extremely expensive or a large amount of unutilized heat at suitable temperatures is available and when the cooling or heating output has a greater value than heat input consumed.”

In part 2 today, we’ll take this newfound learning about industrial heat pumps and talk about where it is (and isn’t) being used in Colorado as well as how much and where Colorado has dipped into helping pay for it.

See you there.

*The pressures for industrial steam can be high, something in the hundreds of PSI (compared to a car tire at about 30 PSI), with temperatures also in the hundreds of degrees, well above 212 F.

**It was funny to see articles and promotional literature for waste heat recovery heat pumps. They all act like they invented it. No. Waste heat exchangers predate heat pumps, and have been used for a long time to save money on heating. It’s pretty simple really. One loop of pipe coupled to another. You can do it with air ducts too. In fact, lots of modern houses are built so tight that there is not enough makeup air that leaks in to freshen the air, so builders put in a fresh air intake with a heat exchanger.

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/a-political-agenda-hijacked-another?utm_source=publication-search

https://www.canarymedia.com/articles/heat-pumps/colorado-factory-atmoszero-industrial-decarbonization

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Absorption_heat_pump

Related:





In case humans think they invented the heat exchanger (heat pump or otherwise), I offer you the following.



It's old hand for birds' legs.



https://www.audubon.org/magazine/how-birds-keep-their-feet-freezing-frigid-temperatures

Colorado's Industrial Heat Pump Subsidies





In the first post today, I shared some details about how industrial heat pumps work and are used.



In the second, I want to follow that by sharing what I could find on industrial heat pump grants. As they've done with residential electrification, our state has used taxpayer money to help buy down the cost of the equipment necessary.



The first link below is to a Clean Air Grant Program report from the Colorado Energy Office for fiscal year 25-26.



There is a lot in there not relating to industrial heat pumps (such as, for example, a grant to an ethanol plant in Yuma CO to help them capture and store CO2 which naturally comes from fermenting something), so I'll focus only on those grants involving industrial electrification.



Screenshots 1a - 1c show the different instances of heat pumps showing up in the report (hence the green highlighting of the word--I used word search).

There are a few things worth noting in the screenshots. In looking at 1a and 1b, it caught my eye that Anheuser-Busch seems to have flirted heavily with the idea of heat pumps only to abandon them. I reached out to their media email to ask (way back when I first wrote about residential heat pump subsidies and again when starting this series), but as of this writing, I've not heard back. If that changes, I'll update.



I can't help but wonder if part of the problem is cost, even with state taxpayer money and private help (more coming). I'm not certain this is the problem, but reflect on their approach/avoidance dynamic while reading this quote (from the second link, an article I also used in post 1, copied here with link intact):



"Still, for all the apparent benefits, industrial heat pumps on the market today have struggled to gain widespread adoption. To start, they’re more expensive to install than gas boilers, which can last for decades — limiting the business case for replacing them. In the United States, fossil gas has historically been cheap enough in many places that a boiler has cost less to run than a heat pump, even though the latter uses a fraction of the energy."



Another noteworthy tidbit from 1c is that this particular round of grants was dedicated not to businesses wanting heat pumps but to companies who were selling them (see the highlighted text). In case it slipped by you, note that the winner of this grant, AtmosZero, is the same company that put an air-source industrial steam generating heat pump at a brewery in Ft Collins. That's what was profiled in that second link below.



A quick total brings the amount of state money going out the door to about $3.3 million.



One last thing to touch on. Revisit the blue highlighting in 1b and/or if you read the text you'll note that multiple times the report mentions private matching of state grants.



In the particular case of the blue highlighted bit, they actually put a name to who was helping. Quoting that little bit:



"Generate Capital for an ammonia heat pump installation at the Anheuser-Busch brewing facility. This project was initially awarded $2,725,000, but ultimately, Generate Capital and A-B decided not to move forward with the project."



Generate Capital's website is linked third below.



Screenshot 2 is copied from that site and is what they put under their "About" tab. The vague, buzzwordy business language here doesn't convey the sense that this is a group of environmental activists. In looking over their site, it seems more that this is just an investment group which deals in efforts to electrify (among other things).



Whatever they are, I think they serve as a reminder that there's gold in them there electrified hills. In other words, the electrification movement, like the renewables movement, is not driven by altruism alone.



When the government opens up its purse, someone will be there to help get some of that money. Replacing existing grid, building new capacity, replacing industrial equipment are big (BIG) contracts. One heat pump alone (mentioned in 1b) would've gotten $2.7 million in Colorado taxpayer money and this was probably a fraction of the total cost of the project.



Small wonder there are companies ready to help. Small wonder that nonprofits and other climate-related investment firms are working in or around Colorado.



Following the money in Colorado is important because, one, it's your money and you should know where it's gone. Two, it's important because it helps cut through BS: when you hear legislators talk about how money is tight in this state, remember that they're putting (by looking back at my summary numbers from the newsletter linked in post 1 today) about $73 million into this effort.



https://drive.google.com/file/d/15pi3Zi1LehC2ZaFCByUpvuKsSYFlda3u/view



https://www.canarymedia.com/articles/heat-pumps/colorado-factory-atmoszero-industrial-decarbonization



https://generatecapital.com/

Brainstorm’s changing meaning

We find ourselves again in that last post til Sunday. That means it’s time for something for fun, something not related to politics.

I was listening to some more of those free, public domain audiobooks (this one a collection of short stories falling under the rubric of “Mad Science!”).

One of the fun things I am getting from listening to these older stories is a look back at a bygone era, a time when the world looked different. This difference extends into our language too.

There are words which it’s easy to assume are relatively new and thus that have had only one meaning (as opposed to words we know are older whose meaning may have evolved over time). I don’t know about you, but “brainstorms” would be one for me.

As I listened to the stories, the word brainstorm (loosely meaning per the context of the stories an unhealthy overabundance of nervous energy in the brain) kept coming up. The use of the word this way was quite striking.

I looked it up, and sure enough. It’s a relatively old word and only came to mean a creative process or session for generating ideas recently. Prior to that, it was almost semi-medical.

If you’d like to read up on that more, check out the first link below.

That’s it for today. I hope your Friday is brainstorm free.** Back at it Sunday!

**Frankly, I’m not a fan of creative brainstorm group sessions, so I mean this in the double sense of nervous insanity as well as meetings.

https://www.merriam-webster.com/wordplay/definition-of-brainstorming

Unrelated, but still fun: gramma’s lashes

I planted some gramma grass plugs in my pollinator yard because I love how their seedheads come out horizontally (that and gramma is quite xeric, tolerating heat and dry well).

They look just like eyelashes.

They just recently put out their lashes. Thought you would enjoy a picture. :)

And while here, I thought I’d show a picture of Violet De Bordeaux’s fruit for the year. They’re starting to swell and will be ripe soon enough. I am not a huge fan, but there is no fruit softer and sweeter than a ripe fresh fig.

Still no word on when the Brown Turkey or Chicago Hardy will go. We’ll see. Fingers crossed for a late freeze.