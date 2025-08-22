Health insurance price hikes are coming.





If you are a health insurance buyer in the small group plan arena, brace yourself. Price increases are coming.



Quoting from the Complete Colorado article linked below (with links intact):





"Colorado is projected to see a double digit increase in small group health insurance premiums in 2026, with an average increase of 13.6% statewide. That’s according to rate increase requests made by five major insurers to Colorado’s Division of Insurance (DOI) for approval. This significant increase is a result of multiple factors, according to Kevin McFatridge, executive director of Colorado Association of Health Plans, including rising costs of hospital care, prescription drugs and provider services, as well as major shifts in policy. 'Colorado’s General Assembly has enacted health benefit mandates and regulatory requirements over the last seven years. While many of these are well-intended, they carry real and cumulative costs that directly impact premium rates,' McFatridge told Complete Colorado."

I know readers have already expressed how expensive such plans are, and how difficult it is to find coverage. For those in this group, I'm sorry. The way we pay for healthcare in this state (no matter what your insurance looks like) is a mess.

The politics here are pretty easy to predict. While I don't doubt Mr. McFatridge's contentions above, I bet you that Colorado's policy makers, from the legislators down to the political-appointee insurance commissioner, will lay the blame on Trump's doorstep.

Is that reasonable? I don't know. My intuition is that the correct answer is that the price increases are due to both Colorado policy AND Federal policy (not "OR").



What I'm curious to know, is how our state's reinsurance program will fare. One consistent point of bragging for our governor has been how he "lowered" individual health insurance plan costs by using reinsurance.



In brief, our state's reinsurance program works like this. Our state guarantees to health insurance providers that we will cover costs above a certain amount. In other words, we offer insurance to health insurance companies so that they have less risk--in particular, the catastrophic big risks. By accepting this lower risk, the health insurance providers agree to lower premiums.



This is the reason for the quotes around the "lowered" health premiums above. There is no magic here. What our state has done is to cost-shift. Taxpayers (Federal and State--both contribute to Colorado's reinsurance program) are the ones who pay more in taxes so that people in the single payer market pay less.



Given that Federal dollars have helped pay for Colorado's reinsurance program, I'll be curious to see if there is a loss of money with the Big Beautiful Bill. Did the Feds cut the amount they're paying in to reinsurance? If so, will the state make up the shortfall? Will they let prices rise?



I'd say that if the Feds did cut their contribution, the same politics above will apply. If prices go up, Colorado officials will blame Trump.



If you know, speak up in the comments. I'll keep my eyes and ears open and will update as I hear.



https://completecolorado.com/2025/08/11/colorado-small-group-premiums-double-digit-spike/

A flaw to watch out for in studies.





By way of giving you more tools to understand and assess the research you see, I want to present you with something you should be watching for in studies.



Be wary of studies that parcel the people in them by zip codes. The abstract of the paper I link to at bottom fleshes this out a little. Quoting:



"The use of zip codes for spatial, demographic, and socio-economic analysis is growing. As of August 2005, 193 articles were indexed by 'zip code' in the Social Sciences Citation Index, while 386 were indexed in PubMed. All of these articles were published since 1989. While the treatment of zip codes as units of analysis varies widely in epidemiology, marketing, geography, and the socio-economic planning sciences, there are a number of common 'errors' that could be avoided if analysts retained a better understanding of zip code characteristics."



In other words, if a researcher thoughtlessly uses zip codes to parcel out their subjects, it's quite possible to screw up the analysis. The paper goes into considerable detail on some of these problems and ways to avoid them. I'll leave it to you to read through the paper for more if you'd like.



I'll mention a really easy and concrete example here.



It is quite possible for two houses, right across the street from each other, to have different zip codes. Happens all the time in the US actually.



What this means is that two houses where the people know each other, their kids go to the same schools, they have the same drinking water, they make about the same amount of income in each household, etc. could be treated as part of completely different groups by a researcher. Not valid.



These households are more like each other than either might be to, say, a house out of a particularly poor (or rich) pocket on the opposite end of one of the zip codes.



When assessing studies, make sure you read the method.* Know how it is that the researcher divides up their populations. If you see anything in there about zip codes as delineating the groups, be wary. This is especially the case if the zip code is used as a proxy for some sort of population level characteristic such as income or some other socioeconomic metric, health outcomes related to (for example) drinking water,** disease transmission, etc.



Take the time to understand and think about what you read: it's okay to ask questions, and an advanced degree does not automatically prevent someone from being careless or thoughtless. There's no shortage of junk research out there.



*Sorry, I know that it's often given as methodology in papers, but I just ... can't. Methodology is study of a method. Method is method.



**What inspired this post originally was hearing about how difficult it was to figure out Flint, Michigan's drinking water problems because (if memory serves) they tried looking at health outcomes by zip code.



https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0038012106000516

We throve

That time of the week again. It'll be the last post til Sunday and thus time for something for fun.

I heard a fun new word the other day. I was listening to the autobiography of Benjamin Franklin (it's in the public domain and so if you want to look it over yourself, you'll find a link to it below), and when he talks (briefly) about his wife, he says that the two of them "throve" as a couple.

I had an inkling about what the word meant; by the context it was pretty clear that it was the past tense of the verb thrive.

When I looked it up, sure enough, that's what it was. Obviously that usage is archaic now. We use thrived.

Put me in mind of some other archaic forms like durst, dost, hath, runneth.

Are there any fun archaic forms of words you can think of? I'd love to see some in the comments if you feel like adding to my tiny list.

That's it for today. I hope you and your family are thriving and that you enjoy the rest of Friday.

Backeth at it Sunday!

https://www.gutenberg.org/files/20203/20203-h/20203-h.htm