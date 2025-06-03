Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Green Leap Forward's avatar
Green Leap Forward
Jun 3

Washington Gun Law is a great YT channel.

I’d also recommend Mark W Smith’s as well.

https://youtu.be/tNYtF21768s?si=Z9uYFpLbgH8Gc6mZ

He also writes some scathing legal critiques.

https://journals.law.harvard.edu/jlpp/what-part-of-in-common-use-dont-you-understand-how-courts-have-defied-heller-in-arms-ban-cases-again-mark-w-smith/

If his interpretations are correct, I suspect a lot of these attempts at gun control won’t last long.

Fingers crossed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Cory Gaines
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture