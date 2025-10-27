Help others by tracking and sharing public notices





Have you wanted to get involved in this state, but haven’t liked any of the opportunities to do so you’ve heard thus far?



Your help is needed to track public notices and share the things that others need to know.



Yesterday’s posts were all about a local urban renewal authority moving to expand down Main St in Sterling, CO. This is concerning to me because I don’t feel the expansion is necessary, nor do I feel that financing this via tax increment financing is the best way to go about this (see yesterday’s posts if you want the context there).



The only reason I was aware of this proposed expansion is because of my local paper doing a good job covering Logan County Commissioner meetings.**



While my local paper does a good job here, we together can do better.



You know your community, you know the kinds of things that are important for the public to be involved in, to know about, to speak up on.



I want to ask for your help in reading public notices for your community and/or in attending council meetings and sharing that via social media.



The vast majority of public notices aren’t going to be noteworthy, they’re not going to be of concern, but many are.



See a public notice about a taxing authority releasing its budget (see “Related” below)? Share that on Facebook and any local groups you’re a part of. It’s our money and we deserve to know what they’re spending.



Sitting at the local county commissioner’s meeting and hear about an upcoming permitting process for a wind farm? Post it to Facebook and any local groups. People want to know.



As an aid, I put a link to Colorado Press Association Network’s great resource first below. It lets you search public notices for various cities/other jurisdictions. I don’t think you can say that it is comprehensive for all of Colorado (I would still look in your local newspaper), but it’s a good start and convenient.



One last thing by way of suggestion: tag this page @ColoradoAccountabilityProject and or @IndependenceInstitute in that post. Important local stories need to be shared statewide and this is a way to magnify what’s going on in your local community so others can be aware.



If I’ve sparked some interest, but you have some questions or thoughts, please feel free to message me here and let’s talk ideas. Another good resource is Kathleen Chandler at the Independence Institute.



https://publicnoticecolorado.com

Related:

I went looking through Sterling’s public notices and found one about the Lower South Platte Conservancy District (a district I pay property tax in). They’re coming out with a new budget.

See the attached picture

Wild for Good





I wanted to put a group on your radar. I read in a recent Colorado Sun article (see the first link below) about a report put out by Wilderness Workshop. Their website is linked second below.



I dug into them a little. From what I could see, they are yet another left-leaning nonprofit 501c(3). They get donations in the millions per year by their latest tax reports. They don’t reveal who their donors are. Their executives are all quite politically active for Democrats and left-leaning causes (as defined by looking their contributions up on the Secretary of State’s TRACER system).



None of that’s terribly surprising; toss Wilderness Workshop up on the pile of such nonprofits in Colorado.



Wilderness Workshop recently released a report which outlines 10 Western Slope areas that this group feels needs special protection, among them the Dolores Canyon.**



If you live in these areas, if you are working land in these areas, heads up. I mean, the name of the report pretty well spells it out for you. Wild for Good.



If environmental groups are targeting these areas for protection, and you’re leasing these lands, there is always the chance that this protection means you lose your lease.



If you live in these areas and want a say (more so than perhaps some monied parties who don’t live there), pay attention so you can lean on your elected leaders to make sure your perspective is part of any decisions made.



The price for making sure that monied interest groups don’t decide on your behalf is your vigilance.



**A name which ought to be familiar with long term readers of this page. I have posted about it numerous times because of an effort to backdoor “protections” for this area without local input.



https://coloradosun.com/2025/10/07/wilderness-workshop-wild-for-good/



https://wildernessworkshop.org/

https://wildforgood.org/