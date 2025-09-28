Inaction on guns? In blue Colorado?

I am going to use the same CPR article I used for a post last Friday, but this time I want to cover a different subject.

Let’s start with a quote from the article:

“Students were frustrated about the frequency of school shootings and the cycle of inaction.”

This quote is the tail end of a series of quotes from high schoolers who walked out of classes to demonstrate against gun violence and to call for legislative action.** I’ll leave it to you to read up on those protests in the article if you have a mind to.

The part that struck me about that quote, written by the reporter as a way to summarize and characterize the students quoted, and not a direct quote from a protestor, was that last bit. It was the cycle of inaction.

This stuck out because this is Blue Colorado and the last 3 or 4 legislative sessions have brought a lot of gun control policy. If you want to see a summary, I point you to another CPR article (oddly enough not one that the reporter on the student protestors saw fit to mention or link to in her article re. the “inaction” in this state).

I.e. we have had a lot of action on gun control.

And yet, despite this action, we still get shootings and the resulting protests. I am not sure how everyone who believes in gun control would respond to this situation, but I do know from past experience and reading that the common refrain is that the we need to continue to refine and add to our roster of gun control policies to capture more and more of the problem. Roughly, that we need to “dial in” our laws.

This is hinted at by the following quote which puts the idea out there without identifying which expert or what gaps they think there are:

“Despite these efforts, [the various gun control measures listed], experts point to gaps that make consistent prevention of gun violence on school campuses difficult.”

I don’t agree with the contention that all we need is more/better/targeted laws. Anyone that’s watched gun control measures evolve in this state can tell you that over the past few years there’s been a lot more addition than refining. Anyone with the ability to compare numbers would note that many of the school shootings involve people having guns that already shouldn’t have them by CURRENT law.

Different people will have different thoughts as to where to put the line to respect our Second Amendment rights, but I hope we could all agree that there clearly seems to be a limit to how much violence prevention can be accomplished by regulating guns. The pattern we’ve seen in Colorado is clear evidence of that.

We need to start turning our attention to human beings. If we don’t all we will accomplish is to continue to clamp down on the law abiding for problems they are not participating in.

And wherever you put the line on respecting the constitutional rights of your fellow Americans more regulation will eventually work its way round to stepping on your toes. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but following this curve to its end means you will be on it soon enough.

Should you wonder at the wisdom of letting young people speak up on policy, I offer you the following quote from the CPR article linked in the post above:

“Keaton and his friend Robert, also 17, said there needs to be more mental health counselors in school, but also more rigorous background checks that examine the internet search history of gun buyers to flag accounts that glorify white supremacy, antisemitism, racism, and Nazi material.”

Stop and ask yourself if any of our rights would have any meaning at all if they contained some sort of ideological test as proposed by this young man.

What kinds of incidents of gunfire are we talking about?





The previous post used a CPR article reviewing Colorado’s gun control measures which (quoting the article which I link to again first below for convenience) are “...aimed at reducing access to firearms among people at risk of violence.”



This article also has another quote up near the top (put here with the link left intact):



“Colorado has seen 25 incidents of gunfire on school campuses since 2013, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, a national gun violence prevention organization.”



When you read, you should read carefully. Note that this article doesn’t mention school shootings. It’s a carefully phrased incidents of gunfire on school campuses.



If you follow the link in that quote, and set the filters in the search to “All years” and “Colorado” you see just what kinds of things made Everytown’s list and why it is that the reporter used such precision.



I downloaded all of Everytown’s data and winnowed it down to only show the items listed as being in Colorado. That file is linked to second below.



Go and look at the descriptions of these shootings. I’ll pull a few (note, not a representative sample but they are randomly chosen) and quote them here:





“Two students ages 18 and 16 entered STEM School Highlands Ranch and began firing inside classrooms, killing an 18-year-old student and injuring eight others. Police took boys into custody.”



“An eighteen-year-old shot and killed a 17-year-old student in the gymnasium. The shooter then fatally shot himself.”



“A student armed with a handgun opened fire on classmates both inside and outside of the school building, shooting and wounding two students. The shooter died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”



“A 65-year-old man dropped his gun during a flag football game on school property. When he picked up the gun, he fired a round of shots. No one was injured. The man was charged with prohibited use of a weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon on school property, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.”



“Shortly before school let out in the afternoon, a student, 17, took his own life using a firearm in a car in the student parking lot.”



“Just after school was let out for the day, a man, 25, drove into the school’s rear parking lot, called out the name of a teacher, and began firing shots, injuring her. He then fled the scene. Police later found him in his car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”



“One person was fatally shot during a dispute with another person in a parking lot outside of a youth football game.”



All of these are either tragic or had the potential to be so. I make light of none of them and do not minimize them.



What you get from the randomly-chosen group above, what you’ll note if you read through all 25 incidents in Everytown’s list, however, is the notion that they’re not all school shootings in the sense that we think of a school shooting. They’re not all someone stalking the halls of a school shooting at students.



Some are pretty basic and don’t involve violence at all. Some are suicides. Some are an idiot firing a gun (likely for attention) while driving past a school’s football game. Some are a person getting shot by a policeman.



Be careful in reading statistics, and take careful note of the language reporters use. It’s rare in my experience for them to outright lie, but they will parse their words carefully (or mischaracterize).



You don’t know what you’re being fed if you are not going back to the source and looking at the material firsthand. The “lumping together” of shootings is a really common thing advocates will do, and they do it hoping that you won’t notice that someone died in a carjacking which just happened to be near a school so that the numbers on school shootings look bad.



Violence is never a good thing and we shouldn’t try to belittle any occurrence of it, whether it happens at or near a school or not. But we should also be on guard for attempts to heighten the threat by trying to tie it to something near and dear all of our hearts - our children.



https://www.cpr.org/2025/09/12/colorado-school-shooting-prevention-gaps/



https://drive.google.com/file/d/18NO7HyIDgS5B0T60POVNnOXLlu4rlF95/view?usp=sharing