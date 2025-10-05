Green hydrogen boondoggle indeed

In a continuing effort to delude ourselves into saying that we could, right now today, drop fossil fuels and not suffer any loss of our standard of living, people (and corporations) have hit upon hydrogen as a way to turn renewables into combustion ... without the guilt!

There are different ways in which this is proposed to be done. I have seen proposals sourcing hydrogen from a variety of locations. You could get it by separating out water into its component elements (hydrogen and oxygen). You could also get more exotic and get hydrogen by using steam/natural gas, or by using biological processes.

I have also seen various proposals for using hydrogen, ranging from straight combustion of hydrogen in existing engines, to a mix of hydrogen with methane for combustion, to a fuel cell which is akin to combustion, but not exactly the same (the output being electricity as opposed to heat).

Generally, when you see the term “green hydrogen” it means what you see in the graphic heading this post: hydrogen sourced from renewables and then used as the sole source of energy either in fuel cells or in combustion.

That is certainly how our state is using the term. Among the many proposed methods by which we can achieve climate righteousness in this state, are some form or another of using renewables to make hydrogen to replace natural gas and other combustion fuels.

The Independence Institute report linked below details an example of how this works. It’s a review and counterproposal to one of the Colorado Energy Office’s energy modeling scenarios, the so-called “Optimized 100” mix of energy sources which they shorten to OT100.

Quoting the report:

“Ascend Analytics [the contractor hired by the Colorado Energy Office to model various ways to achieve our climate goals] describes the OT100 scenario [one of 7 such pathways modeled] as ‘a cost-optimized scenario that meets the zero GHG emission by 2040 target, representing the least cost pathway to meeting a 100 percent reduction in in-state GHG emissions by 2040. The model can select wind, solar, batteries, clean hydrogen, geothermal, gas with CCUS, and advanced nuclear. In this scenario, the model adds 11,176 MW of wind, 8,890 MW of solar,6,061 MW of hydrogen thermal plants, 7,361 MW of battery storage, and 800 MW of geothermal by 2040 to meet demand.’”

The clean hydrogen which the state hopes to dream into existence is a regular feature in many of the different models they’ve used to try and predict how a switch to renewables could work (and what it would cost).

Independence Institute hired their own analysts to review the state’s work, and, as you might imagine, found some holes and problems with the state’s OT100 scenario. Screenshot 1 is a graph from the Independence Institute based on the state’s modeling. This graph gives a sense of what I mean.

If you look at the graph over time and note how the state has it that the generating capacity (roughly the height of the bars, noting how the mix of energy sources changes--coal decreasing while wind increases for example) is growing by leaps and bounds while demand (the black line) doesn’t seem to grow much at all. Why, we’ll all be swimming in renewable electrical energy according to the state!

Except, when you look in detail at the state’s estimates (hell, if you just apply some common sense to what the state predicts will happen), you end up with the report’s conclusion. Pulling a couple non-contiguous quotes:

“Both the OT100 and Nuclear scenario [one of the counterproposals to the state’s scenarios which the Independence Institute modeled] will require massive buildouts of new power plant capacity on aggressive timelines that may not even be possible.”

and

“...the massive capacity buildouts required under the OT100 scenario, which total nearly 41,000 MW, will also be exceedingly difficult to achieve. U.S. EIA data show that from 2010 through the end of 2023, Colorado’s installed wind capacity grew from 1,294 MW of capacity to 5,336.7 MW, an average increase of 355.78 MW per year. Solar capacity grew from 41 MW in 2010 to 2,173 MW in 2023, an average increase of 155MW per year. However, Colorado added 871 MW of solar from 2022 to 2023.Based on the 2024 capacity statistics in the OT100 scenario data files, Colorado would need to build 682 MW of wind and 497 MW of solar each year to reach the capacity totals modeled in the Ascend report, plus 379 MW of hydrogen and 441 MW of storage”

Said more plainly, the OT100 scenario could work, God willing and the creek don’t rise.

Oh, and don’t forget to open your wallets up wide. Santa ain’t bringing all this in his sleigh.

Transitioning to renewables is (I suppose if we squint at the numbers til they get fuzzy and don’t think too hard about it) possible. If it is possible, I can guarantee it won’t be cheap, with the expenses going in direct proportion to the speed at which we try to move.

There is some disagreement as to the estimated cost in the state’s and Independence Institute’s reports. All models are products of their authors and the assumptions that went into them. I’m not going to pick apart either report and say one is a better estimate than the other. I don’t have the time or the space.

What I can say, what doesn’t depend on the validity of either report to claim, is the following: replacing what we have now and building out to satisfy the desire to electrify our state is going to be expensive. It would be expensive replacing fossil fuels with renewables per 0T100. It would be by using the nuclear scenario too.

The direction we decide to go in from here will have consequences. Per the Independence Institute’s own report, “All energy decisions have trade-offs.” Whatever method we pick to try and achieve our state’s arbitrary climate goals will cost us all a lot. We will have to forego a great many things to pay for it.

I hope our state’s current and future policymakers learn to be a little more realistic and risk upsetting their environmentalist base a little so that they don’t put us all in the poor house.

https://i2i.org/colorados-green-hydrogen-boondoggle/

Would that NPR covered all research fully and fairly.





I usually don’t touch on national news, but this one was egregious enough to warrant special mention.



If you’ve been living under a rock, let me bring you up to speed. Trump recently made some comments during a press conference about pregnancy, women, and autism.



The comments themselves are not worth mention because they’re wrong. They’re incomplete and wrong. Trump was dumb to have said it.



Let’s put aside the obvious--that anyone who makes medical decisions based on what the US President says at a press conference has perhaps bigger issues to worry about than Tylenol--and pay more attention to the media response here.



Shortly on the heels of Trump’s press conference, national news outlet NPR leapt into action with story after story about Trump, Tylenol, and, notably, the difference between correlation/causation with a look at how one weighs medical evidence.



Wholly and entirely appropriate. I mean, I don’t base medical decisions on what I hear on the radio any more than I do based on the President, but coverage of this story and discussion of what the results seeming to point to a link between Tylenol and autism mean in a broader scientific sense are all perfectly good things to report on.



I just wish that NPR’s interest in fully and accurately reporting on science extended beyond just refuting Trump.



To give you a sense of what I mean, look at the three NPR stories linked below. The first is about autism and Tylenol. The other two are about gun control policy and its effect on gun violence.



Even a casual read makes the difference crystal clear: there is plenty of room to discuss what correlation means, how experimental verification is the gold standard of science, how one study among many does not a result make when it’s Trump.



If it’s something NPR and/or its reporters believe in and agree with, you will find no (at least in these links) such caution and thoroughness. You will find no discussion of the validity and scope of gun control studies. You will find no mention of correlation vs. causation. You will find no mention or discussion of the validity of synthetic controls (a frequent topic here as it is junk “science”).



NPR, when they were still trying to grab at that Federal money, went to great lengths to tell us all how fair they were. How they covered things without fear or favor.



Keep things like this in mind the next time you’re talking with someone (or emailing someone at NPR), and they prompt you for examples of their bias.



How they cover science with Trump vs. something they care about is Exhibit 1.



https://www.npr.org/2025/09/23/nx-s1-5551030/the-science-behind-the-correlation-between-autism-and-tylenol



https://www.npr.org/transcripts/1107663925



https://www.npr.org/sections/shots-health-news/2025/06/11/nx-s1-5429711/gun-deaths-state-laws-jama-pediatrics