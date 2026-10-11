Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
Oct 11

Ignoring the income envy emotion for a minute, why would you want to go back to the filing and compliance complexities of a graduated income tax? Isn't the IRS 75,000-page progressive income tax code not enough to deal with? Colorado progressives are using bait and switch tactics to hopefully lure young skulls full of mush to increase taxes on incomes higher than theirs, but along with the higher tax rates also comes new state tax write offs--just like the 75,000 pages of tax code write-offs from Uncle Sam. More paperwork, more documentation and more tax unfairness. The only winners in this proposed tax change will be Intuit and CPA's.

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