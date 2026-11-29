Hay Gulch, Vaulted Deep, and Morgan County Water part 2

Long time coming, but I wanted to give everyone involved ample time to respond. This will be the continuation of an earlier story about Vaulted Deep and their plan to send Ag waste into a deep injection well near Hay Gulch, on the border between Weld and Morgan County.

In this follow up post, I want to look a little more into the process of the well. As always, this ends with an encouragement for you to speak up if you’re somehow involved.

To help you get up to speed, I link to the earlier post about Vaulted Deep first below.

Towards the end of that post, I mentioned that part of the controversy revolves around the concerns Morgan County water users have over what is a major source of their water. By what I could read, water wells in Hay Gulch, the area immediately adjacent to where Vaulted will be sinking their deep manure injection well, account for well over half of Morgan County’s water. I think it goes beyond mere aversion to having poop near water; contamination of this source of domestic and Ag water will have big consequences.

Vaulted spends a great deal of space on their site detailing how safe their process is. You’ll find a link to that in the newsletter I wrote previously, but in brief, injection wells are lined, cemented, designed to be completely leak free until they are thousands and thousands of feet below the surface (multiples of the height of the Empire State building to use Vaulted’s metric).

Vaulted also touts their careful monitoring, both of the geology (making sure the waste can’t migrate out from where they pump it in addition to not lubricating faults like happened with the earlier injection wells tried in the Rocky Mountain Arsenal), and of the injection so they can shut off the pumps if something goes wrong.

It sounds like impressive technology. From what I’ve seen of deep injection wells (for the salt water that you get as a byproduct of oil and gas exploration) and fracking, I think the chances of a problem from either the well or the storage are pretty small.

Small doesn’t mean zero, and this completely ignores getting the waste to the wellhead and then into the process. The gamble that Weld County and Vaulted are making with Morgan County’s water (and not their own mind you, another source of heartburn), is that nothing will go sideways. This quite understandably makes Morgan County Water nervous.

A burst casing and/or a tanker truck sized spill of manure in the middle of nowhere, or in a creek that provided 5% of my water is one thing. The same problem right next to 60% of my water is another. If Hay Gulch goes down, even temporarily, what happens for the folks in Fort Morgan?

Nor is opposition to Vaulted’s operations new. For a variety of reasons, people all over the country are concerned and/or opposing Vaulted operations near them. Screenshots 1a and 1b show a couple examples, the first being public comment offered at a Reno County, KS county commissioner meeting (minutes linked second below) and the second being a call to action found on FB about site in VA.

I wanted to, in order to help you and I both understand things a little better, ask some questions about this injection well. This is especially pertinent if you plan to advocate (either way), because you should be informed about the details.

Screenshots 2a and 2b show the questions I sent to Vaulted and the Morgan County Water Quality District respectively. Reading the questions, you’ll note that process and players are just as important as the technology.

Screenshots 3a and 3b show the responses I got back from Kent Pflager from the Morgan County Quality Water District to my questions.

Reading through the responses, I’m not surprised. It doesn’t take much imagination to figure they’d feel this way. A quick note too about the responses. After getting Mr. Pflager’s email, I followed up to see if his comments related to Vaulted or Weld or both. He told me that they have no issues with Weld County right now. He also sent me a letter (linked fourth below) that they filed with Weld asking to be kept in the loop.

If what Morgan County writes is correct (and bear in mind that we have no response here from Vaulted), I have to fault Vaulted for not being open and fair. If their actions have the potential to affect Morgan, they owe them an explanation of what will happen if things go wrong and there needs to be an agreement as to remediation. Basic fairness. I would imagine it would be in their interest too; if you’re trying to work with people you get a lot farther by being responsive than not.

The last thing to share is how to get involved. If you are in the Morgan County Water Quality District, you can inquire there to see how you might be involved. I would also point you to the third link below which is the Weld County Commissioners page. Check agendas there for Vaulted’s application and plan to give your comment at that meeting.

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/colorado-democrats-focus-on-affordability?r=15ij6n

https://www.renocountyks.gov/reno-county-board-of-commissioners-meeting-summary-january-28-2026

https://morgancounty.colorado.gov/commissioners

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Zi2bWE-j1eOsv287jVndc0nqbBUBwqxR/view?usp=sharing

A couple ideas to save the GOP in Colorado

Watching the Republican party absolutely tank in this state has been disappointing. I am not a registered Republican (never have been--albeit conservative in political ideology), I don’t know many high ups in the party, but I do know quite a few everyday people who are registered Republicans.

They are sane, regular humans some of whom are actively trying to wrest control of the party that (supposedly) speaks for them, and, one way or another, they’re not. I imagine how much better that party and our state as a whole would be if they were in charge.

Post-election, I’ve seen lots of opinions about fixes to the party (or to the voting process itself) that could return Colorado to a state where a viable opposition party could have a chance.**

I thought I’d present a couple that I don’t’ necessarily know that I support for your consideration. The first and second links below are to op eds (one older and written by a former Colorado GOP chair, one newer and written by Complete commentator Armstrong) from Complete Colorado.

As opposed to internal GOP dynamics, both present some version or another of structural change (among others--more in a sec) to how we vote as a fix to our current political imbalance. The first one recommends killing the caucus, the second approval (ranked choice) voting.

I am skeptical of both for a couple reasons. The first is simply my conservatism. With regard to voting, etc., I am simply by nature skeptical of change. This is particularly the case where that change is presented as an automatic fix. The second has to do with humans. Change the system all you want, but if you don’t change the humans running it, there’s only so far you can get.

Matter of fact, I’m almost sure I’d like to see the people change PRIOR to any talk of structural change. Maybe, once the party is on its feet and able to actively, purposefully participate in this state, then they’ll be better able to assess from their perspective how changing things should go. There’d be clarity to understand the pros and cons.

Ideas for changing people are more a topic in the first op ed than the second, so I pulled a couple of headings out to attach as screenshot 1. Keep in mind as you read that this is written by a Republican, not an outsider.

If you are a Republican, please get involved in your party to help right the ship. Things aren’t getting better on their own.

**At this point, I’d even settle for the ability to delay and gum up the works like the Republicans were able to in, say, 2023, 2024. Strange to think of those days as something to aspire to.

https://completecolorado.com/2026/11/13/save-the-colorado-gop-kill-the-caucus/

https://completecolorado.com/2026/11/17/boeberts-defeat-highlights-need-for-elections-reforms/

Related:





An interesting discussion between Mandy Connell and John Brooks about the future of the CO GOP.



https://www.iheart.com/podcast/88-the-mandy-connell-podcast-26936030/now-playing/

On Colorado Gives Day, let your money do the talking.

Colorado Gives Day will be coming up soon. If you plan on giving, good for you. If not, give it some considered thought.

Wherever you give, I encourage you to make sure your money follows your values. There are a whole wide variety of places you can donate that fall outside the usual places advertised at this time of year.

Consider a donation to an organization that is fighting for your gun rights. Consider a donation that is fighting for liberty. Consider a donation that is working to bolster Ag, in particular those that encourage youngsters to continue in the field.

I would also encourage you to donate directly to any organization as opposed to going through the Colorado Gives Day machinery. As you can see in the link below, Colorado Gives (the organization meant to facilitate your donations) likes to dabble in politics in JeffCo. If you don’t like what they’ve done, make a statement about that by giving directly.

I’m usually much more about getting involved than I am about donating, but donation has its place. If Colorado Gives Day is a reminder that spurs you to action, remember that your dollars are your voice.

Let them speak for your values.