Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rich Bradfield's avatar
Rich Bradfield
18h

The Colorado Democratic Party is a communist party.

Reply
Share
John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
20h

Great combination of topics today, Corey! I find our State's governance concerning, to stay the least. I wonder if, as in Washington and California, the desire is to drive out those who are mobile enough and control and loot those who are not...

This was a great State.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Cory Gaines
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cory Gaines · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture