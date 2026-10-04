How long will bracket creep take? I have a calculator for you.





The Colorado Sun’s recent rundown of the two competing tax initiatives on your November ballot--Prop 136 and Amendment 87, a measure to put a cap on the current flat tax and an amendment to change Colorado to a progressive tax system respectively--this last Friday gives us all a real clear window into how they and other progressives see income disparities.



It starts with the headlines, and I point you to the image heading this post. Look at how they frame 136 and 87 and ask yourself if there are other ways to frame those measures, ways that don’t tie it to some version of “the rich oughta be paying more!”**



Digging in on the article about Amendment 87 also showed some pretty interesting framing. I copied the link to that piece first below and will take an extended quote to illustrate.



“Opponents have also criticized the measure for how its [Amendment 87’s] tax brackets were set up. While the federal government has different brackets for single and joint filers, Amendment 87 would tax individuals and dual-income households at the same rate. Critics say that amounts to a marriage penalty, because a married couple making $600,000 that file jointly would pay a higher state tax rate than two single filers in the same household making $300,000.”

“The proposed tax brackets also don’t adjust for inflation. That means people making $450,000 in today’s dollars would be moved into a higher tax bracket within eight years at 3% inflation. The measure’s tax cuts would also lose value over time.”

“However, it would take a while for most taxpayers to reach the $500,000 threshold where the higher tax brackets kick in. At 3% inflation, it would take someone making $100,000 annually more than 50 years to move into the higher bracket.”

The Sun’s Eason starts off decently enough in his characterization of the opposition to the measure.

He rightly notes that you would be in vastly different tax brackets filing as marrieds vs. singles. The exact same house, with the exact same earners could have HUGELY different tax burdens raising questions of fairness.

He also, again rightly, notes the bracket creep I’ve written about before. However, even in this we see their their progressive orientation leading them to cast things as “the rich need to pay more!”, to cast them as the dichotomy between those earning a lot and those earning less.

You will also note the complete omission of what happens if inflation changes.

The Sun takes a household income right on the cusp of Amendment 87’s giant leap in tax rate and skips from that all the way down to the relatively modest household income of $100k/year. They then calculate what happens at an inflation rate of 3% per year.

Incidentally, the $100k taking 50 odd years to hit $500k at 3% is a talking point I’ve heard proponents of 87 beating on like a drum all over social media. A coincidence I’m sure.

Reading those two stats leaves out a whole lot of other detail. What if you earned something between those cases? What if inflation didn’t hold at 3%? After all, picking $100k per year means that you’re talking about quintupling your income before you hit 87’s jump. Yes, for God’s sake, that’s gonna take a while if at only 3% inflation.

Interpolating what the Sun presents isn’t hard to do. I made a quick little spreadsheet for you to look at which gives incomes from $50k per year up to $450k per year in 25k increments as the column and then shows you how long it would take to hit the $500k point for those incomes at 3%, 4%, 5% and the inhuman Biden era inflation high water mark of 9%. That is linked third below.

If you like spreadsheets and are familiar, you can also play with this table. You won’t be able to edit it through the link, but you can download a copy and change things around il your heart’s content.

To motivate a couple points, I took a few sample rows from the table for a quick look. That is attached as screenshot 1.

Per the article, indeed a yearly household income of $100k would take 54 years to hit $500k. But look horizontally. As inflation goes up by 1% to 4% then to 5% (and good Lord let’s hope not 9 again), that timeframe drops significantly to 41 and 33 years. I.e. if the inflation jumps to 5% from 3%, it takes about 20 years less to hit the Amendment 87 bump.

Thus the math of compounding: a mere 1% change drops the timing to well within someone’s working life. As a reminder, this is only inflation we’re talking about too, not the normal increase in earning power as people age and gain job experience, etc.

A jump in $75 of household income also significantly drops the time. As you can see, even at 3%, hitting Amendment 87’s cutoff only takes 23 years. At 4%, you’ll hit the cutoff by the time your kids are raised.

Your income is not static. Inflation is not static.

Do not merely pay attention to talking points that show that the well to do hit the cutoff quickly while earning $100k (mind you this is $50k per year each for married couple) means you needn’t worry about Amendment 87.

Dig in on the actual numbers and you see that life is not a game of rich vs. not. Sooner or later, we all get classified as “rich” (with the accompanying tax increase) from 87.



**Turns out they do. By and large the vast bulk of our tax revenue comes from high income earners. See my earlier newsletter linked second below.



https://coloradosun.com/2026/10/02/amendment-87-graduated-income-tax-colorado-voters-guide/



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/high-income-coloradans-pay-an-outsized?utm_source=publication-search



https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/11TWMxTjEwSmuVwrqt8Kc_OCQBU8uYxukgt-w5CZ_IkE/edit?usp=sharing

Related:

The screenshot is from the section of the Sun article above regarding who supports Amendment 87.

This is a great example of an advocacy arm attached (with appropriate firewalls I’m sure folks, move along, nothing to see here). Gary Advocacy is the political arm of Gary Community Ventures.

Besides being tied to the part of Gary that is backing this amendment with money, Gary Community Ventures it just so happens is also a financial backer of the Sun, funding their universal childcare coverage.

All to, “start a conversation” you understand. A conversation that Gary Advocacy will finish by helping universal childcare into law.

Way to disclose your ties Colorado Sun!

It looks like it’s back to the fladry. CPW suspends lethal wolf control

I recently got a press release email in my inbox from an animal rights group touting CPW’s announcement suspending lethal removal of depredating wolves. If you’re curious to see the text of that email, I attached it as screenshots 1a and 1b.

Not too long after I had a reader share the Club 20 article linked at bottom with me. I wanted to share it alongside the email because the two things together span the ideological spectrum on CPW’s decision.

The pictures have the perspective of those cheering CPW’s decision, the Club 20 piece has the perspective of Ag groups around the state.

Reading the email was admittedly difficult. I disagree strongly with wolf reintroduction and many of the things said in that press release. Reading the Club 20 piece was also frustrating, but for a different reason. I tended to agree with what the Ag groups were saying, but reading CPW’s spin on their decision was frustrating.

I would recommend that, wherever you stand on the issue, you follow my lead. Take the time to read both even if it’s not pleasant to read one or the other.

I was not convinced to change my mind on the topic given what I read among these two. My guess is that you won’t be either. Still, it’s important to understand the arguments those you disagree with would make, if for no other reason than to make you a better advocate.

https://club20foundation.org/2026/10/ag-orgs-condemn-cpws-decision-to-suspend-lethal-means-to-remove-gray-wolves/

Prop NN: it's sneakier than you thought





Give the below a watch and a share, particularly if you know someone who's on the fence about NN



