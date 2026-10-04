Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Don Opeka's avatar
Don Opeka
Oct 4

It's not that complicated. If the government has a ballot proposal about taxes, it's always a tax increase. When has the government ever asked for permission to lower taxes?

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Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
Oct 4Edited

I find it odd, if not amusing, that Morlock liberals are promoting what they call a graduated income tax to the dopey, Colorado Facebook Eloi voters who are the devolved descendants of a proud state. May their wish for peace, harmony, no need for work and disease-free existence smack them into reality when Morlock cash needs come calling.

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