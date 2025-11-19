I guess KC Becker forgot the very bill she sponsored.





The Power Gab episode linked first below has the hosts discussing a new report by the Colorado Energy Office (CEO) about pesky, recalcitrant local governments. A Sun article referenced in the discussion is linked second for reference.



As the hosts discuss, there’s a whole lot of, well, let’s call it “duplicity” going on. I won’t go into full details on the topic, you can pick it up in either (or both) the video or article.



The upshot is this: the CEO’s report, while the authors claim it doesn’t, sure seems like it’s paving the way for a statewide takeover of land use for renewables.** You get a sense of this with Ms. Cooke quoting the summary’s executive summary starting at about the 5:15 mark:



“While the benefits of the ongoing transition to clean energy and expanded electricity transmission result in cleaner air, more stable, and lower energy costs and new revenue sources for landowners and communities, approval of these projects, especially transmission projects [Ms. Cooke then makes a remark about Elbert and El Paso Counties] that cross multiple counties is often slow, cumbersome, and unpredictable and too often requires approval from multiple local governments ... awww ... which may not always see the full benefit of a regional project.”



Nah, that’s clearly not pointing at a statewide takeover.



The irony here, and it’s pointed out in the Power Gab video though the Sun’s Mark Jaffe, despite a career in energy reporting, seems to have missed it is that while the CEO, and let’s be honest, the Governor and his fellow Democrats, are seeming to tilt toward removing your ability to control siting locally, it’s not been that long that they were all hooting about a victory to bring some local control to oil and gas siting.



It’s so blatant that the Power Gab hosts make special mention of solar industry spokesperson KC Becker. Quoting her from the Sun article (same quote’s in the video):



“’Would it benefit solar developers, if they have the same thing that oil and gas currently has, which is statewide permitting, sure. But we are not seeking that,’ Becker said. ‘No one’s asking for that.’”



Why is that blatant? Well, because as you can see in the image heading this post, in the topline, and in the bill link I put third below, KC Becker (formerly a state rep prior to her current job) was a prime sponsor on SB19-181 which was key in REMOVING statewide pre-emption of oil and gas siting.



That is, how and where oil and gas drills were permitted used to be a state-level decision with little to no local control. Becker’s bill, signed by Polis, made it so local governments have quite a bit of control in oil and gas permitting.



Quoting the bill’s fiscal note:



“The bill removes the state preemption of oil and gas regulation and expands the authority of local governments to regulate oil and gas development within their jurisdictions, including the local government’s ability to zone land use for mineral resource development; to site, monitor, and inspect oil and gas facilities; and to impose fees and fines. The bill permits a local government or an oil and gas operator to request that the COGCC convene a technical review board to evaluate the effect of a local government’s preliminary or final determination on an operator’s application. If there is a conflict between the regulations or standards of a local government and any state agency, or between state agencies regarding the exercise of authority over oil and gas development, this bill requires that the regulation that is rationally designed to be more protective of public health and the environment takes primacy over the conflicting regulation.”



Can you imagine how snug the folks in Elbert or El Paso County would be if similar protections were afforded them for the Power Pathway? Instead, they are getting the governor recommending this decision be put to his Front Range cronies on the PUC board.



I want you to keep SB19-181 squarely in mind. Look over the sponsors for that bill.



When the issue comes up again, as surely it will, I hope you join me in repeatedly poking state Democrats in the eye with their hypocrisy. I hope you join me in mentioning this to the PUC at their upcoming hearings for the Power Pathway project.



**This is something I’ve kept a weather eye on, as well as my state senator Byron Pelton. The context here is that the CEO study is the result of a watered-down bill from 2024 which originally would have removed the local land use authority for siting renewables. Enough of a stink was raised to stop it then, but given recent events with housing and the governor using the PUC to overwhelm local opposition in El Paso and Elbert Counties, I’m not so sure that what it wouldn’t go this coming session.









https://coloradosun.com/2025/10/20/solar-siting-colorado-energy-office-housing-governor/



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb19-181

Yet another example of taxpayer dollars going to a nonprofit





The Sun article below details how the UC Health system (a nationwide nonprofit health colossus) will take over operating the taxpayer-funded hospital in Estes Park.



Back in 2023, Estes Park voters gave the go ahead to the Park Hospital District (an Estes Park area special district which levied a property tax to fund the local hospital) to start seeking out a multi-year agreement with a hospital operating system to help the hospital to continue operations without either cutbacks or a tax increase.



That’s all well and good, but easily missed in all of this is that taxpayer money (the current property tax to the special district didn’t go away) now goes directly (do not pass go, do not collect $100) to a private nonprofit.



If you’re anything like me, you’re probably wondering how and where accountability to local taxpayers fits in here. The Sun article offers some insight. Quoting:



“[UCHealth’s vice president of communications Dan] Weaver said the tax money will all go to support UCHealth Estes Park — not to the coffers of the broader UCHealth system. The merger agreement also calls for UCHealth to provide at least $20 million to the operations of the Estes Park hospital over the next 10 years, as well as to take over $10 million in debt. The agreement also calls for the seven-member board of UCHealth Estes Park to include at least five people from the Estes Park community, including two members from the publicly elected Park Hospital District’s board.”



Perhaps its some native cynicism, but I am not entirely convinced.



The locals on the board are a great idea: 5 out of 7 means a fair bit of local voices. Look again at the end of that quote and note that seemingly only two are currently members of a publicly elected board. Once they’re on UC Health’s board, will they still be publicly elected?



I also wondered about specifics. How can taxpayers follow their money? What assurances are there that it will all stay in the Estes Park hospital? Where and how can people see the financials?



I reached out to that same Dan Weaver with these questions. Among other things not related to my questions, I got the following back in answer. Quoting my email:





“To answer some of your specific questions - The Park Hospital District and its publicly elected board members will remain in place and will administer the funds from the district which will continue to support the local hospital. The Park Hospital District will name two of its members to the new UCHealth Estes Valley Medical Center Board. Three other board members will be named from members of the community. UCHealth will name the final two members of the new board.”





“UCHealth and Estes Valley Medical Center will conduct regular community health needs assessments and implementation plans and share those with the community. We will provide an annual report on the hospital and financials and follow additional transparency practices that our other nonprofit hospitals currently follow. We will also share community benefits information including the amount of uncompensated care provided. UCHealth’s and our hospital’s financials are public today and available through EMMA (through the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board) and/or through IRS 990 reports.”

One last detail to end with. Per state law the AG’s office had to approve the transfer (see his press release linked second below). The office must allow the merger/transfer if it meets the following criteria:



--The Merger will not result in a material change to the charitable purposes to which the Estes Park Health hospital assets have been dedicated.



and



-- The transaction will not result in the termination of the Attorney General’s jurisdiction over Estes Park Health’s hospital assets.





The fact that the merger has happened, of course, lets you know that Weiser gave this merger the okay. If you’re curious to his reasoning, see the PDF linked at the bottom of his press release for his full opinion. Interesting to note how Weiser points to voters dissolving the special taxing district as a way to keep UC Health in line. I have to ask whether or not that’s a credible, menacing threat to a giant like UC Health, but what do I know.



If you live in Estes, this could be an opening for you to get involved in some citizen journalism. Start attending meetings of the hospital board and special district and sharing what you see/hear with others via social media.



It’s your money going to them after all.



https://coloradosun.com/2025/11/04/uchealth-will-directly-receive-taxpayer-dollars-in-estes-park-merger/



https://coag.gov/2025/estes-park-health-integration-into-uchealth/?utm_campaign=COAGSproutSocialCampaign&utm_content=1758570153&utm_medium=social&utm_source=bluesky,facebook,instagram,linkedin,twitter&fbclid=IwY2xjawOAiu5leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFtMHpJQkRTcGQ0UEViaGxoc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHtZL4Ml7lT8l6p2rJ5-qQ4cdnYs22b4YZqnfG3vr_Cgm7opjskehuJOLGPMd_aem_Sieonz9XRoFOPYpPp0l2GA

Special districts interactive map, another tool for the toolbox.





As part of the work behind the post right prior to this one, I got my hands on an interactive special districts map. It’s linked first below.



Screenshot 1 shows the settings and results for hospital tax districts. I highlighted the one that was closest to me: Haxtun. If you run a map like this, you would simply let your mouse dwell over a colored district to get info about it.





Incidentally, this works for other special districts besides hospitals. Metro districts are on there too.



Happy hunting!



https://gis.dola.colorado.gov/CO_SpecialDistrict/#