Heads up in Greeley!



If you live in Greeley or know someone that does, I want to make an endorsement for your city council race.



Brandon Wark is a liberty-minded young man, someone I’ve known a while and have worked with, and he is someone I recommend for your vote.



Besides all that he has done a tremendous amount of work to help the citizen’s initiative up there to make sure that the people up there have a say in the entertainment district, not just the city council and their favorite developer.



If you would like a candidate who respects the people and has the right values when it comes to the boundaries of government, vote him in!



You can (and should) learn more about him from his campaign Facebook page which I link to below.



https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61582274200191&rdid=YM5xEBXG7R4Zgh4r&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F1CukU2rZfR%2F#

Colorado State Land Board’s foray into carbon sales





Let me start with a quote from the Gazette article linked at bottom:



“’Carbon is a new frontier for the trust, and this partnership ensures that our lands are part of Colorado’s climate solutions,’ said Dr. Nicole J. Rosmarino, director of the State Land Board, in the release. ‘This project with Land and Carbon is part of our effort to diversify revenue streams for schools while improving the health of our natural and working lands.’”

What you have there is a quote from the director of the State Land Board outlining her vision for the future of the lands that the State Land Board holds in trust. I am not sure if she speaks on behalf of the board here or not, but we could probably assume they’re on board since they hired her.



The particular parcel in question, located in the San Luis Valley, was leased for irrigated cropland until 2024 when the State Land Board sold their water rights to the Rio Grande Water Conservation District. Without irrigation water, there was seemingly no more value as cropland and so the land has had no active leases since that sale (save for some easements mentioned in the article).



I remember listening in on the public comment period for Rosmarino’s appointment (and later approval obviously) to be the director of the State Land Board. Among those testifying in support of her hire, they cited her acumen at generating revenue for the Southern Plains Land Trust.



I am tempted to say that I see echoes of that here. As I have written of in the past, one big source of revenue generation for the Southern Plains Land Trust has been carbon credits. Rosmarino’s turning to the same playbook here, leasing the ground to a Wyoming-based company (Land and Carbon) which promises to restore the land by planting native species and then use those species’ uptake of CO2 to sell carbon credits.**



If the land has sat bare without irrigation water, I wish this group a series of wet years to really get that stuff established well. Going from cropland back to a natural state is not as simple as plowing furrows and tossing some seeds out.



To the extent that efforts like Rosmarino has in mind here take land that isn’t earning and get some money, to the extent that existing, productive leaseholders don’t get booted in the name of climate solutions, I also wish Rosmarino luck with this project.



I will end with another quote:



“The site, located about seven miles northwest of Alamosa and long abandoned after crop use, has resisted natural recovery because of poor soils and arid San Luis Valley conditions. Officials said the project will improve soil health, support regenerative grazing within a decade, and show how state trust lands can provide both environmental and financial returns.”



Time will tell whether this project results in a net benefit to all in this state, including Ag. If this project ends up working, I think it would indeed be a good example of getting financial and environmental returns off our state lands.



Going forward from here, I ask myself what will happen if the chips don’t fall Rosmarino’s way. If a choice has to be made between her environmental vision and productive (though not DESTRUCTIVE) uses of state lands, what will she do then? What will she do once the environmental vision is satisfied and people would like to return some productive Ag uses to the state lands?



Time will tell there too. Words and vision are great, but the actions are what will matter.



**I couldn’t find direct evidence of it, but my spidey sense is tingling here that Land and Carbon is connected to oil and gas companies.



https://www.denvergazette.com/2025/10/07/colorado-state-land-board-approves-carbon-lease-to-restore-san-luis-valley-rangeland/

We spend and spend on education, is the money working?

The Common Sense Institute’s report linked first below on money in education offers much-needed counterpoint to the relentless tide of “more money for public education” continually coming at us from state level politicians, local politicians, and teachers unions.

The report is lengthy and detailed. It covers many, many aspects of education. I don’t have time for them all, so I want to focus on a couple areas which I might have mentioned in the past, but not had much in the way of data to discuss: where the money goes in education and how sensitive teacher turnover is to salary.

Screenshot 1 from the report gives a good overview and starting point. We are spending more in absolute dollars (the red line, an inflation-adjusted expenditure line for instruction and student support budget items) while enrollment is flattening or dropping slightly (as measured either by enrollment or by how many students we are funding). This holds despite a jump in funded pupils when preschoolers were added in 2020.

What is that money spent on? Screenshot 2 gives an overview there, breaking down expenditures into three categories--Instruction, Support, and Other**--across three time periods. The pattern is pretty clear. Though the differentials aren’t huge in absolute numbers, instruction is down support and other are up.

We spend more on fewer students and that money is not going directly into the classroom.

As to teacher turnover, interestingly a lack of pattern seems to be emerging there. Screenshot 3 gives teacher salaries in 2019 (blue bars) vs. 2025 (red bars) across various regions of Colorado. It’s not stated, so I am not sure if these numbers are inflation adjusted (absolute) dollars.

The relative heights of the bars seems to point to higher salaries rising faster, something the report’s authors mention. Quoting the caption below the figure, “here remain significant regional disparities: the average salary in the southeast is just $49,461 (up 23.3% since 2019), while the metro region’s reached $80,553 (up 33.3%). In general, salaries have grown at lower rates in regions with lower absolute averages.”

Regardless of relative increase, however, clearly salaries have risen with time (again, with the caveat that these might not be absolute dollars--they may or may not have kept pace with inflation).

Screenshot 4 is teacher salary vs. turnover rate for a group of Front Range Schools.

The graph is kind of busy, so let’s give it a look in detail. The horizontal axis shows the turnover rate, the percentage of employees that leave every year. The vertical axis is the teacher salary. Each of the circles is a school district. The size of the circle is scaled to the total number of teachers in that district: the larger the circle, the bigger the total faculty for the district.

The dotted line in the graph is a best fit (correlation) line for the turnover rate vs. income. You will notice a slight downward trend. As the salaries go down, you are slightly more likely to find a higher turnover rate. If a correlation of 0 meant no association and a correlation of -1 meant a perfect one, this graph has a correlation of -0.31. That is a weak correlation. Not zero, not very big.

You can also get a sense of how weak the correlation is by noting how the dots are scattered about and don’t really conform well to a linear shape. One might be tempted to say that the turnover rate is high for smaller school districts (smaller dots), but there are a few small dots with incomes at or below the bigger districts that have pretty low (below 20%) turnover rates.

Screenshot 5 was to me the most surprising and eye-catching. If you remember nothing else from this post or this report, I hope this is it.

It is a bar graph showing the turnover in various industries. You will note how none of the Colorado education jobs (principals, teachers, district admin) have turnover rates anywhere near the statewide average. The comparison is even more paltry when you look at Colorado education jobs in comparison with national professional and business services.

This graph ought to put to bed the notion that teaching somehow has an outsized turnover problem. Don’t get me wrong, turnover in teaching is particularly pernicious to students and ought to be minimized, but it’s clearly not an outlier compared to other industries or even compared to education in other states.

And yet, despite what you just saw about teacher salaries and turnover, the call to increase teacher salaries persists. Why?

I think that this persists because it’s an easy thing to call out in a complicated world. It also has pretty broad appeal: people of both parties, everywhere, for the most part like teachers and want to support them. This makes it politically expedient for policymakers.

The problem is that efforts at sending money to education haven’t seemed to improve outcomes substantially. They also don’t seem to make it into the classroom. We throw money at the problem and get not much to show for it.

Unless and until we discipline ourselves and be more judicious in our education spending, I fail to see how more money to education will fix the problems.

**According to the footnotes for the figure above this graph (quoting the report): “Public education spending generally falls across the following categories: instructional services (staff salaries and benefits, supplies and materials, purchased services, and capital outlays), support services (district and school administration, operations and maintenance, pupil transportation, food services), community services, and ‘other’ spending.”:

https://www.commonsenseinstituteus.org/colorado/research/education/dollars-and-data-2025