If CO goofs on provider fees, should the money be taken back from hospitals?

I finished up a series on Medicaid in Colorado (how we pay for it and how our state gleefully expanded coverage while figuring that the Feds could be induced via some cute maneuvers to fund it for us). The last installment in that mini-series is linked first below. It will have link backs to earlier newsletters.

I wanted to share the article linked second below as a quick follow-on to that series, particularly to its final installment about how Colorado is using what some have called "money laundering" to squeeze yet more Medicaid matching funds out of the Feds.

That article details how Delta Health is being asked by the state's Medicaid arm, the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF), to give back $3.2 million dollars. Other hospitals around Colorado are facing the same.**

Why? It relates to something I cover in that newsletter linked first below: provider fees.

I won't go into a huge amount of detail, but provider fees are a way to wring extra money from the Feds.

In broad strokes, the process looks like this.

--The state charges a fee (there are several actually for things like hospitals, nursing homes, etc.)

--This fee revenue is said by the state to be used to pay Medicaid bills at hospital so the Feds match the money.

--The fee revenue plus the Fed match goes back to those hospitals.

Slick, no?

Part of how much money comes back as fee revenue + Fed match relates to the status (public or private) of a hospital and this is where the article linked second comes in.

Per the article from two non-contiguous quotes:

"In 2024, UCHealth sued the department after two newly purchased hospitals were misclassified as ‘public’ hospitals. UCHealth is a private, non-profit health care system in Colorado."

and

"The state now asks for that money back [the money it paid out to hospitals, returning provider fees along with the Fed match], to redo the process and account for these new private hospitals."

Oops!

Did you catch it? The state messed up in categorizing hospitals. They sent fee revenue and Fed matching dollars to places they shouldn't have and are now tugging that money back.

On its face, this makes sense. I've had it happen that I accidentally got too much money on my paycheck and had to give it back. This is fair, I didn't earn the money. It's not mine (as much as I'd like it to be).

There is a detail that mitigates against that notion, however. Quoting the article:

"According to Cohee [Jonathan Cohee, President and CEO of Dellta Health], HCPF increased its administrative fees by over 250% over the last decade. 'HCPF and the chase fees have a lot of money in reserves to be able to absorb this miscalculation on their part. Rather than take that away from small rural hospitals,' he said."

If you worked somewhere that was using part of your income to help fund its paycheck infrastructure (and had raised that fee significantly), and they turned around and charged you for a mistake they'd made, it'd be reasonable to have some butt-chapping in my view. Same here.

I think the state should eat this one. I also doubt they will.

Government jobs are great for people who don't want to be held accountable for mistakes or poor job performance. I guess it's safe to say (given the above) that this can be extended to whole departments.

**Per the article, this is part of a larger ask. Quoting: HCPF asked for "...$57.9 million [total] from public hospitals to be returned."

CPW's Davis "finally" opens up to the Sun.

After seeing how the Colorado Sun let Polis' land board appointee Rosmarino use their outlet to openly lie (see the first link below), I didn't hold out much hope for their article where Davis opened up about his feelings.

That is, The Sun has a nasty habit of unchallenging coverage of Polis appointees. Why do you think Davis opened up here as opposed to, say, a more centrist (or God forbid conservative) outlet?

While Davis' piece is not as bad as Rosmarino's, there's still plenty to note there.

I'll leave it to you to read the article, but this is what stood out to me. Quoting the Sun piece (links left intact):

"Davis has frequently acknowledged the burden wolf reintroduction has placed on ranchers. CPW lists eight confirmed livestock or working-dog deaths between April 2022 and March 2023. Another 4 occurred between April 2023 and March 2024, 33 between April 2024 and March 2025 and 14 so far this year. But he said plenty of people have been affected on the advocate side as well."

“'There are folks that clearly are sad when we have to do a lethal removal, even though many of them understand that the big picture is a sustainable population of wolves in Colorado,' he added. 'And while (killing wolves) is sad, some of that is necessary in order to achieve that success.'"

Yes, Mr. Davis, I too would equate sadness with economic peril. Well put sir.

And right below that is the following (again, quoting):

“'But those same wolf advocates are also recognizing the massive contribution that rural land owners make to wildlife conservation, writ large in Colorado, that we all benefit from,' he said."

Anyone who's ever testified at a CPW hearing or listened to them knows the truth about what many (though to be fair not all) advocates say about ranching and rural land owners. I don't think "recognizing the contribution that rural land owners make" is quite how I'd characterize it.

It's hard for me to parse out how much of the pablum Davis ladles out here is sincerely believed by him and how much is mere political talking points meant to make everyone feel like they're valued and listened to.

And with Ross' lazy reporting and lack of follow up on anything he says (same with Rosmarino) we won't get a real sense from the Sun's piece.

I wanted to share a couple more chances for you to get involved in Colorado.



The first, another one sent by the Independence Institute's Citizen Involvement Project, is about openings on RTD's Citizen's Advisory Committee.



Quoting the blurb I got in the Independence Institute newsletter (with link intact):



"The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is now accepting applications for four open seats on its Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC). If you live within RTD boundaries and care about the future of public transit, this is your chance to make an impact. The CAC is a 17-member volunteer group that provides input on RTD’s strategies, initiatives, and transportation programs. Members come from diverse professional and personal backgrounds, reflecting the broad interests of the communities RTD serves. The Citizen Involvement Project (CIP) encourages residents to seize this opportunity. If you're frustrated with the direction of your community, stop complaining—get involved. Taking back your country starts with taking back your neighborhood. Applications are open now. Join the conversation and help shape transit in Colorado."

The other opportunity is more for young folks. Independence Institute runs the Future Leaders Program (see the link at bottom). Quoting their webpage:

"The Independence Institute Future Leaders Program is an opportunity to learn from our experts by working on timely and relevant public policy research or projects. The Future Leaders Program trains qualified candidates for a lifetime of influence in the center-right movement. We match our Future Leaders with a policy center director or senior fellow as their mentor to learn how to effect change using a variety of different tools and strategies including in-depth research, policy analysis, academic writing, commentary, and navigating the political landscape, all through a free market lens. Interns participate in Institute events for no fee and have a series of lunch meetings with VIPs, such as newspaper editors, radio personalities, key local leaders and elected officials."

They have full and part-time internships available Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall. Application requirements are in the link below. If you know someone that would be interested, pass the link along.

I like the way they put it in the Citizen Involvement Project page: taking back your country starts with taking back your neighborhood. It also (and this is from me) involves taking back our youth by having younger people who are willing to speak up and go against the current of what they see in their universities.

The two things in this post are great ways to do that.

https://i2i.org/join-us/futureleaders/?mc_cid=8f58d877cf&mc_eid=39f1fbfd78