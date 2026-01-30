HB26-1001: letting the state do your city’s zoning





I wrote a three part post Sunday about affordable housing in Colorado using a specific example from my town and then pointing to where I think this is going (referencing three bills for the current legislative session). That newsletter is linked first below for reference.



One of those bills, HB26-1001 which is linked second below, is up for its first committee hearing on Tuesday 2/3 at 1:30 PM in the House Transportation, Housing, and Local Government Committee.



It is yet another effort by Democrats in this state to substitute their (better?) judgment for yours and that of the people who live closest to you in your city. It is an effort to step on local control from above, and often far away.



Besides that it is yet another sop to the state's nonprofit/NGO complex instead of working within what should be the bounds of a private, not government or planned, market.



I wrote an open email to the sponsors and the committee members which I will share below the links. I hope to read this email out as my testimony during the hearing (if my schedule allows).



If you have concerns about this bill or about where "affordable" housing is heading in this state, if you have concerns about yet more swampy government and nonprofit favor trading, I urge you to follow suit.



Email follows the links along with email addresses.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/is-colorado-equating-affordable-housing?r=15ij6n



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hB26-1001











An open email to the sponsors of HB26 - 1001 and the House House Transportation, Housing, and Local Government Committee Members







Hello all,



My name is Cory Gaines. I am a resident of Logan County.



I'm writing (and will be publishing) this open email to you all to explain why I am in opposition to HB26-1001. I hope, if my teaching schedule allows, to also read this email into the record at this bill's committee hearing.



My opposition to this bill lies not with its intent. Finding affordable housing in this state has become a problem. No reasonable person could dispute that.



As with many laws that have come from this body, however, the intent and the method are two separate issues. Put quite simply HB26-1001 is yet another overreach by this body and yet another example of the interweaving of state government and nonprofit that has become a habit over the last few years.



It is yet another case of a paternalistic attitude taken by some at the state government, the attitude that says that a few individuals there know better than I and others in my city. A few individuals, mainly along the Front Range, will be arrogating to themselves decision making authority over an issue that by rights should be local. I offer no simpler reason than this: I wonder how many people who will vote on this have been to my town, let alone how many of you could find it on a map.



When a decision is made in my town, I know the people. I can find them at local meetings. I can find them in the grocery store. I'll be damned if I can get any of you to bother answering an email or phone call. This is all the worse if I'm not in your district or if I'm not in the Democratic party.



I want everyone to note something else about this bill. Over and over, nonprofits are given special status in this bill. This is yet another example of the nonprofit/NGO complex in Colorado. Money moves from government to nonprofit and back again. People do too. Quite the spider web we have in Colorado; quite the nonprofit ecosystem. Connections mean interdependence which means control and influence.



Why do these groups get special status while regular business does not? Have the sponsors, and those like our governor who is likely pushing this, figured that in Colorado there should be an equals sign between affordable housing and government housing? By restricting to nonprofits here, we move one essential step closer.



We need to do something to make life more affordable in this state. More government, more tax breaks and special favors to some--picking winners and losers--is not the way to go about it.



I might offer a quick suggestion: how about you find ways to get the government's foot off our necks (as both individuals and businesses) so that we can keep more of our money and developers can make cheaper housing?



Thank you,



C

CPR joins others in giving advocates the mic





I wrote an op ed for Complete Colorado a bit back (it's linked first below), and one of the major themes there was how the progressive press uncritically hands their pulpit over to advocates, advocates who make big claims.



And, in addition to some uncertainty over how long they wait and how many attempts they make to get the other side's take, such claims are not tested or followed by a Trumpian "claimed, without evidence, that ..."



Compared with The Colorado Sun and KSUT, I thought CPR was restrained in this tendency. That is, while they indulge a little in it, they weren't as remarkable in that regard as the others.



Then I saw the CPR article linked second below. It's chock full of the same kinds of things. A couple quotes flesh this out:



"ICE did not respond to our request for comment at the time of publication, but here’s what immigrant rights activists say."



"He [Tim Macdonald, the legal director for the ACLU of Colorado] said observers and protesters need to be cautious about what could be construed as obstructing. He also advised against being in that close of proximity for safety reasons. 'What we've seen, however, is more often than not, people are not doing anything that could remotely be called obstruction. And yet agents may claim they're engaging in obstruction,' he said."



As with the focus of my op ed, just how hard did CPR try to get ICE's side? And when the ACLU says there's not really "anything that could remotely be called obstruction", did CPR go review any footage? Did they try to verify that?



Perhaps the claim about obstruction is not as irresponsible as not following up on an advocate's claim about physical torture at the hands of ICE (as was the case with the Sun), but it's still a big claim about one side of an issue. Following the skeptic's playbook, big claims need big evidence.



Big evidence missing here. I ask you, would CPR do same for someone on the opposite side of this issue?



I wrote to the top editor for news at CPR as well as his second. I asked them questions about this (as you can see in screenshot 1, which is the email itself).



That email went on 1/17 and as of this posting, I haven't gotten a reply from either. If that changes, I'll update.



I will end this post to one of my concluding thoughts from my op ed, because my mind hasn't changed on this topic since writing it the first time:



"For the reporter to blithely pass this along, dust off her hands, and then move along shouldn’t pass muster as journalism. The much-touted journalistic process, the one that reporters trot out to show us how professional they are, doesn’t seem to be working in this case."



https://completecolorado.com/2025/11/20/durango-ice-reporting-progressive-press-bias/



https://www.cpr.org/2026/01/16/what-to-do-ice-immigration-encounter/

A movie recommendation: Malena

That time of the week again. It’s the last post til Sunday, and thus it’s time for something for fun, something not related to politics.

I believe I’ve mentioned how I like the movie music by Ennio Morricone. He was the composer that did a lot of music for spaghetti westerns, as well as some others like “Once Upon A Time in America” and “The Mission” (both good movies).

As such, I’ve put YouTube playlists on and listened to his songs as I work. Do that enough times and you start to get curious about the movies that you haven’t seen.

I got the movie Malena recently and watched it. Good movie. I wanted to recommend it to you if you’ve not seen it.

I won’t give you the plot of the movie, or the ending, if you want that you can look through the film’s Wikipedia page below. What I can say is that the movie is at times funny, at others poignant, and worth a watch.

How our choices in life, how the pressures from outside that shape those choices, are treated well in the film and all told through the eyes of a young boy. Told through the eyes of a young boy who is growing up and trying to make sense of his own maturation as well as what he’s seeing.

Good news is that it’s available through interlibrary loan so you needn’t pay to see it if you’re patient.

That’s it for today. See you back at it Sunday!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mal%C3%A8na_(film)