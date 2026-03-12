HB26-1326 PUC Sunset Bill





There is finally firm policy to share about the Sunset Bill for the Public Utilities Commission. HB26-1326's bill page is linked first below.



I had heard some rumors so it's good to have some specifics to examine. I wanted to get this out there faster than I had time to digest, so don't expect more than a quick rundown of the things that I find concerning.



I will be watching the bill and hoping to speak against what I'm about to share with you. If you have concerns of your own that you want to share, please speak up.



In broad strokes, this bill continues the PUC for a while forward, but (as is their wont) the sponsors couldn't help tossing in some extra goodies.



Some fees go up, some money from existing fees is redirected.



A lot of new regs go in for ride share companies (see screenshot 1).





Perhaps the most concerning and widely-applicable to people in the state are provisions relating to transparency and local land use. Some quotes from the bill summary flesh this out:



"Section 3 permits the commission members to engage in nonpublic communications regarding adjudicatory matters after the close of the evidentiary record if prior notice of the communications is provided and the final reasoning and determinations of the matter are later made at a public hearing;"



and



"Clarifying that a municipally owned utility, cooperative electric association, independent transmission developer, or independent power producer may appeal to the commission a local government's decision to deny a land use permit or application for a major electrical or natural gas facility owned by the municipally owned utility, cooperative electric association, independent transmission developer, or independent power producer;"





These are concerning because any measure that lets a government body have less transparency should be concerning.



I remember reading once about a court ruling regarding attempts to "cure" open meetings laws violations by letting the government body come back to an earlier decision, holding an open meeting to revisit an earlier decision made in private. If you want to read an article on that ruling, see the CFOIC article linked below the bill.



The provisions here remind me of that.



Let the PUC have a discussion behind closed doors and give us the sanitized, theatrical recreation of that discussion. The one where they come out and publicly rubberstamp something from the backroom.



On top of this, you add the following: if we do this for the PUC, why not fold in the AQCC or any of the other unelected big decision makers?



In other words, the ground under my feet here feels both slippery and sloped.



As for the second quote, the change here is less allowing something that wasn't allowed before so much as expanding the list of who can do something.



Up until now the ability to appeal local decisions to the unelected, crony-filled PUC has been reserved (unless I'm mistaken) for utilities. If you re-read the second quote above, you'll note a lot more folks on the list that can appeal now.



Don't like the opposition you're getting from locals? Why not take it to 3 unelected officials who don't live where your dispute is and don't have to live with the consequences?



I will be watching the bill and hope to speak against it. I've already contacted my state senator about it to give him my thoughts.



If you are concerned about this bill as well, contact your state senator and add the bill link below to your watch list.





https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/HB26-1326



https://coloradofoic.org/colorado-supreme-court-upholds-cure-doctrine-for-open-meetings-law-awards-attorney-fees-to-plaintiff-in-woodland-park-school-board-case/

De-regulation for me, but not for thee...



The two bills below represent an interesting contrast. I will be curious to see who wins out (or both perhaps?).



The first is SB26-020. In broad strokes, this bill is intended to de-regulate (a little) child care in Colorado. Quoting from the bill summary fleshes out what are (to me at any rate) the minor changes:



"The bill requires the department of early childhood (department) to make reasonable efforts to expand and standardize the use of a digital data platform as a centralized digital file system for certain child care provider information (digital provider file system). The digital provider file system must integrate the professional development information system currently administered by the department and must house records related to staff background checks and child care provider policy documents, consistent with applicable privacy protections."



and



"The bill creates the child care licensure and quality task force (task force) to study and report on recommendations for a streamlined and easy-to-use child care licensure and quality system in the state (study). The task force shall report on its findings and recommendations before January 1, 2027, to the education committees of the house of representatives and the senate, the governor, and the department. The performance of the study is dependent upon the task force's receipt of sufficient gifts, grants, and donations."**



The second is HB26-1282. This bill lightens up the oversight on child care centers that are run by public schools. Quoting from that bill's summary:



"The term 'child care center' includes before- and after-school programs and preschool programs. Under current law, a school district's child care centers are regulated by the Colorado department of education (CDE) and by the Colorado department of early childhood (CDEC), among other agencies. The bill lists CDEC rule subjects that do not apply to public child care centers operated by school districts because the specified CDEC rule subjects are contradictory to or duplicative of existing CDE or other state agency rules."





The list of requirements that public school day cares could skirt is shown in screenshot 1 attached (from HB26-1282's bill fiscal note).



Quite a list no?



If these are indeed duplicated regulations getting rid of them makes sense. I do wonder, however, why not get rid of the CDE regulations first. I.e. why go this way?



I wrote earlier in the week about the feeling by some preschool and child care providers in the private sector that things are being set up to tilt the balance in the favor of public school operated daycares and preschools.



I think the passage (or not) of one, neither, or both of these bills might well prove to be a bellwether for how this state views the two groups, public and private.



Who gets less (easier?) regulations and who doesn't says something about what those running this state value.



If you're interested in watching the progress of either, you can do so through the bill links at bottom.



**Note, for fairness' sake, that there is a provision in this bill that treads a little bit on local control. Quoting from SB26-020's summary:



"The bill permits the department to grant a provisional license for up to 9 months to a child care facility that has satisfied all state-level licensing standards pending resolution of a delay or dispute with a statutory or home rule city, town, city and county, or county where the facility is situated (local governing authority) that prevents compliance with applicable zoning and land use development regulations. A local governing authority that imposes requirements related to the inspection, permitting, licensing, or approval of a child care center or family child care home beyond the state-level licensing standards (local approval process) shall prioritize provisionally licensed child care facilities so that the local approval process concludes within 9 months, and limit, or, in certain cases, provide exemptions from, associated fees."



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/SB26-020



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/HB26-1282