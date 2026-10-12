I know I said nothing til Wed, but I couldn’t not share some visitors to the garden.

I saw some other interesting butterflies and moths in the garden and managed to catch a picture.

The first is a black swallowtail butterfly enjoying itself on the liatris (if you haven’t thought of liatris as a plant before, you should--it’s great on water, can be divided easily and brings in all kinds of late season pollinators).

The picture doesn’t do it justice. The spots on its wings and tails glowed in a way that my digital camera can’t capture. It seems to have moved on by the time I put this up, but I was glad it stopped by!

The second is pretty, but I have to admit I am not sure what it is. I think it’s some kind of moth. It was tiny, about the size of my thumbnail with wings folded like you see it and a creamy, yellowish color.

These seem to be quite common, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t pretty. Flit around like little bits of colored tissue paper.

If anyone knows what kind it is, please speak up in the comments, I’m curious and “yellow moth” returns the phone book in Google!