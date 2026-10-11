If Amendment 87 passes, prices will go up.

I have some things to catch up on, so this will be the only post today (and the last one til Wednesday).

There has been a lot of focus on Amendment 87 in terms of its income tax provisions; that is, what effect will (or could) it have on your individual income tax.

There has been less focus on the fact that the measure also puts graduated income taxes on business with the same progressive rate scheme applying to business income as applies to individuals.

Screenshot 1, from the state’s blue book, shows the current rates against the proposed rates under 87.

Back in 2025, in fact about a year ago since it was early October 2025, I started looking at business income taxes in Colorado in relation to what would eventually become Amendment 87 on your 2026 ballot. I link to that newsletter first below.

Screenshot 2 is a quote from that newsletter. It’s the tax brackets as they were back in 2025, and I include it so you can compare to the tax brackets you’re actually voting on.

You will note that the tax rates being discussed back in 2025 are a bit milder for upper incomes than the actual measure on your ballot, though not by much.

There are some things that haven’t changed since then and that is the number of businesses in those upper brackets that I looked at as well as how much they contributed to the total tax revenue in Colorado.

Pulling data from 2022 (the last year I could find data for), I noted what you see in screenshots 3a and 3b. They’re from my earlier newsletter and contain a bit of a snippet of text explaining the tables.

In short, you see with corporations what you see with taxpayers. The vast bulk of corporate tax payers earn below the tax hike of Amendment 87, but they also pay the VAST bulk of the total state tax revenue from corporations.

These corporations (and the jobs they bring here) are not beholden to Colorado and are businesses that we don’t want to lose. Not only would we lose the jobs, we’d lose the vast bulk of our tax revenue. If we lose that, you figure the progressives who put this on the ballot will be satisfied with a loss of government revenue? No. They’ll come for lower incomes next.

There’s one last thing I want to mention.

My thinking about this progressive income tax scheme hasn’t really changed since last year, so I’ll end with similar words to what I wrote in October 2025.

It’s tempting to vote for things like Amendment 87 because you might end up with a tax break while others (who presumably will have an easier time) will foot the bill.

This is why so much of the advocacy has been geared toward individual taxpayers, without much talk about business income tax. They want you to follow your impulses without thinking.

You should, however, stop and reason this through. Our economy is akin to a an ecosystem. Other people’s success may not end up directly benefiting me, but we are connected to each other.

If a business has to pay more to do business, we ALL pay more in higher prices.

If a business suffers, they don’t hire people and/or take other steps to cut costs such as reducing hours or laying off staff.

If a business doesn’t expand because there is (as is the case with this measure) a stiff penalty against going up an income bracket, our economy stagnates.

And when the tax base shrinks because some of the businesses leave this state we either have to cut funding or the rest of us have to pay more. Anyone care to lay a bet that, if this measure passes, they’ll stop there and not be back for more taxes from lower incomes later?

Get out and vote and make your vote on 87 a resounding NO.

See you back on Wednesday.

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/the-progressive-tax-scheme-and-colorado?utm_source=publication-search

VOTE

Ballots come out this week (like mine above). I don’t care if we agree on every single issue. Just make sure you get your ballot filled out and turned in.

If you are not following issues too closely and you want someone else’s thoughts on how to vote, I put pictures of the Independence Institute’s ballot guide below. This would be (with a couple exceptions) how I see things.

I would also offer this bit of advice I got from my father, by way of my grandfather: if you are unsure, vote no. They can always come back next year.

One last thing: do not forget to do your due diligence on judges. Those votes matter. Don’t just coast on autopilot.

Get your ballot filled out and in. Take advantage of a right others have fought and died for.