Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
7hEdited

A terrific common sense look at a vexing problem!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mario Acevedo's avatar
Mario Acevedo
7h

Thanks for accumulating the school shooting data. Colorado is 13 years into "common-sense" gun control and 25 gun laws enacted over that period, which have done nothing to stop school shootings. But the point to gun control is not to stop violence or suicide, it's to justify more gun control. As for more comprehensive background checks being a solution, by definition, criminals and children can't pass any background check.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Cory Gaines
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture