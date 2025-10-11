Heads up Sterling, CO -- you have a full ballot this November part 1

I saw the homemade sign you see in the picture above a couple, three times as I’ve driven around town. It’s urging a YES vote on Sterling’s 2-Y tax, the one supposed to fix Sterling’s roads.

I appreciate this individual’s passion in making a sign and putting it in various areas around town. I am still a firm NO on this issue, and I hope to persuade you as well.

I posted in the past about this tax, sharing my CON statement about this tax issue before sending it to be included in the grey book.

I am a resident of this town, and drive the same bad roads you do. They need repair and have needed it for a long time.

The problem with 2-Y is not the idea, it’s the method. 2-Y is a forever 1% increase in sales tax: this sales tax has no limit either in time or in value.

Regardless of your feelings about any one member of the City Council now, a forever tax has the possibility to be abused in the future.

I also want to point out the fact that Sterling residents have been told in the past about this or that tax fixing the roads. Remember how pot tax revenues would fix our roads? Still rough as a cob. Suppose this new tax will be different?

Our Sterling taxes are already high. My recent cell phone bill, putting $35 on the phone, required that I pay a full $1 in Sterling taxes. This was one bill among many I pay monthly and I’m sure the other bills have Sterling taxes just as high. Look too next time you shop at the grocery or Home Depot at what happens when your merchandise total gets the sales tax added. Quite a boost.

Tell the city to try again. Put a definite limit on the tax, in time and dollars, respect our rights under the state constitution, and give us a show of fiscal responsibility PRIOR to putting more of a burden on us.

Heads up Sterling, CO -- you have a full ballot this November, part 2.



If you live in Sterling, CO, you will have a full ballot this November: ballot measures and city council candidates.**



I wanted to include the Journal Advocate article below so you could inform yourself about the candidates running for city council. There is also some ballot information in the article, but some of it is incomplete (such as, for example, the fact that Sterling’s road tax has no revenue limit and will continue forever if voted in).



If you haven’t gotten your newsprint paper yet (the one printed), give the article a read to get some information about the candidates you’ll be voting for City Council. Regardless of what happens with the ballot measures, keep in mind that these are the people who ultimately vote on what happens in this city.



They are the ones who will have a more immediate and tangible effect on your day to day life than state or national officials. Make an informed choice.



**Been interesting to me to drive around town and see how many candidate signs are out in yards. Perhaps its my faulty memory, but it seems like there’s more energy and interest this year in the City Council.



https://www.journal-advocate.com/2025/10/06/election-forum-provides-info-about-choices-on-the-ballot/