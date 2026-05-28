HB26-1111: a beneficial enterprise?

At my last check, HB26-1111 (linked below) is awaiting either 30 day passage or the Governor’s signature.

This is another enterprise-creation bill. It creates an enterprise which charges a fee on pesticide producers and applicators. The fee will, among other things, be used to create a program where pesticide applicators can dispose of leftover pesticide.

Per a conversation I had with my State Senator Byron Pelton, as things stand now, prior to this bill, pesticide applicators must pay a disposal company to take leftover chemical, and that price is growing more and more each year.

The enterprise created in that bill steps in with a government-run business to take over the safe disposal of chemical. A couple of non-contiguous quotes from the bill’s fiscal note flesh this out:

“Starting November 1, 2026, the enterprise must impose a fee on pesticide applicators of no more than $50 per eligible product disposed through the program, annually adjusted for inflation. In addition, the enterprise must impose a fee on businesses that register pesticide products for sale and distribution in the state.”

“The program must offer commercial and private pesticide applicators with disposal services, including a means for safe disposal, education on proper and safe practices, and statewide events. Further, the enterprise must provide businesses that register pesticide products with decreased disposal costs and decreased liability for consequences associated with improper disposal.”

The idea here is a bargain (with some extra politics mixed in which I will take up shortly): the government run enterprise would charge people--either directly or indirectly with pass-through costs--but that charge will result in net savings. You might pay $50 for that tank of pesticide, but you won’t have to pay hundreds to dispose of it later.

Whether this is what will happen, whether this bill creates worse unintended consequences later, remains to be seen. I can see arguments made for having the enterprise; it’s not a completely unheard of idea. When I repainted my car, I had a few partial containers of chemical left (clear coat, color, solvents, etc.). I thought getting rid of them would be horribly expensive, but it was actually free. I just popped into a local auto parts store, handed them over, and walked out. It was free because of a fee I didn’t notice on the receipt when I bought it. I paid a fee upfront to get rid of the chemical for free later. You do too when you buy paint. I believe this is also true with tires.

The reason to post this bill was because it provides entree into a discussion on rigidity.

I think an absolute no compromises attitude is not always the best one to adopt. Looking at this bill, seeing an enterprise, and saying an automatic “no” might make you end up missing an opportunity, an opportunity to save money or ease a burden.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m still not a fan of enterprises. In general, I am opposed, but I think the lesson for me here is to evaluate them more carefully. Perhaps the lesson for lawmakers is to not abuse them (as they have done since the Colorado State Supreme Court ruling that said enterprises are a crafty end-run around TABOR limits) so as to create a reflexive “no”. Perhaps a short sunset process would be handy too. 3 years and an evaluation. If it doesn’t make life easier and cheaper, can it.

One last thing to touch on, the politics I alluded to earlier. I’ll recopy part of the quote from the fiscal note here for convenience. “Further, the enterprise must provide businesses that register pesticide products with decreased disposal costs and decreased liability for consequences associated with improper disposal.”

While talking about this bill with Senator Pelton, he told me the pesticide producers and some other ag groups were behind this bill.

I can’t speak for the Ag groups’ support, but I bet you my lunch that the bit above is why producers wanted this bill.

Who doesn’t love a good decrease in liability?

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/HB26-1111

https://ag.colorado.gov/home/about-us/ag-commission

Inoculating beans sometimes helps, sometimes doesn’t.





Let's round out the day with a second post relating to Ag, though perhaps not politics.



Plants need nutrients to grow and be healthy just like you do. It's not an exact analogy, but just like you need proteins, carbs, and fats to be healthy and grow, plants need nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium to be healthy and grow.



Since plants "grew up" on earth, there are ways to get nitrogen into the soil. If you want to read up on that, check out the Wikipedia explainer linked first below. Fertilizers, of the type we are used to today, are one way to get nitrogen into the soil and are relatively new.



Prior to synthetic fertilizers, crop rotations were a good way to rehab soil to replace nutrients taken up by hungry annuals. One common way to do this (and this was known prior to any thoughts of nitrogen fixation), was to rotate in a legume such as a bean or some such to help replenish soil nutrients--the reason being that nitrogen fixers like legumes work in symbiosis with soil bacteria to bring atmospheric nitrogen down into the soil in a way that can be used by plants.*



The chemistry and biology are pretty complex and you are welcome to read up on both by using the Wikipedia article as a reference or jumping off point.



You can buy the bacteria that work alongside legumes. Unless I'm mistaken, it comes as a powder, a liquid, or as a coating on your legume seeds. The idea here is that rather than waiting for the soil bacteria to find your legumes and set up shop, you put them right there with the plant as it grows. This would be called inoculating the seeds. If you want to read up more on inoculants and legumes, check out the CSU article linked second below.



A natural follow up question would then be how well does inoculating your legumes work? Is it worth the extra cost, particularly at scale on a farm?



The third article below (a Fence Post profile of a study out of Nebraska) seems to hint at a possible answer.



I will leave it to you to read up on the article in full, but the short answer seems to be that inoculating beans will up their yield and available soil nitrogen, but only if you start with soil that was low in nitrogen to begin with. If your soil has ample nitrogen already, the inoculate is a waste of money.



Quoting:



"Total available N (nitrate nitrogen) in the top 36 inches of soil was 55 pounds, 73 pounds, and 94 pounds in 2023, 2024, and 2025, respectively. The final year was very nearly 100 pounds of N, which is the recommendation for top dry edible bean yields by the University of Nebraska. In situations where adequate N is available, the rhizobia inoculants will not perform at optimal levels according to the manufacturer, and a benefit may not be realized. The data in Table 1 indicate that in 2023 and 2024, with suboptimal N availability in the soil, the inoculant resulted in a significant positive yield and marginal net return increase. In 2025 with N levels near optimal, there was no significant yield or marginal net return advantage when the inoculant was used. In our current times of very high-priced N and concern about excessive N leaching into groundwater, there may be a place for using low-cost Rhizobium inoculants in dry edible bean production."



This dovetails with something I saw once in a lecture series on scientifically based gardening: don't bother to buy fertilizers, etc. with soil bacteria in them because your own native soil already has the bacteria and you're wasting your money.**



When I first started gardening, I bought some inoculant and doped up all my legumes, including the decoratives like purple prairie clover. It expired and I haven't done it since with no ill effects that I can tell.



I don't know if you'd considered it, but almost all regular garden soil is already at or near having too much nutrient, so if you're thinking about inoculant, don't bother. Even if you lose some yield in year 1, you won't after that. The soil will have all that's needed (unless you just bought your home and you're planting into what the developer left which is usually subsoil--but in that case you already need all the help you can get).



*Two things on this: this is why legumes don't generally like being transplanted, and you can also (if you have water enough) interplant legumes in with other things to help the companion plants. For instance, my pollinator yard has both wild flowers and clover. The clover helps put nitrogen into the soil the other plants can use.



**If you get worried, do some inoculating of your own. Take a shovel full or two of your native soil that's healthy and mix it in with the potting soil you're using.



https://extension.colostate.edu/resource/legume-seed-inoculants/



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nitrogen_fixation



https://www.thefencepost.com/news/nebraska-extension-releases-results-on-rhizobium-inoculant-on-dry-edible-beans/?fbclid=IwY2xjawRyueZleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFSM3B5YXZhUlFUOHZjN05ic3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHssKCLloQfFQkfaXPTkFScNfa_XxHZbc7YF8RIG7CDWNtGuYnGS7mfXxwL9F_aem_raSzOO4iyV28ekM_Olficg

Fennel in process

I thought you might be curious to see what fennel looks like when growing. I have some that I started a while back in newspaper pots and transplanted as well as some seedlings just now going.

Now we both know what it looks like!

I can already taste that sausage lasagna.