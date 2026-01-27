Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

Green Leap Forward
8h

It’s far more the choices made by the utility, pushed by as Rep DeGraaf calls the “Polis Utility Commission” than the weather. They chose to raise rates to pay for the “energy transition.” The more of these projects they have, the more they can make their guaranteed rate of return. It’s a nasty game.

This isn’t unique to Xcel as it’s been part of a larger trend as explained in the book Shorting the Grid.

Also, climate hysteria has taken the insurance industry by storm.

https://rogerpielkejr.substack.com/p/the-invention-of-climate-risk-politically

Marc LeVier
7h

Make sure you read the piece from Sarah Montalbano on Polis’ state of the state don’t add up! Yup!

https://open.substack.com/pub/sarahmontalbano/p/gov-polis-state-of-the-state-energy?r=h5ldt&utm_medium=ios&shareImageVariant=overlay

