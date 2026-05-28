Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
4h

"When I repainted my car" Exactly what do you NOT do?

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1 reply by Cory Gaines
Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
8h

This disposal fee on containers of paint is a racket. I painted the inside of my house last year and was charged a disposal fee on each gallon of paint purchased. When I was done painting I returned the empty to partially filled gallon containers to the merchant. He refused to take them saying, take the lids off, let them dry out and put them in your trash. Tell me again what this disposal fee is for? My guess is it's for transit, K-12 public schools, Medicaid or climate change.

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