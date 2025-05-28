How to get an advance look at ballot initiatives

I posted a bit back (after a reader shared) a look at a potential initiative called "The Colorado Wildlife & Biodiversity Protection Act." See the first link below if you want a refresher or context.

I thought I would follow up with a way for you to be able to stay up on initiatives from their very beginnings; it's my understanding that the wildlife act above is just one of many that will be coming and knowing where to find them will help you get a jump on advocacy.

The second link below is to the "Initiatives Filed" page for the Colorado Legislative Council staff. This is the first stop for any proposed initiative. You'll see them as they sprout here.

Couple quick notes to wrap up:

1. There is a way for you to follow the first steps, but I do not believe there is any way for you to participate at this stage (when they appear at the link below). There is when they go from this page to the Secretary of State's title board page, but not here. Best you can do is to get advance notice and see the comments from the nonpartisan legislative staff.

2. I asked and there is (unfortunately) no way at present to try and sign up for updates on this page. That means to catch initiatives, you ought to check back here frequently. Of course, if you do and find something, your sharing with me would be most appreciated.

Happy hunting!

https://open.substack.com/pub/coloradoaccountabilityproject/p/the-colorado-wildlife-and-biodiversity?r=15ij6n&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

https://leg.colorado.gov/content/initiatives/initiatives-blue-book-overview/initiatives-filed

Related:





If you'd like a take on the Colorado Wildlife and Biodiversity Protection Act by someone in Ag and from the perspective of what it will do to/for producers, I present you the article below by AGROprofessionals on the topic.



https://www.agpros.com/articles-and-information/new-ballot-initiative-proposed-in-colorado

Fiscal Note Reports: what could this legislative session cost?

The previous post today was giving you a way to get a sneak peek at initiatives. I wanted to follow up on that with another reference you can use.

I came across the first link below by seeing someone post it on Twitter. It's the legislative council's "Fiscal Note Reports" page--a page that gives you all kinds of financial data for the bills from this legislative session.

The header above the downloads gives more detail. It's attached as screenshot 1.

I will let you poke around in the reports all you'd like. If you find something interesting, please share. To give you a sense of what you can find on the site, and to give you some broad strokes for the fiscal impact this legislative session (as of this writing), I pulled the state revenue and expenditure summaries as PDF's and linked to them second and third below, respectively.

Screenshot 2 shows the header table from the state revenue report along with a line item from page 4.

Any numbers you see in red and in parentheses in the table or in the row indicate a drop in revenue (less money brought in by the state) and/or a drop in revenue that is subject to TABOR limits. Numbers in black are an increase.

I will stick to the first row in the table since that's the most immediate forecast. The further you go into the future, the more speculative, so I will not even look at those rows.

Notice what is increasing and what is decreasing in the "Current Year" row. Cash funds, revenue NOT subject to TABOR and brought in by things like fees, etc. are increasing with the bills so far. General fund revenues, those subject to TABOR limits, are decreasing (though the net change is a decrease in government revenue overall).

One of the contributing factors for this is what you see in the row I copied over from page 4. The state will collect less money this year in part because they're offering tax breaks to some teachers via a bill.* When you read about special interest tax breaks, this is one and this is what it does to our budget. It reduces the amount of money collected.

Let's look at expenditures now (brace yourself). I will again confine myself to the top row.

Screenshot 3 is from the expenditure report. The upper part is the summary table heading the report. The lower is a row from p 32 of the report. The red and black mean similar to before: anything in black represents an increase in the quantity (e.g. general fund expenditures) anything in red indicates a reduction (e.g. less spending of federal money).

Note an overall increase in expenditures. Note too (a dynamic that I have noticed and lamented about the Democrats who've run this state for four years now) that we have an increase in the size of government--to the tune of 4.4 new full time employees by the state.

Trying to find a bill that actually caused an increase in expenditures was a challenge. There was much scrolling through the line item table. This fits with a lot of reporting about this session where lawmakers were supposedly trying to be budget conscious.

I did find one bill, SB25-242**. A quick note, however, about its expenditure increase. In reading the bill, this increase is as much as anything a relabeling of monies and allowing stuff that couldn't be spent before, to be spent now. I.e. no more money comes from you or the state's general fund by my reading.

By the time this post is up, it will be close to the point at which this particularly painful legislative session will end. Looking through the expenditures and revenues has given me even more cause to celebrate the legislature shutting down.

There's been lots of talk and media coverage of how short we are on money in this state this budget year, but I want you to note how our state's spending and government still continue to grow. This fits with an earlier post I did about how the budget is increasing this year (despite the "hole" you read about).

When you're a taxpayer and footing the bills, that kind of decision making is what's painful.

*HB25-1037 -- linked fourth below for your reference. Note that this bill stalled out as of this writing. Keep that in mind while reading these summaries because they will list bills that may not ever pass.

**SB25-242 -- linked fifth below for your reference. In contrast with the bill above, this one has already been signed. I was curious at what this bill does, so I may end up doing a follow up post on this one.

https://leg.colorado.gov/publications/fiscal-note-reports-2025

https://leg.colorado.gov/sites/default/files/state_revenue_-_april_22.pdf

https://leg.colorado.gov/sites/default/files/state_expenditures_-_april_22.pdf

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb25-1037

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb25-242