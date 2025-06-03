If you thought Colorado's gun control was bad, we could be in the Pacific Northwest.





I suppose you could also see their gun control as the next few stops on the route we're driving.



There is a Youtube channel named "Washington Gun Law", and a couple of their videos are linked below. We're not in Washington obviously, but I do watch their videos on a fairly regular basis.



I've seen a fair number of their videos and like them. The host talks about gun control laws in various states around the union (including Colorado, lamentably) as well as legal efforts to support, change, or repeal those laws.



The two videos below are notable because they detail a troubling drift I've seen (on this channel among others) whereby liberal state courts are basically going their own way on rulings as opposed to following US Supreme Court precedent.



The subject of the videos below is a recent Washington State Supreme Court ruling on Washington's magazine ban. The first covers the court's ruling, the second a dissenting opinion.



I'll leave it to you to watch the videos and get the full experience, but the upshot here is that the Washington State Supreme Court (and you can likely expect this reasoning to be repeated in other liberal state courts including ours) ignored the United State's Supreme Court decision in the Bruen case** and substituted their own test for whether a law harms your Second Amendment Rights.



The host's paraphrase of the Washington State Supreme Court's own unique test for Constitutionality is shown in screenshot 1 attached (from the first video).





He described it as an end-run around the recent US Supreme Court rulings on gun control and I have to say I agree. The Washington Court here departs widely from the instructions of the US Supreme Court on what should be considered.



A cynical man (an accusation lobbed against me more than once) could easily view this ruling as coming up with a constitutionality test that is sure to give you the results you want ahead of your ruling, a set of rules to rig the game.



As I have written before: there but for the grace of God goes Colorado: this sort of legal footsie is something our courts have already done with TABOR.



Please do take the time to watch both videos because you'll need the context of the first to understand the quite-important second video (covering a dissenting opinion by one of the Washington State Supreme Court judges). Watching both will give you points you can use as pushback on reasoning such as that which you see in video 1.



If gun rights are an interest or passion, you might just consider checking on this Youtube channel from time to time anyway.



**Skipping lots of detail, this is the decision that said roughly that any regulation of guns needed to have a connection back to gun control measures at roughly the time the 2nd Amendment was written in order to not harm people's rights.











Step outside your box a little

Ari Armstrong's op ed linked at bottom provides some interesting food for thought (perhaps with a little bit of a push to action).

I'll leave it to you to read the op ed in full, but one of the ideas that stuck out to me was the idea of going to a club that you wouldn't otherwise. Not join. Not go all the time. Go to a club with people outside (by a lot or a little) your social circle.

It made me think of when I was learning Spanish.** In addition to the usual advice of listening to Spanish-language radio and watching same on TV, I decided to step outside of my comfort zone to start getting my hair cut at Mexican hair salons, go and buy fresh tortillas at tortillerias, and to go to taquerias for dinners out.

I'm glad I did. I butchered the language horribly, met some very nice (and forgiving) people, and, though it wasn't politicial because I didn't really talk much politics, got a chance to see the world through other eyes.

You should too and it needn't be a language thing. Maybe what you do is travel a little ways out of the city to see something that Ag people do. Maybe if you're in Ag, you go into the city.

Mr. Armstrong lists some possibilities and even a place to search, but I have a couple more more suggestions for you. Check out the website called Meetup for all kinds of groups about all kinds of topics.

The other suggestion is to find a restaurant or market for a culture or nationality you know nothing about. Food is great entree into another culture.

As I've mentioned before about reading widely, I think there is benefit in learning about other people and seeing other perspectives. You don't have to agree. Don't have to like or endorse anything. You don't even have to go back.

Just try it on once for size.

**It would be best to say STILL learning here; don't get the idea I'm fluent.

https://completecolorado.com/2025/05/06/social-capital-organizing-bridge-political-divide/