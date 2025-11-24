Indoor fodder? What do you think?





The YouTube video linked at bottom appeared in my feed recently and got me wondering. The host goes through some of the pros and cons of indoor fodder growing.



Given that the closest thing I have to livestock are either plants or a wild sourdough starter, I had to wonder whether or not indoor fodder was actually feasible at scale; I mean, as I watched the whole thing had the feel of an organic demonstration farm kind of thing, another “gee whiz” technology that makes people feel good but really doesn’t work.



The fodder itself looks like its quite nutritious and, according to the video, helps milk producing animals produce better, but are you going to feed anything above 5 animals this way? Even at that, I imagine (again, as covered in the video) it’d be a supplement.



I thought I’d toss it out there for those who grow actual, you know, animals to weigh in on. Do you know much about indoor fodder? Do you use it in an actual operation?



If so and you feel moved to, add your thoughts on it to the comments.





Getting kids into Ag

Rachel Gabel’s recent op ed (linked below) sparked some interest in me and I wanted to share it with you.

I have written in the past about how food security is national security. I don’t know if I can stress that enough: we do not want the kind of international intrigue and volatility that we’ve seen with oil happening with our food. Bad idea.

The problem is that we’re losing smaller Ag operations and people wanting to do Ag at a high rate. Part of the issue is that, for many reasons, people are leaving rural areas and few are coming in to replace them. We need, as Gabel has it, to get more kids to the Ag table.

The CSU professor she mentions in her op ed has an intriguing story and it’s one that I think offers one way to entice people into Ag: the overlap between Ag and technology which I would broadly characterize as Precision Agriculture.

If you know of someone that might be thinking of Ag but would like to roll some technology in with it, tell them to look into it. There is a surprising amount of high tech involved; it’s not just putting seeds in the dirt or feeding cattle. It’s a good opportunity and an expanding field: there are multiple opportunities with engineering, computers, and field work.

The other thing I wanted to mention if you know someone that might be interested in exploring the overlap between Ag and other fields is heavy duty diesel mechanics, but with an Ag emphasis.

There are, in fact, some apprenticeships I know of where you can (in exchange for a commitment to work a certain length of time) get free training and tools. A good way to find opportunities like this is to look at your nearest dealership for whatever brand you might be interested in.

I hope we can get more young people to the Ag table. Urban jobs and living are great, but we can eat them. We need to maintain enough food production here in the States so that we can be independent. Part and parcel of that will be getting young ones to give Ag a second look.

https://www.coloradopolitics.com/2025/11/10/how-to-get-americas-kids-to-the-ag-table-gabel/#google_vignette

Kind of an older piece, but a bill to watch out for in the coming legislative session, changes to the way Ag property is taxed. More in the article below.



https://www.postindependent.com/news/western-slope-lawmakers-propose-bills-to-support-colorado-farmers-ranchers/