If the backers are confident more money means better education, why not put that in writing?





This coming November voters will be deciding on Proposition NN and possibly Initiative 195, the former being a referred measure by our state legislature and the latter a ballot initiative which as of this writing was out for signatures with no definitive answer on whether it will be on the ballot yet.



Both measures are of the type I like to label with “won’t someone think of the children?!” That is, both of them are geared emotionally to tap into the completely natural desire to help children.



The thing is, there are some problems with the reasoning in both.



To demonstrate, I will lean heavily on the well-written op ed about education funding from one of the interns at the Independence Institute (as well as my own experience as an educator for decades now). I link to the Complete piece in full below.



Let me start with some background. Quoting with links intact:



“Both measures aim to allocate more money towards K-12 education through different avenues: Proposition NN asks voters to give up refunds of overcollected tax revenue under the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR), while Initiative 195 restructures how they’re taxed entirely by swapping Colorado’s flat income tax for a “progressive” or graduated tax. While the measures sound appealing to some on paper, voters should ask whether increased education spending actually improves outcomes for Colorado students. The data say no.”



My own experience also says no, but that no is not an emphatic one. It has some caveats.



As Mr. McCahill (the author of the Complete piece) notes, there is no correlation between our state’s standardized test scores and the money spent on education. He covers it in more detail, but we are already spending more and the results either fall or stagnate.



With regard to the idea that this might be an effect of our state not reaching the point where past deficits have been cured, Mr. McCahill has this to say:



“Districts that increased funding by $6,000 or more per student managed no better than those that increased by $800. Pueblo City Schools, for example, increased spending by over $6,500 per student and saw ELA scores fall by 6.2%. In comparison, Widefield School District increased spending by $800 per student and saw ELA scores fall by 6.3%. If underfunding were the issue, we would expect higher-revenue districts to recover faster than lower-revenue ones, but that’s not the case. COVID-19 was a severe interruption for educational and social development—a problem that throwing more money at didn’t fix.”



and



“Unfortunately, this disconnect between spending and outcomes didn’t begin with the pandemic. In the years leading up to COVID, school districts were generally increasing their spending and improving outcomes, as 85% of districts improved in Math and 87% in ELA. However, achievement varied regardless of revenue or enrollment. Districts with modest spending increases improved just as much, or more, than districts with large spending increases. Consider the contrast between two similarly sized districts from 2015-2019. Fountain 8 school district raised its spending by $5,291 per student, and math scores increased by 0.8% and ELA by 2.2%. Pueblo County Rural spent only $312 more per student but improved math scores by 6.8% and ELA by 4.6%. Even when scores were progressing, spending wasn’t reliably driving the improvement.”



I’m inclined to agree. From what I’ve read and seen, I think there are some things that greatly impact educational success, and they’re not necessarily tied to money.



Teacher turnover or lack thereof has a huge impact on learning. Students learn better from experienced teachers, and also when there is a relationship with the teacher. It was and s a tremendous boon to being effective as a teacher when you have been at your school long enough to teach siblings and friends of former students. Conversely, a revolving door of teachers, even worse newly-minted ones, leaves students with deficits.



Another big help, especially for students in poverty, is a school culture that is appropriate to the population. Different students from different socioeconomic backgrounds see education differently. There needs to be freedom to adapt the traditional school model to address this. There needs to be real school choice.



Lastly, you need teachers who are invested in doing well and honing their craft.



Dwell on that list for a minute. There are things there that you can reasonably tie to money in education. There are things that defy money too. Sometimes both are true of the same item. This is why throwing money mindlessly into education is such a poor solution. I’m not saying I’ve got the magic either. If I could crack people’s heads open and pour in motivation, I wouldn’t be writing this. I’d be in a lawn chair on the beach of my private island.



There is one tiny corner of the problem that I do feel confident in speaking on. To the extent that money can help, it cannot just be blanket payments given to school districts. It needs to go directly to the classroom any the humans in it that are teaching and learning.



It’s not a slush fund. It’s not a check handed over a handshake with cameras popping in the background. It’s not a sop to teachers unions. It doesn’t fund the latest wonder technology for the classroom.



When I read through the op ed below, I don’t get a sense that either of these “education funding” measures fit the bill. Quoting for the last time with embedded links left intact:



“SB26-135’s own fiscal note “assumes that school districts are not required to report specifically how the funds are used to CDE.” Essentially, it tells districts to use money towards classrooms and teachers but does not check their spending. Initiative 195 checks spending closely on the back end, but there’s no guarantee of how much will reach K-12 classrooms. The bill states the revenue must be spent on: (a) Colorado Public School Education…(b) Health Care…(c) Early Child Care and Education. There’s no formula deciding how much goes toward each bucket.”

I’ll end by coming back to the line at the top of this post. If the backers of the measures above are so certain that their measures will improve education, why not put our money where their mouth is?

Put a sunset in both. A sunset that says that we get to vote on this again after 3 years after we’ve seen whether there was an improvement or not.



Instead we have the usual: give us more of your money and hope it works (with no accountability if and when it doesn’t). Oh, and keep that money coming forever. Certainly til the next time we come hat in hand.



https://completecolorado.com/2026/07/16/higher-k-12-spending-doesnt-equate-to-improved-outcomes/

Related





Wonder where the snazzy graph I attached as the heading image for the post just prior to this comes from?



It comes from the Our World In Data graph on financing education.



It has some intriguing graphs, both comparisons across country and across time for the US and the world.



https://ourworldindata.org/financing-education

KRCC’s confusion on what’s native wildlife and what isn’t

The first link below is to another puff piece by KRCC (public radio in the Colorado Springs area) on the Southern Plains Land Trust, this time for a couple of wildlife photographers hired by the Trust to take pictures but ended up just absolutely, positively falling in love with the plains.

I am not writing about the Trust here, however.

Take another look at the image heading this post. This is from the article and (other than underlining the relevant bits) I haven’t changed the way it looks or the position of the photo relative to the text.

Yes, you saw that right. Just below a Trust spokesperson’s comment about rewilding and restoring the native plains, so that native wildlife can live their best life and have a space in Colorado

Thing is, feral horses (wild horses) aren’t native. They are formerly-domesticated descendants of horses brought here by the Spanish.

And they do considerable damage to the Plains that they’re inhabiting. Certainly much more damage than any, for example, managed grazing by cattle.

If you’d like to learn more, I put a couple resources below the KRCC story. The second link is an Atmos Earth article about the ecological cost of feral horses (and the increase of their population).** The third link is to a BLM “myths and facts” page about wild burros and horses.

If you look carefully at the KRCC photo, you’ll note it’s credited to a KRCC reporter. That is, I don’t get the sense that the confusion here rests with the Southern Plains Land Trust. They might play host to feral horses because they like them, but I doubt anyone at the Trust is naive enough to think they’re native. Just to be sure, I emailed the woman from the Trust who KRCC quoted. As of this writing I’ve not heard back, but I will update if I do.

I think the confusion here is all on the part of the public radio station’s news staff. I think this is pretty telling.

I write a lot about how a lot of media have a blind spot for conservative ideas and values. I think you could also (with this flub being an example) reasonably say they have a blind spot about any sort of rural issues, regardless of politics.

Anyone in that office that has spent any time even just talking with someone who knows about grazing and livestock would know that feral horses are not native, that they’re pretty destructive unless managed.

That’s too bad. In so, so many ways our state needs geographic and ideological diversity and isn’t getting it, and the consequences stretch well beyond a simple photographic gaffe.

**Given who Atmos Earth is, you can hardly accuse me of putting in a link by someone wanting BLM land for extractive or Ag use. They’re pretty liberal and environmentally minded. For them to say this about feral horses, well ....

https://www.cpr.org/2026/07/21/southern-colorados-plains-film/

https://atmos.earth/science-and-nature/wild-horses-american-west-ecological-damage-conservation/

https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/about-the-program/myths-and-facts

Public Notice Crawl for the Week

This week’s public notice crawl has an item on drinking water in Peetz, CO.

ORDINANCE 2026-1 AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF PEETZ, COLORADO, ESTABLISHING THE TOWN OF PEETZ DRINKING WATER ENTERPRISE11; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES OR OTHER ACTS IN CONFLICT HEREWITH. WHEREAS, the Town of Peetz, Colorado (the 11Town”), is a statutory Town and political subdivision of the State of Colorado, duly organized and operating under the constitution and laws of the State of Colorado; and WHEREAS, pursuant to the provisions of Title 37, Article 45.1, Colorado Revised Statutes (the 11Water Activity Law11 state and local governmental entities which have their own bonding capacity under applicable law are authorized: (i) to establish or continue to maintain Water Activity enterprises for the purpose of pursuing or continuing drinking water activities, which includes the construction, operation, repair and replacement of drinking facilities; and (ii) to issue or reissue bonds, notes, or other obligations payable from the revenues derived or to be derived from the function, service, benefits, or facility or from any other available funds of the enterprise, the terms and conditions of such bonds or other obligations to be as set forth in the resolution authorizing the same; and WHEREAS, in order to qualify as an enterprise, the enterprise must consist of a government business owned by a governmental entity such as the Town, which enterprise receives under 10% of its annual revenues in grants from all Colorado state and local governments combined, and which is authorized to issue its own revenue bonds; and WHEREAS, the Town has heretofore determined and undertaken to acquire and develop certain properties and facilities for the storage, treatment, and distribution of drinking water, which facilities are operated and maintained as a utility and income producing project (the 11System11); and WHEREAS, it is the intent of the Town to operate the System as a part of its drinking water enterprise, and to formally establish the 11Town of Peetz Drinking Water Enterprise” under the Water Activity Law, NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF PEETZ, COLORADO: Section 1. Establishment of Enterprise. There is hereby established the “Town of Peetz Drinking Water Enterprise” (the 11Enterprise11). The Enterprise shall consist of the Town’s Drinking Water operations and properties, now owned or hereafter acquired, whether situated within or without the Town boundaries, including all present or future improvements, extensions, enlargements, betterments, replacements, or additions thereof or thereto. The Enterprise shall have all of the authority, powers, rights, obligations, and duties as may be provided or permitted by Colorado Law and the Colorado Constitution, and as may be further prescribed by ordinance or resolution of the Town. Section 2. Governing Body. The governing body of the Enterprise (the “Governing Body”) shall be the Board of Trustee of the Town, and shall be subject to all of the applicable laws, rules, and regulations per taining to the Board of Trustees. Whenever the Board of Trustees is in session, the Governing Body shall also be deemed to be in session. It shall not be necessary for the Governing Body to meet separately from the regular and special meetings of the Board of Trustees, nor shall it be necessary. for the Governing Body to specifically announce or acknowledge that actions taken thereby are taken by the governing body of the Enterprise. The Governing Body may conduct its affairs in the same manner and subject to the same laws which apply to the Board of Trustees for the,same or similar matters; provided that in accordance with ï¿½37-45.1-104(2), C.R.S., the Governing Body may authorize the issuance of bonds by adoption of a resolution. Section 3. Maintenance of Enterprise Status. The Enterprise shall at all times and in all ways conduct its affairs so as to continue to qualify as an enterprise within the meaning of Article X, Section 20, Colorado Constitution. Specifically, but not by way of limitation, the Enterprise is not authorized, and shall not, receive l 0% or more of its annual revenue in grants from all Colorado state and local governments combined. Section 4. Issuance of Bonds. The Enterprise is authorized to issue bonds, notes, or other obligations payable from the revenues derived or to be derived from the System. The Board of Trustees may also authorize: the issuance of such bonds, notes, or other obligations in accordance with the laws of the State of Colorado, and in so doing shall be deemed to be acting as both the Governing Body and the Board of Trustees. i I Section 5. Enterprise Fees and Charges. The Board of Trustees shall adopt by resolution for and on behalf of the Enterprise the following rates, fees, and charges: a. minimum and sufficient water rates, fees and charges; b. water treatment plant investment fees; and c. other fees and charges as the Board of Trustees deems necessary to cover the cost of inspection, testing fees for engineering design review, operations, maintenance, and extensions of the System. Section 6. Drinking Water Enterprise Annual Budget. The Board of Trustees shall adopt an annual budget for the Enterprise, separate from the Town’s general fund budget. Section 7. Drinking Water Revenue Fund Established. There is hereby established a fund, to be known as the “Drinking Water Revenue Fund”, in which shall be deposited all revenues from the various Drinking Water Operations. Revenues from the various Drinking Water Operations shall be accounted for separately under the Drinking Water Revenue Fund. All revenues related to the System, including but not limited to all rates, fees, credits and charges, (”System Revenues”) shall be accounted for in the Drinking Water Revenue Fund as being revenues of the System. System Revenues shall be used: first to pay for the operation and maintenance expenses of the System; second to pay debt service; third to fund or replenish any required debt service or other reserves; fourth the replacement of and additions to the system; and fifth for any other purpose approved by the Board of Trustees as the Governing body of the Enterprise. All amounts on hand in such funds shall be invested by the Board of Trustees in investments properï¿½ for public funds. The Enterprise may pledge all or any portion of the Drinking Water Revenue Fund, including revenues anticipated to be collected, to the payment of principal, interest, premium, if any, and reverses for revenue bonds or any other obligations lawfully issued or otherwise contracted for by the enterprise for the payment or other financing of costs of the system, or for the purpose of refunding any obligations issued or otherwise contracted for such purpose. Section 8. Ratification and Approval of Prior Actions. All actions heretofore taken by the officers of the Town and the members of the Board or Trustees, not inconsistent with the provisions of this Ordinance, relating to the operation or creation of the Enterprise, are hereby, ratified, approved, and confirmed. Section 9. Repealer: All orders, bylaws, ordinances, and resolutions of the Town, or parts thereof, inconsistent or in conflict with this Ordinance, are hereby repealed to the extent only of such inconsistence or conflict. Section 10. Severability. If any section, paragraph, clause, or provision of this Ordinance shall for any reason be held to be invalid or unenforceable, the invalidity or unenforceability of such section, paragraph, clause, or provision shall not affect any of the remaining provisions of this Ordinance, the intent being that the same are severable. Section 11. Recording and Authentication. Upon adoption hereof, this Ordinance shall be recorded in a book kept for that purpose and shall be authenticated by the signatures of the Mayor and the Town Clerk, INTRODUCED, READ AND PASSED AS ORDINANCE at a meeting of the Board of Trustees on day of , 2026. Alex Richie, Mayor (SEAL) ATTESTED: Reiley Barrett, Town Clerk Published: South Platte Sentinel July 23, 2026-2178351