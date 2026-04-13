Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Green Leap Forward's avatar
Green Leap Forward
1h

Something else locals have pointed out is the majority of these wind farms jobs are not only temporary but consist largely of labor from out of state.

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Jessica Morse's avatar
Jessica Morse
41m

Lorena Garcia has scrubbed the CSPC website so that there is not a list of staff, board or administration. That information has beed previously displayed on the website. Conveniently, not anymore. And why is the organization called, "Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition" when it predominately serves "Spanish-speaking" rather than "all" parents in Colorado, if at all? Another question would be, why would Lorena Garcia vote against a bill that would have given child sex traffickers life sentences if she runs an agency that helps parents and children?? She's a Trotsky Latina Marxist. I bet Frieda Kahlo was her idol :)

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