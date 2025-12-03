How is our state’s accessibility law playing out? Part 1





If you spend your days immersed in politics, things don’t really sneak up on you; you watch a bill work its way through the process, then get signed, then get enacted. If you have other things occupying your attention, say you have kids and a family and a mortgage, bills can sometimes be a surprise.



The 10 cent bag fee is a great example. Despite lots of news coverage, you didn’t see a lot of fuss about it in the public square until the bag fees were enacted, until Wal-Mart said they were just going to stop putting bags out altogether.



HB21-1110 is like those bag fees, though perhaps it won’t intersect with as many lives as grocery bags do. It’s one of those laws that, if you watched the legislature and knew the lingo, you’d know what it meant, but if you didn’t you might never have known much about it.



In part 1 of the two part look today, I want to talk mainly policy. In part 2, I want to look at how this is playing out in my own life and also in the smaller, rural governments around me.



If you’ve not heard the term, accessibility refers to ways of designing and operating things so that anyone, regardless of disability, can use and benefit from them. It might be something like making sure there are curb ramps at every intersection so that someone in a wheel chair can get from sidewalk to sidewalk.



It can also mean things like making sure a computer presentation has features so that someone who is blind and using a screen reader (a device that reads the content on a computer screen) can interact fully with it. To be specific, you as the author of a presentation might have to click on any picture you embed and make sure to add so-called “alternate text” to the image so that a screen reader passing over that image would enunciate the text and offer the blind person a description of the image. Or, if you’re putting a video up, you’d need to offer captions for the deaf and hearing impaired.



If you want to read up more on the topic, a Wikipedia explainer is linked first below. For specifics related to the legislation we’re about to discuss, see the heading “Disability, information technology (IT) and telecommunications”.



HB21-1110 (linked second below) is a law that requires any governmental entity in Colorado to have its online materials and websites meet accessibility standards. The enforcement mechanisms are both state fines levied on the agencies and court action (the bill defines a failure to make things accessible as discrimination, opening up these governments to lawsuits for same).



Per the bill, the Governor’s Office of Information Technology (basically the statewide IT department--linked third below) was tasked with defining accessibility standards and then writing regulations.



I recall a fair bit of concern, as this bill was working its way through the process, concern backed up by talking to my local officials and my state senator Byron Pelton, about how this was going to play out in smaller districts and for small government agencies. Small wonder. There are hundreds of government agencies across this state, many with small budgets and peopled with varying levels of technological sophistication.



The sponsors were, from what I’ve been told, pretty unswerving in their insistence on things playing out as their law had it. So, pass the law did without much in the way of modification or acknowledgement of how it would play out in the far-flung areas of this state.



Reality didn’t take long to come knocking. HB21-1110 had set the deadline for compliance to be at the start of fiscal year 2024 (7/1/2024), and by 2023 it was readily apparent that it wasn’t going to happen. Reasons for not meeting the deadline were probably as varied as the hundreds of governmental entities around the state, but 2024 wasn’t going to make it.



Enter SB23-244 (linked fourth below). This bill, among other things, extended the deadline for compliance with accessibility standards through fiscal year 2025/26.



SB23-244 provided a reprieve for many agencies around the state. A reprieve which allows agencies like the community college where I work,** the City of Sterling, and Logan County a chance to begin (what I can tell you from personal experience is) a monumental task with less fear of trouble.



What would a good law be without tasking some state governmental body with actually deciding on rules? As such, the Office of Information Technology, was on the job and made all the detailed decisions about definitions of accessibility, exceptions, etc.



The fifth link below is to the Office of Information Technology’s page on accessibility and the sixth link is to their rules regarding accessibility and what standards governments must meet. There’s a lot of boilerplate there that those who’ve read rulemaking documents will recognize, but the main points for most laypeople are attached as screenshots 1 - 4.



They cover the actual requirements, a statement that all government websites must have prominently displayed, exceptions to the rules, and cases where a public entity doesn’t need to abide by the rules due to things like financial hardship, etc.



In part 2 today, we’ll look at how this plays out in my own experience, and for a couple small local governments where I live; we’ll focus less on policy and more on how that policy plays out in reality.



**A quick note: I want to make it clear that any opinions written here are my own and do not represent any official position by the Colorado Community College System.



How is our state’s accessibility law playing out? Part 2

This is part two of a two part series today on how our state’s accessibility law is playing out. You can probably do okay reading this post without having read part 1, but for full context, I’d recommend stopping and going back to part 1 if you’ve not read it yet.

Part 1 had the legal background and policy details; in part 2 I want to touch on what accessibility looks like in practice both for myself and the smaller governmental units near me.

In talking to both someone at the City of Sterling and also Logan County Commissioner Brownell, I was interested to note that their experiences and perspectives largely echoed mine with regard to accessibility and to making websites accessible.**

They, like me, want things on the internet to be available to (and accessible) by all. For me personally, as a teacher, this is doubly important. I don’t care who you are or what kinds of talents/difficulties you bring to my class, if you’re willing to work, I want to make absolutely sure you have all you need to succeed.

This might mean some extra work on my end. I’ve had to help parents who lost a sitter figure out ways to work around my class schedule, I’ve had to spend extra time outside of class with some students, and I’ve had to (post-accessibility training years back) spend extra time and attention in preparing lesson plans, PowerPoints, class websites, and the like.

The extension provided by the 2023 state senate bill, moving the deadline to make government websites accessible from 2024 to 2026 was helpful, but the process began for me about the same time as the original 2021 law. I don’t remember the exact date but I think it was around that time that we started training for accessibility of class materials (if not necessarily class websites). After doing those trainings and bringing new class materials up to the standard, I promptly forgot about a lot of the accessibility work.

I don’t know where people at the City of Sterling or Logan County were were in terms of background, but I do know that concerns about meeting the state’s deadline, as well as cost, were already being forwarded from Logan County folks to the 2021 bill’s sponsor via Senator Byron Pelton as the 2021 bill was being debated. It’s not a stretch to imagine this being the case for many smaller governmental entities around the state.

In talking with folks at Logan County and City of Sterling, I found that they, like my college and myself, are just now starting to catch up with the website-related accessibility requirements. They, again, just like my college have largely handed over this work to contractors that fixed the website and, at least in the case of the city, have offered a protection plan to indemnify them should someone sue.

I didn’t get the city’s bids and contracts in time for this to go to press (I will update when and if I get them--the CORA was delayed by the holiday), but I did get the bids and contract for Logan County. The first link below is to a shared folder listing various proposals Logan County received to make their websites accessible as well as the invoice for the contractor they eventually went with (Civic Plus).

Looking over that invoice you can see that Civic Plus charged a start up (one time) cost of about $44k and wants a yearly renewal of about $13k. To put these numbers in perspective, the start up cost is about 0.3% of the total 2025 expenditures for the county per their 2026 proposed budget (linked second below) or about 17% of the total amount spent on information technology in the 2025 budget.

I’m not sure about the numbers for my college or for the City of Sterling, but I’d be surprised to see them far off from what Civic Plus charged. Logan County may be a bit unique in that they folded in websites from other entities with their own (the Logan County Sheriff’s site was brought into the Civic Plus bid, for example), but I don’t think the college’s sites or the city’s sites were substantially less complex and needed less attention.



But the bottom line in a budget doesn’t give the whole picture. There are unexpected expenses to be sure, but there are other dislocations. I want my materials to be open to all, but my agreement with the idea doesn’t mean I am in agreement with how this was done.



This was the classic Colorado top-down, one-size-fits-all policy that we’re used to seeing from the gold dome; following what the sponsors told my state senator Byron Pelton (paraphrasing here as “deal with it”) the bills allow no discretion for differing circumstances.



When you read the plain-language guides on the law, see for example the Governor’s Office of Information Technology guide linked third below, you will not see things in there carrying the savor of the original bill’s sponsors as relayed to me by Senator Pelton.



The issue, however, lies in the difference between reality, actual reality as it’s played out with actual budgets and humans, and written rules/policy. It must be remembered that behind every government, there are people with no shortage of things to do. Hell, often there is a shortage of people to carry things out.



This goes double when you go down to smaller governmental levels in less-populated areas where there might be one person wearing multiple hats. When you couple this with policy made by people far, far away operating under a whole other set of rules and with different experiences, the shortest route to compliance with the rules imposed is often the one chosen.



To try and see what kind of outreach was done for smaller and rural governments was done by the state rulemaking body, I reached out to the Office of Information Technology to see who they worked with in coming up with their rules, to see who was in on the drafting, but (as you might imagine for an office attached to the Polis administration) they never responded to multiple emails or my phone call. If that changes, I’ll update.



Without going into lots of technical detail on accessibility across various types of software and website design, I can tell you that the shortest route to compliance is some form of temporary or permanent loss of function and/or information. This is the case with the county’s site. It is the case with the city’s. It is the case with many class websites at my college.



There is no time nor budget to spend on making things like PDF files accessible, so in order to meet the state’s deadlines and show adequate progress per the rules from the Office of Information Technology, older documents simply come down. They go away to await some unknown future where they might come back up if time and money allow fixes.



This is the case with some of the free “textbooks” I made for my trades math students. They’re not up on the site. I still have them available if someone wants to get a physical storage device and come to me, but they’re not up on the site.



I can’t say with certainty what exactly has gone off the county or city’s website, or what importance those had. I am reasonably sure that if you knew what you wanted and contacted either, you’d probably be able to get a copy. I wonder, though, what you’d do if you were just idly doing some research and didn’t know what you needed exactly. I wonder what you’d do if you were like one of my students and didn’t know offhand what resources were available.



There is not decision without consequence. I want things to be accessible to all. The people I spoke with did too. A law passed from far away with no room for discretion or local adaptation--even one with a later extension on the deadline--is bound to create all kinds of unforeseen problems when that law percolates down to the local level. The same can be said for rules made by a state agency that may or may not have had any input from small local governmental bodies.



The monetary costs created by this law are only part of the story. We will pay higher costs, but will also be losing some things which we may not even know we needed.



This law will be another lesson, albeit a less well known one, in paying attention to your government and knowing what it’s up to because at some point, it will be biting people who were completely unaware of it.



**Full disclosure. I am a state employee and work at Northeastern Junior College. I have taken a few trainings in making digital class resources accessible and am required to do so. I undertook to talk to Logan County and the City of Sterling on my own, not as a state employee. Any opinions here are my own and are not the views of the Colorado Community College System.



Heads up Elbert County!





Got the below in an email from a reader. Xcel Energy’s PUC hearing will be on Tues 12/9.



In a remarkable turn of events the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), those that get to decide on Xcel’s Power Pathway route at this step, will actually be in the room.



Now is your chance to talk straight to them, not to a computer screen.



More details in the text below. Speak up!



Quick note, since the click “here” link is disabled after I copied over the email, I put the link at bottom.







IMPORTANT!! As you may know, Elbert County Commissioners denied Xcel’s application to put high voltage transmission lines through the heart of Elbert County. Xcel has appealed to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC), asking them to overturn our commissioners’ decision and allow them to put their lines along their chosen route.



The PUC will be holding a public comment hearing regarding Xcel’s appeal of our elected officials’ decision. It is SO IMPORTANT THAT WE FILL THIS HEARING and share our comments with the Public Utilities Commissioners. This is our last opportunity to speak out.



Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025



Time: 5-7 or longer if necessary



Location: Elbert County Fairgrounds;



Ag Building



95 Ute Avenue, Kiowa





Please share this information on all social media and with family, friends, and neighbors.





Public speaking can be intimidating, so here are some tips: Be respectful of the commissioners – they are there to listen to us, keep your comments to 3 minutes or less, and stay focused on this project.





Not sure what to say? Here are some topics that you might want to speak to:







· Our local government officials denied this project



· Xcel did not present any alternative routes to the county



· This is not a mutually agreed upon route



· Property values



· Wildlife



· Fire



· Views



· Health concerns



Many of you have your own personal stories to share. Please do so! If you attended any Xcel Open Houses, you can share your experiences as well. How were you treated by Xcel and their representatives?



For more information on the reasons why our County officials denied Xcel’s application, click here This may also help you decide on what to say.



We look forward to seeing you all at the PUC Public Comment Hearing on December 9th!





