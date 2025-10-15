Colorado Accountability Project

Sue Moore
9h

Government attempting to micromanage the use of natural resources? Why not? Because they've done such a bang-up job with healthcare, the economy, homelessness, immigration, law enforcement, education..

EDMOND
8hEdited

Polis and his vegan “husband” hate farmers and ranchers. His failed attempt at “Meatless Monday” is proof of that. Ranchers generally don't vote for democrats. This is another opportunity for polis to take his revenge on them for not supporting his insane woke agenda.

