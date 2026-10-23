If you take nothing else away, don't let the media obsession with polls demoralize you. Vote.





I occasionally watch Ben Shapiro, and he had something interesting on the other day. He's been on a kick lately about how the Democrats and media (same-same in many cases) have been relentlessly pushing poll data.



The concern being that in cases where the races are tight, people seeing poll data predicting a loss might just stay home, their choice effectively making the claim come true.



Oh, and, per one of Shapiro's recent videos (linked first below), some of the polling data is made up.



I haven't yet seen a Colorado outlet using the fake polls. According to a check with AI, there were no Colorado outlets that used the fake polls. Nonetheless, the potential for people to misunderstand polls, for the media to not give us proper context, and for pollsters to (even inadvertently) give bad data is there.



I found a resource to share on poll data and I'll give some highlights in a second, but before anything else, let me pause for the most important thing in this post.



Do not (REPEAT DO NOT) let any poll result sway you or prevent you from voting.* Whether you like what you read or don't in surveys or polls, vote.



The second link below is a pretty good (and approachable) resource on polls. When you hear polls cited in the news, you almost always hear a margin of error, but what does that mean? Does a smaller number mean more validity? It's less error after all, right?



Stop and remember what a poll or survey is: it's when you ask a sample of people from a bigger group what they think. The idea is that you can take this (feasibly) smaller group and extrapolate what they say to the whole population.



What a lot of people misunderstand about margins of error is that they're statistics. The margin of error, more properly stated margin of sampling error--as the MIT explainer has it--is a statistical quantity.



As a statistical quantity, it has nothing at all to do with method or quality of the poll. It's based solely on how many people you sampled vs. how many people actually vote. As the number of people in a group you survey goes up, the margin of sampling error gets smaller.



Screenshot 1, from the MIT piece, gives some numbers. As you can see, drastic increases in the number of people you ask don't really cause drastic drops in the margin of sampling error.





I hope it makes sense that, because you didn't measure the whole group, the results of surveying your sample won't line up exactly with the actual results when everyone votes. What the media call the "margin of error", more properly margin of sampling error, is a measure of probability. It is an expectation of how far off the real thing will be from your prediction.



Let's puts some (fake) numbers to things. Say you asked 100 voters (out of a pool of 1000) how they'll vote on Amendment 83. 60% say they'll vote for it and there is a margin of error of 2%.



What this means is that there is a 95% (19/20) chance that the actual vote for the 1000 voters will be between 580 in favor and 620 in favor (58% of actual voters up to 62% of actual voters.



The remaining 5% of the time, (the 1 out of 20) you might have fewer than 580 or more than 620.



An example from real life is handily provided by the Sun article linked third below. In typical lefty media fashion, they are amplifying the campaign polling handily provided them by Democrat Jessica Killin who is in a tight race for Colorado's 5th district.



Killin's campaign poll has her leading Crank 46% to 44%. The margin of error for the poll was 4.4%. When you have two candidates and a margin of error for each, what that means is that either could have a statistic difference of 4.4%.



This means that (with the caveat that we assume a representative, random sample)**, if Crank and Killin had 100 successive races against each other, 95 of the races would have the two within 4.4 x 2 = 8.8 percent of each other. The other 5 would be outside that 8.8% difference between candidates.



Meaning that statistically, we expect that the 2% difference (46% - 44% from the poll) between Crank and Killin could be anywhere between Crank up by 8.8 - 2 = 6.8% to Killin up 8.8+2 = 10.8%.



By now I have mentioned the caveats about polling a couple times, in addition to a footnote below. Let's take that topic up.



Every bit of math up til now has been statistics. Statistics is not reality. The statistics we've seen would be valid if our survey was done on a random, representative group taken from the whole population. If this isn't the case, which it isn't, "margin of error" is not the whole story.



Screenshot 2 attached is from the MIT piece and gives a great example of errors in polling that sit outside statistical sampling.





There are more examples in the piece, which I will leave you to read up on. This data point alone is striking enough, and representative of the problem. How good is your "random" sample if 62% of the people take your phone call and only 14% of those (or about 62% x 14% = 9% of the original group you called) answers your questions?



As I said at the beginning, polls mean nothing, and I think I agree with Mr. Shapiro in noting that they mean even less as time goes on.



Vote your conscience. Vote according to a guide. Vote on party lines. Vote like I do (or not).



Just vote. Don't let anyone convince you it's useless via some poll.



*This too is something Shapiro has harped on lately, with good reason.



**One of the things I'm continually harping on with my physics students is to remember to keep the conditions where a theory is valid top of mind. E.g. momentum is conserved, but only when no external forces are present. The same applies to statistics!









https://news.mit.edu/2012/explained-margin-of-error-polls-1031



https://coloradosun.com/2026/10/22/jessica-killin-poll-lead-jeff-crank/

State, County, and Local Turnover





I've got some data to dump on you. As part of the research on Logan County vs. Sterling salaries and the Sterling Road Sales tax coming on this November's ballot, I got interested in a related question: what does turnover look like for the State of Colorado, Logan County, and Sterling?



I got records from those three as spreadsheets and link to them (in that order) below.**



You are welcome to poke around in there and see if there are any notable patterns sticking out to you. If you see one you think is worth sharing, give us all a heads up.



The category that lost the most employees was Human Services for the state, the County Jail for Logan County, and for Sterling, it was Recreation. This latter was not terribly shocking: many recreation jobs are part time and often temporary.



Interestingly, the second-highest category for lost employees for the state was in the Department of Corrections. I think corrections as a field must be a tough one.



The State of Colorado doesn't seem to suffer from trouble finding employees. Their new hires across the last two fiscal years were 10065 while there were 10395 employees lost. Logan County hired 36 and lost 83. It was not really possible to compare city hires to losses.



For the state of Colorado, the Departments that had a markedly bigger hiring than loss were CDPHE, CDOT, and the Department of Revenue.



Out of all the stuff above, the one that stuck out to me, since it showed up at both the county and state level, was the high turnover in the jail/corrections fields. That's troubling.



My guess is (and it's just a guess) that this is a pattern that would repeat in other counties as well.



I can't offer a solution, but we got to get that problem fixed and quick. Part of the problem our state has had in finding prison beds involves difficulties in finding people to watch those beds.



Fewer officers means more overtime and a lack of quality of life for those on the job. It means less safety for all involved too, those of us out in polite society included (where do you think offenders go when they thin the prison populations due to overcrowding?).



**You will note that the "Termination Reason" column is empty in the Sterling spreadsheet. I emptied that column (though it wasn't entirely full). The reason for one's leaving or staying wasn't particularly germane to this post. Sterling is also a small enough town that it felt like someone's privacy regarding their job could be lost if that was shared.





State

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1p6v5Vo2Q3BUZeMkclGIvS51P9quDPNYg/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=113451218632854191614&rtpof=true&sd=true





County



https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Qw5m4Q8a0vZm3LN5l1DDNrpyvWi4oRLB/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=113451218632854191614&rtpof=true&sd=true



Sterling



https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13fA6y6WnNGH7sQqs0S6wTP0QecZEY_m4/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=113451218632854191614&rtpof=true&sd=true

Time to sow garlic in Colorado!

That time of the week again. This will be the last post til Sunday and thus it’s time for something fun, something not political.

If you live in Colorado, it’s time to plant out those garlic cloves. I did mine just this last week.

If you’re thinking of planting something edible, I would highly recommend garlic. It’s a low-drama plant. It grows, you harvest, you dry, and you have something from your garden that you can put in your cooking. You still have time to plant too; you can sow garlic up until mid November.

I’ll share with you what I do when sowing, but first, let me rewind back a few months to late July when I harvested. As I always do post-harvest, I amended the soil with some compost and a touch of organic fertilizer, tilling both in lightly. I mulched the soil heavily and gave it a good soaking every three weeks or so to ensure lots of biological activity.

If you don’t have ground prepped, don’t sweat it. Again, garlic is a low drama plant and don’t go making an issue where there isn’t one. Go ahead and amend the soil now. Till in some compost to a depth of a few inches. Maybe not optimal, but c’est la vie. You’ll get it next year.

Back to the present. Picture 1 shows what awaited me when I peeled back the mulch prior to planting. Healthy, fine soil. Refreshed and ready. For your spot, pick somewhere that’s got decent drainage and fine soil. Garlic can grow in various soils, but you get the best, biggest bulbs in soil that can stay moist and isn’t too much of a struggle to push bulbs out in.

Sowing garlic is not hard. I always save the two biggest heads from this year’s crop for replanting. Whether you reuse ones you have or get new, simply break out the cloves (no, it’s not bad if the skins come off of some), make holes about 2” deep and 6” apart and stick them in the hole, pointy side up. See pictures 2a and 2b.

That’s it.

After that you just cover them over with dirt, gently tamp down to ensure good contact between clove and soil, then water well. A good deep soaking. Then walk away. Don’t water more than that.

I mean, if we don’t get rain for 6 weeks or so, I’ll soak again, but resist the temptation to water a lot. Garlics are bulbs. They come with some energy and water of their own.

Because I live on the NE Plains, I put on a heavy layer of mulch. I mean like 2 to 4 inches of it. You want the moisture retention, but more than that, you’ll notice (see picture 3) that I grow garlic in a raised bed.

Raised beds fluctuate in temperature more than does the soil. They warm faster and get cold faster. As is the case with many plants, being warm or cold is not the issue. Temperature fluctuations are. Plants don’t like it when they alternate warm and cold. The heavy mulching is to help ensure that the soil stays at a more even temperature. If you plant your garlic in the ground, I’d still recommend mulching (esp if you live on the windy, cold, dry plains), but you may not need as much.

As I said, garlic’s a good starter plant. It’s a great way to cut your teeth and feel successful as a gardener.

If you want to try it, I’d recommend that you not simply plunk garlics from the store in the ground (unless you know your varieties). What comes to the store may not have been grown here and might not be a good fit for Colorado.

Go to a plant supplier and buy some that will work well here and that also matches your taste. The good news is that if you end up enjoying planting your own, you only really have to buy once. I’ve been planting off the first-ever order I did for years now. I just save one or two big heads from my harvest every year and use them as seeds for the next.

That’s it for today! I hope the rest of your day goes well. See you back at it Friday!

p.s. in case you wondered, I plant German red hardneck garlic. Really good flavor, great grower here in Colorado.