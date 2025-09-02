Colorado Accountability Project

Ft. Collins' Director of Sustainability comes off as nothing more than a manipulative authoritarian:

"I think there is a lot of confusion and frustration around the opt-out fee," said Josh Birks, deputy director of sustainability services in Fort Collins.

Birks called the opt-out fee a "consequence" for not participating in a community effort handed down by city leadership.

"It is basically requiring them to compensate the program and the rest of their fellow citizens for the fact that they are choosing to go elsewhere," Birks said.

Birks said the city sees their contract with Republic Services as a way to reduce the number of trash trucks on the road, cutting down on traffic, emissions and noise. He also said it allows the city to negotiate a uniform price that is fair for all.

"In order to do that, we need our entire community to participate," Birks said.

"It is frustrating anytime someone may have a negative consequence," Birks said. "They are making a choice to not participate, but that choice has a cost that they are liable for. And if they are choosing still to not make payment, there has to be a consequence for not participating in the program and not meeting your obligations as part of a broader community."

