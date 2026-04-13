How many state legislators work in nonprofits that have contracts with Colorado (or get grants from same)?





I saw a CPR article (see the first link below) about how much Colorado legislators are paid recently. It was one of their "Colorado Wonders" series. This is a series where CPR writes articles based on reader questions. If you want more on that series, see the second link below.



I read the article on how much Colorado legislators are paid. If that's something you've wondered, give it a look. The answer is "not much", but if you look at the daily rate for what has always been and ought to continue to be a part-time job, it's respectable.



Noting that it was completely missing from the CPR piece on legislator pay, I had a little Colorado Wonders of my own. I actually took the time to submit it to CPR last week immediately after reading, and will update if I'm contacted.



My question is the title of this post: how many state legislators work in nonprofits that have contracts with Colorado (or get grants from same)?



I know of one for sure. See "Related" below for Rep Lorena Garcia's job outside of being a legislator.



At least once a legislative session it seems one of the lefty outlets in the Front Range will run something on how much legislators earn, often with an added bit about how we'd draw more diversity in if it paid better. Frankly I'm surprised to NOT see something like that from the Sun this year; they've been on the job frequently in the past.



What I do not recall ever seeing is any talk about how many legislators make their money via government grants and contacts, how the legislation they pass may benefit their own interests. I have seen a few of those from Complete Colorado, but can't recall one from CPR or the Sun.



That's a shame. An informed electorate is one that is aware of all the various swampy connections this state has. Am I wrong in remembering how the media tell us over and over about how important their role is to democracy and informed citizenry?



While you mull on that. Here's something the Sun was spending time on the same day the article about legislator pay came up. The third link below is to a Sun effort on a dude who ran 500 miles while on psychedelic drugs.



https://www.cpr.org/2026/04/06/how-much-colorado-state-legislators-are-paid/



https://www.cpr.org/category/colorado-wonders/?utm_medium=storyblock&utm_source=pattern&utm_campaign=colorado_wonders



https://coloradosun.com/2025/11/14/dante-liberato-documentary-psychedelics/

Related:





I know well how much one state lawmaker earns in her work for a nonprofit with contracts/grants from the state.



Rep Lorena Garcia makes quite a bit (as does her nonprofit) while working as both legislator and running a nonprofit with lots of state contracts.



https://completecolorado.com/2025/07/02/tax-dollars-colorado-non-profit-lorena-garcia/

Wind turbines are win win! For everyone. All the time.



The Sun article linked first below is just chock full of all kinds of benefits that Kit Carson County has been reaping since they had wind turbines coming in.



Tax money's rolling in to the county.



Jewelry stores are picking up all kinds of business.



Construction workers and millwrights are on the move! They're filling hotels, spending in local businesses.



Christmas banners for the military are going up thanks to grateful and neighborly wind energy companies.



Even celebrities like Colorado's own Will Toor of the Colorado Energy Office are in on the act, touting the expansion of renewables across Colorado.



What you won't see a lot of, outside of a few nibbles here and there, is much in the way of drawbacks about wind turbines.



About as close as Jaffe of the Sun comes is brief mentions of things like the following (quoting):



"All this activity ripples through the community in a variety of ways. One of the first is traffic. During the fall harvests there were some traffic jams with farmers and wind farm contractors filling the roads, said Hornung, the county commissioner. 'During the project, it’s pretty hard to maintain these roads,' he said. 'They get beat up pretty good.' The wind farm companies are required to repair the roads when they are finished."



This doesn't mean wind turbines don't present problems. It just means that Jaffe and the Sun aren't looking for them and reporting them in anywhere near the same depth as they do all the riches that Kit Carson has due to wind energy.



To see examples of what I mean, consider the Journal Advocate (Logan County local paper) article linked second below.



A couple quotes from that article illustrate:



"During the hearing [about wind energy regulations for Logan County where there is already some existing wind farms], residents Carol Schweiger and Max Jackson voiced frustration that the roads are maintained well during construction of these projects, but after construction, when the responsibility for road maintenance goes back to the county the roads are still heavily used but not well maintained. Schweiger specifically mentioned the wear and tear that occurs to the roads when the companies have to do work on the turbines that involves the use of a large power crane which requires 10 to 15 trucks to move."



"Jackson and another resident, Leslie Raffelson, also expressed irritation that it can be difficult to reach the companies in charge of these facilities when repairs are needed or there is an issue such as the latch on a trap door breaking causing it to be constantly opening and closing every time the turbine rotates around, 'so every 30 seconds you hear the sound of a shotgun going off in the distance.' Schweiger said being able to contact someone was particularly difficult when one wind energy company was sold to another company and there was no new contact phone number given."



Surely part of a conscientious, diligent reporter's job is to try to get at multiple sides of the story, no? About as far as The Sun's Jaffe seems to have gone in that direction is to include the following quote from Kit Carson County Commissioner Dave Hornung:



“'We are not promoting renewable energy out here in Kit Carson County, but our landowners decided they want to lease ground and we believe in property rights,' Hornung said. 'Even though some property owners do not necessarily want anything to do with them.'"



Jaffe's first follow up to that quote should have been to ask, "Who?" and see if he could find them. If he did, it never made it into his promotional piece.



I remember years back watching a documentary on the Bakken Oil Field and how the explosion in oil/gas exploration up there gave the tiny communities some growing pains. Growing pains not altogether unlike the ones I'm sure that communities with lots of wind/solar development feel.



The reality is that with any new sudden boom, be it oil or be it wind, there are good things and bad. There is new opportunity combined with roads that are horrible. There are happier hoteliers with full hotels next to medical clinics that are overwhelmed. There are new tax revenues alongside demand for utilities like sewer treatment that struggle to keep up.



It's fair to view at least part of Logan County's problems as relating to lax and/or poorly written regulation, but that's not the whole of it. It's also fair to assume that not everything is going peachy keen in Kit Carson County and that not everyone is as jazzed as Jaffe's reporting suggests.



Ask yourself if the Sun and/or Jaffe were reporting on the Bakken boom. Would it have looked like this effort on wind? I have a hard time believing the tone and what Jaffe presents would have been as gee-whiz, ain't-it-grand if we were talking oil and gas and not wind in Blue Colorado.



Not giving a full picture of renewables is a repeated mistake the lefty press has been making in this state, and the cheerleading/support of Democrat rhetoric on this topic will be costing us in ways we don't realize in the future.



https://coloradosun.com/2026/03/29/kit-carson-county-colorado-renewable-energy-boom-xcel/



https://www.journal-advocate.com/2026/03/17/logan-county-commissioners-table-approval-of-wind-energy-regulations-until-march-31/

Speak up at the Title Board for your right to know what your government is doing.



The amendment to enshrine transparency and your right to know (see the Complete Colorado article linked below if you want/need context) is coming up at the state Title Board on Wednesday morning.



This is a great opportunity for you to get involved. Sign up for the meeting and listen in, and/or speak up on behalf of the measure.



I wanted to rush this out to give time to prepare if you wanted, so the meeting has yet to be fully and officially announced, but if you watch at the second link below (4/15 meeting), you will see updates here in a day or so.



Get involved, things like this don't happen by magic. They happen because enough people make it a priority.



https://completecolorado.com/2026/02/20/ballot-measure-enshrines-transparency-in-colorado-constitution/



https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/Initiatives/calendar.html