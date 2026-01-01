Happy New Year!





Back at it in 2026 with more of the same.



Thank you for reading and sharing this newsletter and the ones I recommend. I am truly flattered by how much this has grown.



I plan to continue doing what I've done til now. I hope that if you're already getting involved in ways big or small that you continue. I hope that if you've not started, you make a resolution to have 2026 be the year you start something. It needn't be big. Just needs to be something.



Let's get 2026 going!





An update on the Colorado Department of Agriculture, DEI, and Federal Grant Money.





In the earlier newsletter linked below, I mentioned a great opportunity for you, if you're interested, to do some citizen journalism.



It related to an accusation about Federal grant money going to DEI efforts contra to Trump's executive order. The accusation was made by an employee of Colorado's Department of Agriculture.



As a footnote to that post, I wrote the following:



"**I have an email in to the Department of Ag’s media people to ask about this and their policies. As of this writing, I’ve not heard. I’ll update when and if that changes."



I thought about not bothering to share the update (you'll be underwhelmed), but I thought that in the end, you'd appreciate knowing just how transparent the Colorado Department of Agriculture is about their processes.



I sent them, prior to the original post in the newsletter below, the following questions (quoting from my email):



"I recently saw the video about Rich Guggenheim linked at bottom. I understand that you may be limited in what you can say, but I had a couple questions. Can you give me a statement on the allegations Mr. Guggenheim makes? What is the department's policy on using federal grant money to fund DEI efforts and trainings? Has any grant money, post Trump's rule, been used for any sort of inclusivity or diversity training? If so, where?"



Surprising no one, the department passed on the question about Mr. Guggenheim. I'm not surprised. It's a personnel matter.



I did follow up about the other questions and received the following response (after two emails on the topic):



"To protect the integrity of the process, we are not commenting on any additional details related to this case."



Right.



Just another example of how wildly important transparency is in the Polis administration!



Energy Execs a chance to learn about energy technologies at (what used to be) NREL





I received the following via email from a reader. I wanted to pass it along in case you're interested. Struck me as a great opportunity for you to educate yourself if energy is a passion or if you work in the field.



From my email:





The National Lab of the Rockies (formerly known as NREL) is now accepting applications for the 2026 Executive Energy Leadership Program (Energy Execs).



Energy Execs is a nationally renowned program that provides energy industry professionals and community leaders an opportunity to gain in-depth and exclusive information about NLR’s sought out research and programs to better design energy technologies, applications, and issues for their organizations and companies.



Registration is required for both in-person and virtual attendance.



The 2026 Energy Execs program will be held at NLR’s Golden, CO campus on the following dates:



June 24-26

July 22-24

August 19-21

September 16-18





If you'd like to apply or learn more, you'll find info in the link below. If you do decide to sign up and want to share what you learn by writing about it (or if you've done this in the past), let's talk.



https://www.nrel.gov/about/energyexecs